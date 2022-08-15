I get made fun of for being on TikTok. I have to explain to everyone that I'm not watching the latest dance craze or lip-syncing my favorite pop song when I'm on the app. The best part about TikTok is the algorithm is so freaking good. It truly learns what kind of videos you like and then feeds them to you until you forget you're supposed to have that report typed up and turned in to your boss or just until your legs fall asleep and you realize you should get off the pot.

MALTA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO