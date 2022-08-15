Conway teen charged in rape and attempted murder incident to be tried as an adult

Cam Ward measured at 5 feet, 3 1/4 inches during a combine in May. And he ran his best 40-yard time in the 4.7-second range. Yet, here is one of the most promising athletes to come out of the Myrtle Beach football program in this four-year cycle, ready to back up all the promise his coaches have seen out of him during the last three seasons.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO