Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Enjoy Nobu Date In First Outing Since Infamous Oscars Slap

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith seem to be trying to get back to normal after sparking controversy earlier this year.

The Hollywood couple was spotted out enjoying a date at Nobu Malibu on Saturday, August 13, marking the first time they have been seen together since Will's infamous Oscars slap, which occurred in March.

Will and Jada appeared to be in good spirits, as seen in the photos taken by the paparazzi, with the King Richard actor, who sported a peppered beard, even throwing up a peace sign to a fan as his wife held on to her man's back as they made their way to the car.

The controversial couple kept it casual for their outing, with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star, 53, rocking a navy golf shirt, a matching baseball cap and trousers, while the Red Table Talk host, 50, stunned in a black ensemble she complimented with a red flannel wrapped around her waist.

Will and Jada seem ready to leave the past in the past after Will walked onto the Oscars stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock across the face for making a joke at Jada's expense, in which he quipped, "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2 , can't wait to see ya."

The comedian made light of the actress' hair loss, which is the result of alopecia, by comparing her shaved head to Demi Moore 's hairdo in the 1997 movie, though Rock maintained after the incident that he was unaware of Jada's condition.

After Will famously slapped Rock, leaving the audience and live viewers around the world stunned, the Hancock actor shouted, "Keep my wife's name out your f**king mouth!"

Will went on to win Best Actor later in the night.

Despite Will apologizing to Rock multiple times for his outburst and resigning from the Academy of Motion pictures Arts and Sciences, the funnyman has no interest in making amends with the actor. "He's not concerned with the Smiths at the moment," said a source, as OK! reported .

After taking a step back from the spotlight in recent months over the backlash he has received, Will returned to social media on Friday, July 29, kicking off his reemergence with a video update on how he's been doing. After apologizing to Rock once again, Will admitted he didn't realize in the moment how his actions affected Rock's family.