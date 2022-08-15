Read full article on original website
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_comTomball, TX
Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family OtherwiseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHowe, TX
Child in Houston is believed to be first child in Texas to contract monkeypoxAsh JurbergHouston, TX
HPD: Police chase turns deadly when suspected drunk driver loses control of the vehicle in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
‘Hardest thing I’ve ever done’: Mom of man killed at Memorial-area bowling alley planning his funeral
HOUSTON – Family members are preparing funeral arrangements for a 24-year-old man who was shot and killed in front of a Memorial area bowling alley on Sunday, Aug. 14. Medisha Bush spent Wednesday morning at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pearland picking out a burial plot for her son, Greg Shead Jr.
Click2Houston.com
Other victims come forward after AZ woman says she hasn't received full refund for Houston trip for canceled hair appointment
Another out-of-state woman is coming forward after she said a Houston hairstylist collected her money but failed to deliver a service. KPRC 2 reporter Taisha Walker followed up with an Arizona woman who said she had not received the full amount she was promised from a popular Houston hairstylist for flying to Houston last week for a hair appointment that never happened. Last week, Kayla Love of Phoenix told KPRC2 that she spent more than $600 for travel expenses, not including a $200 deposit, for loc extensions.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Area Urban League to give free backpacks, COVID shots, and up to $75 in gift cards Thursday
HOUSTON – The Houston Area Urban League will host a free Back 2 School Vaccination Drive and School Supply give away on Thursday. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. ay 5260 Griggs Road. Families will be able to enjoy snow cones, popcorn and giveaways,...
First-Of-Its-Kind Convenience Store Coming To This Texas City
Texas is now home to the country's first Allsup's Express.
forwardtimes.com
City Of Houston Becomes the First City in the United States to Become a Candidate For the UNICEF Child Friendly Cities Initiative
UNICEF USA recently designated the City of Houston as the first city in the United States to become a Candidate for UNICEF Child Friendly City recognition. This designation reaffirms Houston’s dedication to place the needs of children first, listen to youth’s challenges and recommendations, and advocate for and protect child rights.
Missouri City restaurant owner wrangles alligator spotted on front porch while taking kids to school
When officials didn't come out, Mike Trinh said he took matters into his own hands. He credited his gator-wrangling talents to "Steve Irwin tactics" and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.
Monday's in Texas City are for empanadas...
An empanada is a type of baked or fried turnover consisting of pastry and filling, common in Spanish, other Southern European, Latin American, and Iberian-influenced cultures around the world. The name comes from the Spanish empanar, and translates as 'breaded', that is, wrapped or coated in bread.
Houston man accused of scamming people out of $787K in property scheme
Properties located in the Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth areas were involved in the alleged scheme. There are some local victims, but others are from as far as California.
What is 'quiet quitting'? As burned-out workers scale back, job fairs happening around Houston
While some burned-out employees are scaling back on the effort they put into their jobs, it could just be time to find a new one. Here's where you can meet up with recruiters on the spot.
KENS 5
Houston child is 'presumptive positive,' Harris County judge says
Health officials are in the early stages of trying to determine how the toddler got the virus. The child was not in any daycare or school settings.
fox26houston.com
Third Ward residents supporting change while helping the neighborhood
HOUSTON - Third Ward is one of Houston’s oldest communities, but the historically Black area is quickly changing. Rows of luxury condos are replacing old buildings, and demographics are shifting. Considered the cradle of Houston’s civil rights movement, Third Ward’s Black population has dropped from 77% down to 60...
howafrica.com
Single Mom of 2 Opens First Black-Owned Pediatric Practice in Galveston County, Texas
Meet La Tosha Holmes, CPNP-PC, a Certified Nurse Practitioner from Webster, Texas, who at 42 years old has launched iCare Pediatrics, the first ever Black-owned pediatric practice in Galveston County which is just 30 minutes away from Houston. La Tosha, who graduated from the University of Texas School of Nursing...
constructiondive.com
Bechtel to move Houston office
Reston, Virginia-based contractor Bechtel will move its Houston operations to a new office space, according to the company. Set to open by late 2023, the 205,000-square-foot space at CityWestPlace in Houston’s Westchase District is about half the size of the firm’s current office at 3000 Post Oak Boulevard, where the company has operated for 40 years, according to the Houston Chronicle.
cw39.com
New service from METRO coming to Hiram Clarke community
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Metro’s curb2curb service is making its way into the Hiram Clark Community this week!. The service allows passengers to schedule pick up at specific locations and be dropped off at their destination all within a specified zone. Booking a trip is easy using the curb2curb app.
Click2Houston.com
Houston woman to serve fed time after creating bills for fake patients in $10M Medicare scheme, DOJ says
HOUSTON – A 59-year-old Houston woman has been sent to federal prison following her conviction of committing and conspiracy to commit health care fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. Naomi Moore pleaded guilty on April 7. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Charles Eskridge imposed the statutory maximum of...
KTRE
‘I got played’: Texas visitor says Hawaii travel company’s online ‘discounts’ were a scam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tourist who vacationed in Hawaii says she got ripped off by an online travel company and she’s filing complaints. Laquana Sanders, of Katy, Texas, went on vacation with her family in Hawaii for the first time last month. After buying luau tickets from Hawaii Tour...
Domino's employee shot multiple times when someone fires through window, Sugar Land police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A Domino's employee was shot multiple times late Wednesday in Sugar Land. The unidentified man was working inside the pizza restaurant on Dairy Ashford when someone fired several shots through a window, according to Sugar Land police. The victim was rushed to a hospital in...
Eater
A New Orleans-Style Cafe With Muffulettas Is Replacing Heights’ Beloved Revival Market
Houston’s beloved Revival Market closed on July 31, but a new restaurant is already up and running in its place, and it’s exuding major Big Easy vibes. Following four days of a more limited menu, Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar will officially open Friday, August 19, welcoming guests to a Heights restaurant and cafe that’s heavy with Louisiana influences. Think: traditional muffulettas, po’ boys, and coffees that pay homage to the Bayou State.
KHOU
Dad vs. gator: Missouri City man wrestles uninvited visitor so he could take his kids to school
When Mike Trinh's daughters went outside to get in the car, they realized a gator was in the driveway blocking their path. No worries. Dad to the rescue!
fox26houston.com
Mice infestation, electricity issues reported at East Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON - Quarniece Drumgold is not staying inside of her Rollingwoods Apartments in East Houston since the power has been out for days due to a recent fire at the complex. She and her three children are currently staying at a hotel, and was told she will not be reimbursed for the expense. This is just one of the problems she's told FOX 26 about.
