Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Other victims come forward after AZ woman says she hasn't received full refund for Houston trip for canceled hair appointment

Another out-of-state woman is coming forward after she said a Houston hairstylist collected her money but failed to deliver a service. KPRC 2 reporter Taisha Walker followed up with an Arizona woman who said she had not received the full amount she was promised from a popular Houston hairstylist for flying to Houston last week for a hair appointment that never happened. Last week, Kayla Love of Phoenix told KPRC2 that she spent more than $600 for travel expenses, not including a $200 deposit, for loc extensions.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
forwardtimes.com

City Of Houston Becomes the First City in the United States to Become a Candidate For the UNICEF Child Friendly Cities Initiative

UNICEF USA recently designated the City of Houston as the first city in the United States to become a Candidate for UNICEF Child Friendly City recognition. This designation reaffirms Houston’s dedication to place the needs of children first, listen to youth’s challenges and recommendations, and advocate for and protect child rights.
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Monday's in Texas City are for empanadas...

An empanada is a type of baked or fried turnover consisting of pastry and filling, common in Spanish, other Southern European, Latin American, and Iberian-influenced cultures around the world. The name comes from the Spanish empanar, and translates as 'breaded', that is, wrapped or coated in bread.
TEXAS CITY, TX
fox26houston.com

Third Ward residents supporting change while helping the neighborhood

HOUSTON - Third Ward is one of Houston’s oldest communities, but the historically Black area is quickly changing. Rows of luxury condos are replacing old buildings, and demographics are shifting. Considered the cradle of Houston’s civil rights movement, Third Ward’s Black population has dropped from 77% down to 60...
HOUSTON, TX
constructiondive.com

Bechtel to move Houston office

Reston, Virginia-based contractor Bechtel will move its Houston operations to a new office space, according to the company. Set to open by late 2023, the 205,000-square-foot space at CityWestPlace in Houston’s Westchase District is about half the size of the firm’s current office at 3000 Post Oak Boulevard, where the company has operated for 40 years, according to the Houston Chronicle.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

New service from METRO coming to Hiram Clarke community

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Metro’s curb2curb service is making its way into the Hiram Clark Community this week!. The service allows passengers to schedule pick up at specific locations and be dropped off at their destination all within a specified zone. Booking a trip is easy using the curb2curb app.
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

A New Orleans-Style Cafe With Muffulettas Is Replacing Heights’ Beloved Revival Market

Houston’s beloved Revival Market closed on July 31, but a new restaurant is already up and running in its place, and it’s exuding major Big Easy vibes. Following four days of a more limited menu, Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar will officially open Friday, August 19, welcoming guests to a Heights restaurant and cafe that’s heavy with Louisiana influences. Think: traditional muffulettas, po’ boys, and coffees that pay homage to the Bayou State.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Mice infestation, electricity issues reported at East Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON - Quarniece Drumgold is not staying inside of her Rollingwoods Apartments in East Houston since the power has been out for days due to a recent fire at the complex. She and her three children are currently staying at a hotel, and was told she will not be reimbursed for the expense. This is just one of the problems she's told FOX 26 about.
Houston, TX

