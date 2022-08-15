ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BET

Jordan Woods Serves As A Bridesmaid In Nala Wayans' Lavish Italian Wedding!

Nala Wayans, daughter of Daphne and Keenan Ivory Wayans, tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Italy with her best friend, Jordyn Woods, by her side. Nala and her now husband, William Robillard Cole, wed at Lake Cuomo with family and friends. The 26-year-old renowned model is the second eldest of four siblings, including Jolie, Keenen Jr., Bella, and Daphne Ivory.
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Congratulates Rob’s Ex Adrienne Bailon On Birth Of 1st Baby

Khloe Kardashian has a lot more in common with Adrienne Bailon than just Rob Kardashian! On August 16, Khloe, 38 — who recently had a baby boy via surrogate with Tristan Thompson, 31 — congratulated Adrienne, 38, on the birth of her newborn baby boy, who was also just born via surrogate! Clearly, there is no bad blood left over from when Adrienne split with Rob in 2009 after dating for only two years.
Reality Tea

Kenya Moore Slams Sanya Richards-Ross As Insensitive For Saying Kenya Uses Her Divorce As An Excuse

Up until now, I was trying to give Sanya Richards-Ross a chance. The Real Housewives of Atlanta newbie certainly has an amazing story. I love that Housewives added an athlete to the mix. And an extremely accomplished one at that. Additionally, she seems perfectly nice and relatively cool. But something was niggling at me when […] The post Kenya Moore Slams Sanya Richards-Ross As Insensitive For Saying Kenya Uses Her Divorce As An Excuse appeared first on Reality Tea.
Decider.com

Cynthia Bailey Was “A Little Shocked” Todd Bridges Mentioned His Prison Encounter With Richard Ramirez On ‘Celebrity Beef’

The epic fight between Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges on Celebrity Big Brother was the stuff of dreams for internet gossip hounds! The friends briefly become foes after Bailey voted to keep fellow Real Housewives alum and alliance member Teddi Mellencamp in the house over member Bridges, who was a last-minute addition to the eviction block. Even though Mellencamp was voted out by the majority of the houseguests, Bridges felt betrayed by Bailey… even though they weren’t in the same alliance! Bridges famously told Bailey: “In the street, you cut my throat, I cut yours.” Even though Bailey and Bridges eventually made up in the Celebrity Big Brother house, Bailey fans (and even Bailey’s husband, TV host/actor Mike Hill) took to Twitter to defend the RHOA alum, and things got a bit intense for Bridges after he got evicted from the house.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Reality Tea

Married To Medicine Star Toya Bush-Harris Says She Kept Moving To Avoid “Demonic Mail”

This season of Married to Medicine has been explosive since the beginning. And the drama surrounding Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon. In fact, none of the drama seems to be stopping. And you know with this group of friends, the drama is what we live for. Throughout the past […] The post Married To Medicine Star Toya Bush-Harris Says She Kept Moving To Avoid “Demonic Mail” appeared first on Reality Tea.
thesource.com

Karlie Redd, Capella Grey & Spice Releases “Werk” Music Video

“Werk” is currently #3 on Apple Music’s Top Reggae chart with a bullet. The Shade Room previewed an exclusive clip last week. Reality star-recording artist Karlie Redd, Capella Grey (“Gyalis”) and Spice (“First Time”) hit the desert for a magnificent carnival-themed party in the new music video for Redd’s charting new single “Werk,” out now, via Legacy Records. Redd’s new single is a spicy booty-shaking Reggae vibe perfect for the summertime wined down. Stream it now.
bravotv.com

Tamra & Eddie Judge Close CUT Fitness: "It's 100% a Loss"

The RHOC business owners are "sad" to close their fitness studio doors after nearly 10 years and are selling their equipment online. It's the end of an era. Tamra Judge and Eddie Judge's gym, CUT Fitness, is closing its doors, PEOPLE reports. The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, who will be rejoining the show for Season 17, opened up about the decision shut down her Rancho Santa Margarita, California, business on her podcast with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Two Ts in a Pod.
