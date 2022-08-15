Conway teen charged in rape and attempted murder incident to be tried as an adult

Read full article on original website
myhorrynews.com
Boy, 14, shot to death near Conway; juvenile suspect arrested
A juvenile shot and killed a teenager just outside Conway Saturday night, according to public records and officials. Christopher Noah Garrett, 14, was killed in the shooting, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Horry County police said Sunday that another juvenile was arrested in connection with the shooting, but the department has not released an arrest warrant.
myhorrynews.com
Horry County Animal Shelter at capacity, adoption fees waived
All of the Horry County animal shelter’s adoptable furry friends are back at the main shelter facility on Industrial Park Road in Conway, said county spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov in an email. The county's animal care center is no longer operating out of Tamroc Kennels. The Conway location is open...
myhorrynews.com
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home shares death notices
A graveside service for Laquitta Smith, 45, of Myrtle Beach, was held on her birthday July 29 at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Road in Conway. Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach handled the arrangements. Call (843) 294-0011. Michael F. Powell. Michael F. Powell,...
myhorrynews.com
William Hal Harrell retired from the City of Conway after many years as its animal control officer
Graveside services for William Hal Harrell, 85, were held Aug. 10 in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Steven Hyman officiating. Mr. Harrell passed away Aug. 6 in McLeod Loris. He was born Sept. 20, 1936, in Horry County, a son of the late William David Harrell and Ina Mae...
myhorrynews.com
Billie Cassandra Todd lived life boldly
A service for Billie Cassandra Todd, 37, was held Aug. 1 at Lewis Crematory, 4947 U.S. 17 South Bypass, Myrtle Beach. The beloved mother, wife, sister, daughter, niece and granddaughter passed away July 24. She was born and raised in Conway. Billie is survived by her husband, Christopher Dewey Todd...
myhorrynews.com
Clifford Madison Hunt was a proud U.S.Air Firce veteran
Clifford Madison Hunt, 83, of Conway, peacefully passed away Aug. 9 in McLeod Medical Center in Florence. Cliff was born April 15, 1939, on Long Island, N.Y. He never forgot his New York roots, and you could still hear a trace of his accent. A proud U.S. Air Force veteran, Cliff liked to reminisce about the time he served in Germany.
myhorrynews.com
Constance Ann “Connie” Graham cherished her rich family life
GALIVANTS FERRY-Constance Ann “Connie” Graham, 76, of Galivants Ferry, met the Lord Aug. 14 in Regency Hospital of Florence after battling Covid. Born May 15, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Juanita Hope Wolfe Graham and the late Hollis DuPree Graham. She was the granddaughter of maternal grandparents, Goldie Faye Clark Wolfe and Jacob "Jake" Wolfe of Redfield, Iowa; and paternal grandparents, Julia Hattie Shelley Graham and William David Graham of Galivants Ferry.
myhorrynews.com
Chester “Dwayne” Stubbs was a friend to all who knew him
LONGS-Chester “Dwayne” Stubbs, 43, of Longs, passed away Aug. 6 at his residence. Born July 31, 1979 in Bennettsville, he was a son of Janet Sue Radford and the late Chester Mansfield Roller. He was predeascsed by his son, Jacob Dwayne Stubbs. He was a loving father, son,...
myhorrynews.com
Rose Nell Stalvey Singleton worked at Darden's Jewelers in Murrells Inlet for 23 years
Funeral services for Rose Nell Stalvey Singleton, 90, will be held at Aug. 17 at 2 p.m. in the Conway Church of God with the Rev. Stuart Jacobs, Bill Stalvey and Timothy Singleton officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Mrs. Singleton passed away Aug. 14. Born in Conway Aug....
myhorrynews.com
2022 High School Football Spotlight: Emmanuel Deas
Aynor’s Deas looking to bookend Blue Jackets’ career with another title. Emmanuel Deas started off his time at Aynor as a freshman helping the team do something special. Now, he wants to do it again.
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Ward prepared to put all his potential on the field
Cam Ward measured at 5 feet, 3 1/4 inches during a combine in May. And he ran his best 40-yard time in the 4.7-second range. Yet, here is one of the most promising athletes to come out of the Myrtle Beach football program in this four-year cycle, ready to back up all the promise his coaches have seen out of him during the last three seasons.
myhorrynews.com
Leanue Harrelson loved his family, animals and Andy Griffith
A graveside service for Leanue Harrelson, 73, will be held Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. in Pleasant Union Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Johnson officiating. Mr. Harrelson passed away at his residence Aug, 17, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Linda Gail Harrelson and...
myhorrynews.com
myhorrynews.com
Two-way standout Alston wants to make one last impression for Conway
Cameron Alston’s mom went to Carolina Forest. His dad’s side of the family was all tied to the beach. But for the Conway senior two-way standout, hometown pride is a driving force for 2022. “That’s the biggest thing for me,” Alston said. “Obviously I love the game. But...
myhorrynews.com
Carolina Forest quarterback Saylor put in work, ready for more
Scott Saylor lined up in the 2021 season opener and put on a show. He threw for 219 yards and three touchdowns, completing 13-of-14 passes. He also ran for 59 yards and three more touchdowns. It wasn’t just that it was Saylor’s varsity debut that made the outing so impressive.
myhorrynews.com
Green Sea Floyds' Lovett brings swagger, dedication to Trojans
Joey Price looked through plenty of game film from Green Sea Floyds’ back-to-back state championships in 2018 and 2019, and he kept noticing the same thing. For all of the team’s talent at running back and receiver and on defense, Price believed that Bubba Elliott, the team’s starting quarterback, was the catalyst for keeping the Trojans moving forward, for winning those titles.
