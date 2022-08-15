The epic fight between Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges on Celebrity Big Brother was the stuff of dreams for internet gossip hounds! The friends briefly become foes after Bailey voted to keep fellow Real Housewives alum and alliance member Teddi Mellencamp in the house over member Bridges, who was a last-minute addition to the eviction block. Even though Mellencamp was voted out by the majority of the houseguests, Bridges felt betrayed by Bailey… even though they weren’t in the same alliance! Bridges famously told Bailey: “In the street, you cut my throat, I cut yours.” Even though Bailey and Bridges eventually made up in the Celebrity Big Brother house, Bailey fans (and even Bailey’s husband, TV host/actor Mike Hill) took to Twitter to defend the RHOA alum, and things got a bit intense for Bridges after he got evicted from the house.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO