ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

Burlington police use of force incident under review

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A police use of force incident is under review in Burlington. The incident has some residents and city councilors questioning whether the city has made progress on police reforms. The incident occurred downtown late Saturday night. It was a busy weekend for Burlington Police who had...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two arrested in Waterbury

WATERBURY — Two people are facing charges following an incident in Waterbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that Jennie Galway, 35, of Washington, and Joseph Llano, 23, of Springfield, MA, were at a home they were told not to be. Following an investigation, police allege that Galway and...
WATERBURY, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Crime & Safety
State
Vermont State
Vermont State
Vermont Cars
Burlington, VT
Cars
City
Bradford, VT
City
Williston, VT
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
WCAX

Sharing the road: What drivers and bicyclists need to know

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A reminder to bikers and drivers to share the road with each other to avoid a crash. According to VTrans data, there have been 36 car vs. bike crashes in Vermont so far this year, including one Tuesday night in Burlington. VTrans says there hasn’t been...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington man arrested in connection with officer-involved shooting

Will GlobalFoundries become its own utility? The chipmaker tries again. Vermont utility regulators are once again considering allowing GlobalFoundries to become its own utility. New details on security breach at Vermont health center. Updated: 5 hours ago. The CEO of Lamoille Health Partners, the Morristown clinic that went through a...
BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vermont State Police#Vehicles
WCAX

Man charged with hate-motivated crimes against Vt. troopers

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A homeless man is accused of hate crimes against Vermont troopers. Police say Jeremy Bathalon, 34, became increasingly aggressive with random people walking in Lyndon Tuesday night. He allegedly walked onto people’s properties too, and caused a disturbance on Park Street. Investigators said he...
LYNDON, VT
WCAX

38 headstones vandalized at Franklin County cemetery

The utility plans to bring energy resources to the future while preserving the past. Why Sen. Patrick Leahy’s retirement will have big implications for Vermont. Just under three months are left until Election Day, and six months until a new U.S. senator for Vermont is sworn in. Stefanik calls...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Bad crash in Brookfield kills Barre City woman, one arrested

BROOKFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A bad crash claims the life of a Barre City woman and results in an arrest. Vermont State Police say it happened at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 89 in Brookfield. Police say Seth Edson,28 of Barre City was driving south -- when his car went...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Job fair to be held in Lyndonville

A woman was arrested Tuesday after police say she threatened to kill a person and then shot at them. There's a lot to clean up in areas like Buckeye where storms with strong winds moved through Wednesday afternoon. Updated: 16 minutes ago. A man was arrested Tuesday after police said...
LYNDONVILLE, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
mynbc5.com

Driver in fatal crash taken into custody

BROOKFIELD, Vt. — A man has been taken into custody following a fatal car crash in Brookfield. Vermont State Police say the driver, Seth Edson, 28, of Barre, was driving south on I-89 around 2 p.m. on Tuesday when he drove off the road, hit a rock outcropping and flipped the car onto its roof.
BROOKFIELD, VT
WCAX

Vermont woman killed in head-on crash in Sheldon

SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont woman was killed in a head-on crash in Sheldon Monday morning. It happened at about 9:20 a.m. on Route 105 near Route 236. Witnesses told Vermont State Police that Winona Jette, 61, of Richford, was headed east when she crossed the center line and hit an oncoming car head-on.
SHELDON, VT
WCAX

Police identify Burlington officer involved in Saturday shooting

A Williston restaurant is temporarily closing its doors amid an ongoing staffing shortage. New York state leaders say the Empire State is now infested with the spotted lanternfly and immediate action is needed. Vermont Olympian to end season early and train at home. Updated: 5 hours ago. Elle Purrier St....
BURLINGTON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Mineville woman charged with two counts of fraud

MINEVILLE | Following an Essex County Welfare Fraud Unit investigation, State Police arrested Tonya M. Karkoski, 37, of Mineville Aug. 12. She has been charged with one count of third-degree welfare fraud, a felony, and one count of first-degree offering a false statement for filing, also a felony, according to a police report.
MINEVILLE, NY
WMTW

'River Dave' moves to Maine after being evicted from NH property

A hermit who was evicted from the New Hampshire property on which he had lived for nearly three decades has found a new home in Maine. Eighty-two-year-old David Lidstone has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin. He said it is on land he bought. Lidstone grew up in Maine but declined to say where he was living or provide a contact for the landowner. A family member confirmed he has moved there. He had returned to live on the New Hampshire property but faced a $500-a-day fine if he didn't leave.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy