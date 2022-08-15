Read full article on original website
Related
BET
Jordan Woods Serves As A Bridesmaid In Nala Wayans' Lavish Italian Wedding!
Nala Wayans, daughter of Daphne and Keenan Ivory Wayans, tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Italy with her best friend, Jordyn Woods, by her side. Nala and her now husband, William Robillard Cole, wed at Lake Cuomo with family and friends. The 26-year-old renowned model is the second eldest of four siblings, including Jolie, Keenen Jr., Bella, and Daphne Ivory.
ETOnline.com
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Bring Their Romance to Italy: See Rare PDA
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum showed off their love for one another in a rare display of public affection during a romantic date in Italy on Tuesday. The couple dressed casually, both in white shirts, with Kravitz's hair tied back in a red bandana. She accessorized with simple gold earrings.
Adrienne Bailon Welcomes Her First Baby With Husband Israel Houghton
Watch: Adrienne Bailon Welcomes Her First Baby With Husband. The television host announced that she and her husband Israel Houghton welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Ever James. "Our baby boy is here & we are so in love!" the new mom gushed in her Aug. 16...
Khloe Kardashian Congratulates Rob’s Ex Adrienne Bailon On Birth Of 1st Baby
Khloe Kardashian has a lot more in common with Adrienne Bailon than just Rob Kardashian! On August 16, Khloe, 38 — who recently had a baby boy via surrogate with Tristan Thompson, 31 — congratulated Adrienne, 38, on the birth of her newborn baby boy, who was also just born via surrogate! Clearly, there is no bad blood left over from when Adrienne split with Rob in 2009 after dating for only two years.
RELATED PEOPLE
Today host Hoda Kotb reveals major personal news in tell-all interview amid ‘feud’ with co-host Savannah Guthrie
TODAY host Hoda Kotb has revealed some major personal news in a tell-all interview released on Tuesday. The 58-year-old has returned to work this week after taking a few days off for her birthday, with her absence coming amid her alleged feud with co-host Savannah Guthrie. In a new interview...
Kenya Moore Slams Sanya Richards-Ross As Insensitive For Saying Kenya Uses Her Divorce As An Excuse
Up until now, I was trying to give Sanya Richards-Ross a chance. The Real Housewives of Atlanta newbie certainly has an amazing story. I love that Housewives added an athlete to the mix. And an extremely accomplished one at that. Additionally, she seems perfectly nice and relatively cool. But something was niggling at me when […] The post Kenya Moore Slams Sanya Richards-Ross As Insensitive For Saying Kenya Uses Her Divorce As An Excuse appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘I GOT QUESTIONS’: Elisabeth Ovesen Has Officially Retired Karrine Steffans
No matter what name she chooses to go by, she has and always will eat, sleep, write, love and fuck on her own terms.
Adrienne Bailon, Israel Houghton Welcome 1st Child Via Surrogate After ‘Challenging’ 5-Year Journey: ‘Never Been Happier’
Surprise! Adrienne Bailon and husband Israel Houghton have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, via surrogate. The Cheetah Girls star, 38, announced the news via Instagram on Tuesday, August 16. "Ever James ♾ For this child we have prayed Just to hear our baby cry Skin to skin and face to face Heart to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thee Hottie Experience: Megan Thee Stallion Praises ‘P-Valley,’ Reveals She Read For Mercedes Before Guest Appearance As Tina Snow
Megan Thee Stallion just revealed that she could have had a much bigger part on the Starz drama P-Valley.
‘Love Is Blind’ couple Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones are divorcing
“Love Is Blind” couple Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones are going their separate ways. On Wednesday, the pair, who tied the knot on the season two finale of the Netflix reality dating series earlier this year, announced they were divorcing in a joint statement on social media. “While we...
Teen Mom Mackenzie Edwards’ new career revealed after fired star & husband Ryan ‘turned down’ MTV’s offer to rejoin show
TEEN Mom Mackenzie Edwards’ new career has been revealed after the fired star and her husband, Ryan, claimed they “turned down” MTV’s offer to rejoin the show. Ryan, 34, Mackenzie, 25, and his parents, Jen and Larry, were fired from Teen Mom OG in 2021 after their ongoing feud with Maci Bookout.
Cynthia Bailey Was “A Little Shocked” Todd Bridges Mentioned His Prison Encounter With Richard Ramirez On ‘Celebrity Beef’
The epic fight between Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges on Celebrity Big Brother was the stuff of dreams for internet gossip hounds! The friends briefly become foes after Bailey voted to keep fellow Real Housewives alum and alliance member Teddi Mellencamp in the house over member Bridges, who was a last-minute addition to the eviction block. Even though Mellencamp was voted out by the majority of the houseguests, Bridges felt betrayed by Bailey… even though they weren’t in the same alliance! Bridges famously told Bailey: “In the street, you cut my throat, I cut yours.” Even though Bailey and Bridges eventually made up in the Celebrity Big Brother house, Bailey fans (and even Bailey’s husband, TV host/actor Mike Hill) took to Twitter to defend the RHOA alum, and things got a bit intense for Bridges after he got evicted from the house.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Married To Medicine Star Toya Bush-Harris Says She Kept Moving To Avoid “Demonic Mail”
This season of Married to Medicine has been explosive since the beginning. And the drama surrounding Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon. In fact, none of the drama seems to be stopping. And you know with this group of friends, the drama is what we live for. Throughout the past […] The post Married To Medicine Star Toya Bush-Harris Says She Kept Moving To Avoid “Demonic Mail” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Twitter Reacts After Discovering Chrisean Rock is a Natural Athlete
Chrisean Rock was once known for more than being Blueface’s girlfriend. Twitter heaps praise on her athletic ability. The post Twitter Reacts After Discovering Chrisean Rock is a Natural Athlete appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
realitytitbit.com
Scrappy and Bambi helped put the 'Love' in Hip Hop with blossoming marriage
VH1’s Love and Hip Hop has been running for almost ten years now and throughout the seasons we have seen the highs and lows of the relationships between Hip-hop and R&B musicians, rappers, and their partners. One couple that has been together since season 3 is Scrappy and Bambi...
Diva War! Glitter Flies As Mariah Carey's Move Hits Sour Note With Rival Queens
Mariah Carey wants to be known as the “Queen of Christmas,” and might have a strong claim for the title given her inescapable holiday hit. However, at least two other singers say that crown belongs to them, including a rival diva who recorded a season-defining track years before Carey was even born.
Grazia
The Crown Is Searching For A Young Prince William Lookalike To Cast In Season Six
Ever thought your boyfriend, brother or best friend looks like a young Prince William? Well, now could be the time to push them in front of an agent because The Crown is looking for an ‘exceptional young actor’ to play the prince in season six of the show according to the Casting Talent website.
thesource.com
Karlie Redd, Capella Grey & Spice Releases “Werk” Music Video
“Werk” is currently #3 on Apple Music’s Top Reggae chart with a bullet. The Shade Room previewed an exclusive clip last week. Reality star-recording artist Karlie Redd, Capella Grey (“Gyalis”) and Spice (“First Time”) hit the desert for a magnificent carnival-themed party in the new music video for Redd’s charting new single “Werk,” out now, via Legacy Records. Redd’s new single is a spicy booty-shaking Reggae vibe perfect for the summertime wined down. Stream it now.
bravotv.com
Tamra & Eddie Judge Close CUT Fitness: "It's 100% a Loss"
The RHOC business owners are "sad" to close their fitness studio doors after nearly 10 years and are selling their equipment online. It's the end of an era. Tamra Judge and Eddie Judge's gym, CUT Fitness, is closing its doors, PEOPLE reports. The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, who will be rejoining the show for Season 17, opened up about the decision shut down her Rancho Santa Margarita, California, business on her podcast with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Two Ts in a Pod.
Shania Twain Channels The ’70s During A Recent Music Festival
Shania Twain recently dazzled fans at the Boots & Hearts Music Festival. She joined country music stars Walker Hayes, Sam Hunt, Florida Georgia Line, and more to perform. The festival shared a photo of Shania performing and fans couldn’t get enough of her ’70s-inspired outfit. She wore a...
Comments / 0