My Fox 8
North Carolina family gets stolen dog back after new owner brings her to old groomer
Harry Mashburn said Abby was stolen from his Burlington front yard 10 months ago. This week, he got a call from Abby’s groomer saying an unfamiliar woman came in with the dog.
North Carolina family reunites with stolen dog after groomer recognizes pup
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — After 10 months, the Mashburn family are happy to see their dog Abby reunite with them after she was stolen off their property. Harry Mashburn said Abby was stolen from their front yard one day, and the family been looking for her ever since. He said since the beginning, he has […]
Greensboro church giving students free book bags and school supplies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As students in Guilford County get ready to head back to the classrooms, Mount Zion Church in Greensboro wants to help them with school supplies. On Saturday, the church is holding a book bag giveaway. Students can stop by Barber Nails and Beyond to get a free book bag filled with school supplies.
Greensboro community members living on Horse Pen Creek Road ready for construction to end
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — For five years, people using Horse Pen Creek Road in Greensboro have navigated through the construction. They have reached their limit, and there are still weeks of work ahead for crews. Driving on uneven asphalt and encountering unexpected lane closures has neighbors living along the road frustrated. Avoiding the area isn’t […]
wschronicle.com
Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022
Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
Winston-Salem Forsyth County 16-year-old fastest in the country
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad high school student became the fastest 16-year-old in the country. Parkland High School's Antwan Hughes Jr. earned his title during the 100-meter dash at the 2022 AAU Junior Olympics. Antwan Hughes Jr. ran a time of 10.48 seconds, beating his opponent by point two...
wcti12.com
City of Winston-Salem settles lawsuit about blind man with service animal
Winston-Salem, NC — The City of Winston-Salem has a new policy in place on how officers handle people with service animals. “It’s a good day if you’re a service animal user," said Disability Rights North Carolina (DRNC) staff attorney Chris Hodgson. Nearly two years ago, Wilmer Oliva...
Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem permanently closed
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular burger joint in Winston-Salem has closed. Co-owner Chris Martin confirmed with WFMY News 2 Monday the Winston-Salem location has permanently closed. Martin said COVID-19 and staffing issues are top reasons for why the location has closed. He said workers have been offered to be...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Woman raises awareness of service dog rights
GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than 500,000 people in the United States use trained service dogs to help them with day-to-day activities, but not many people may know the rights of those animals. Eleana Rios and her husband, Henry Nunes, moved to Greensboro a few years ago. Rios lives with...
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale. On Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude is how […]
Truck connected to Wake Co. deputy's death recovered in Winston-Salem after being painted, sources say
Wednesday night, multiple sources told WRAL News that a truck connected to the killing of a Wake County deputy was located and picked up in Winston-Salem. The truck, which was reported to be white by police, was said to have been painted red before being picked up and transported back to Wake County.
WCNC
Serial killer hoax making rounds on social media, NC police warn
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A serial killer hoax is making its rounds on social media. Law enforcement agencies around the Triad are warning citizens the posts are not credible. Multiple Facebook groups across the Piedmont are sharing posts on social media saying a serial killer or abductor is currently hunting in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Reidsville.
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro city council approves rezoning for new Happy Tails Emergency Vet Clinic
The clinic wanted to move to a property on Lawndale Drive. During a public hearing, people living in that area shared why they're against it.
K&W bought by Louisiana-based company
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Louisiana company purchased K&W Cafeteria on Thursday, the Triad Business Journal reports. K&W, a Winston-Salem-based company that has been family-owned for 85 years, was bought by Piccadilly Restaurants. Piccadilly expects to keep all of K&W’s locations open, including the five in the Triad. On Monday, the Allred Family formerly owned […]
WXII 12
Forsyth County serial killer Facebook post deemed bogus, deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is debunking a post that is circulating on social media. The Facebook post claims there is a "serial killer" in Winston-Salem that abducts women. It also describes how the person allegedly hits women's vehicles to get them to pull over...
WRAL
Sources: Pickup truck connected to Wake Deputy's killing has been found
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Sources: Pickup truck connected to Wake Deputy's killing has been found. Wednesday night, multiple sources told WRAL News that the truck in connection to Byrd's...
Myrtle Beach condo owner cancels High Point woman's reservation days out from vacation
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Many of us have a favorite vacation spot. A place you visit almost every year. That spot for Vickie Barts and her family is Myrtle Beach. “We have been coming down along with extended family probably 15 years, every year,” Barts said. Through the...
My Fox 8
Community Housing Solutions helps homeowners reclaims self-esteem
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Everyone deserves to live in a safe home, but as we age our properties can fall into disrepair. That’s where Community Housing Solutions in Guilford County comes in. Denise Hamlin is a widow who takes pride in her home, but it’s been hard...
Historic Winston-Salem home destroyed in massive fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A historic house in Winston-Salem was reduced to rubble after a massive fire. Winston-Salem firefighters were called out to a fire at a two-story house on North Patterson Avenue early Sunday morning. The house was in the midst of renovations to be transitional housing for primarily foster children aging out of the system, […]
North Carolina sheriff’s daughter indicted for death by distribution
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The daughter of Alamance County’s long-time sheriff, Terry Johnson, has been indicted. Emily Robinson, 41, of Snow Camp, was indicted by a grand jury in July on the charge of death by distribution. Burling Police Department headed up the investigation into the drug-related death of Robert Starner Junior in September […]
