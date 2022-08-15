ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Conway teen charged in rape and attempted murder incident to be tried as an adult

By Christian Boschult christian.boschult@myhorrynews.com
myhorrynews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myhorrynews.com

Boy, 14, shot to death near Conway; juvenile suspect arrested

A juvenile shot and killed a teenager just outside Conway Saturday night, according to public records and officials. Christopher Noah Garrett, 14, was killed in the shooting, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Horry County police said Sunday that another juvenile was arrested in connection with the shooting, but the department has not released an arrest warrant.
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Horry County Animal Shelter at capacity, adoption fees waived

All of the Horry County animal shelter’s adoptable furry friends are back at the main shelter facility on Industrial Park Road in Conway, said county spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov in an email. The county's animal care center is no longer operating out of Tamroc Kennels. The Conway location is open...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home shares death notices

A graveside service for Laquitta Smith, 45, of Myrtle Beach, was held on her birthday July 29 at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Road in Conway. Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach handled the arrangements. Call (843) 294-0011. Michael F. Powell. Michael F. Powell,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, SC
Conway, SC
Crime & Safety
myhorrynews.com

Billie Cassandra Todd lived life boldly

A service for Billie Cassandra Todd, 37, was held Aug. 1 at Lewis Crematory, 4947 U.S. 17 South Bypass, Myrtle Beach. The beloved mother, wife, sister, daughter, niece and granddaughter passed away July 24. She was born and raised in Conway. Billie is survived by her husband, Christopher Dewey Todd...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Clifford Madison Hunt was a proud U.S.Air Firce veteran

Clifford Madison Hunt, 83, of Conway, peacefully passed away Aug. 9 in McLeod Medical Center in Florence. Cliff was born April 15, 1939, on Long Island, N.Y. He never forgot his New York roots, and you could still hear a trace of his accent. A proud U.S. Air Force veteran, Cliff liked to reminisce about the time he served in Germany.
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Constance Ann “Connie” Graham cherished her rich family life

GALIVANTS FERRY-Constance Ann “Connie” Graham, 76, of Galivants Ferry, met the Lord Aug. 14 in Regency Hospital of Florence after battling Covid. Born May 15, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Juanita Hope Wolfe Graham and the late Hollis DuPree Graham. She was the granddaughter of maternal grandparents, Goldie Faye Clark Wolfe and Jacob "Jake" Wolfe of Redfield, Iowa; and paternal grandparents, Julia Hattie Shelley Graham and William David Graham of Galivants Ferry.
GALIVANTS FERRY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Chester “Dwayne” Stubbs was a friend to all who knew him

LONGS-Chester “Dwayne” Stubbs, 43, of Longs, passed away Aug. 6 at his residence. Born July 31, 1979 in Bennettsville, he was a son of Janet Sue Radford and the late Chester Mansfield Roller. He was predeascsed by his son, Jacob Dwayne Stubbs. He was a loving father, son,...
LONGS, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Violent Crime#S C 544
myhorrynews.com

2022 High School Football Spotlight: Emmanuel Deas

Aynor’s Deas looking to bookend Blue Jackets’ career with another title. Emmanuel Deas started off his time at Aynor as a freshman helping the team do something special. Now, he wants to do it again.
AYNOR, SC
myhorrynews.com

Myrtle Beach’s Ward prepared to put all his potential on the field

Cam Ward measured at 5 feet, 3 1/4 inches during a combine in May. And he ran his best 40-yard time in the 4.7-second range. Yet, here is one of the most promising athletes to come out of the Myrtle Beach football program in this four-year cycle, ready to back up all the promise his coaches have seen out of him during the last three seasons.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Leanue Harrelson loved his family, animals and Andy Griffith

A graveside service for Leanue Harrelson, 73, will be held Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. in Pleasant Union Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Johnson officiating. Mr. Harrelson passed away at his residence Aug, 17, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Linda Gail Harrelson and...
AYNOR, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
myhorrynews.com

Two-way standout Alston wants to make one last impression for Conway

Cameron Alston’s mom went to Carolina Forest. His dad’s side of the family was all tied to the beach. But for the Conway senior two-way standout, hometown pride is a driving force for 2022. “That’s the biggest thing for me,” Alston said. “Obviously I love the game. But...
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Carolina Forest quarterback Saylor put in work, ready for more

Scott Saylor lined up in the 2021 season opener and put on a show. He threw for 219 yards and three touchdowns, completing 13-of-14 passes. He also ran for 59 yards and three more touchdowns. It wasn’t just that it was Saylor’s varsity debut that made the outing so impressive.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Green Sea Floyds' Lovett brings swagger, dedication to Trojans

Joey Price looked through plenty of game film from Green Sea Floyds’ back-to-back state championships in 2018 and 2019, and he kept noticing the same thing. For all of the team’s talent at running back and receiver and on defense, Price believed that Bubba Elliott, the team’s starting quarterback, was the catalyst for keeping the Trojans moving forward, for winning those titles.
GREEN SEA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy