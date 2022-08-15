Read full article on original website
Enjoy ‘Fun in the Sun’ at Clinton Area Rod Club show
The Clinton Area Rod Club invites everyone to their 35th Annual “Fun in the Sun” Car Show on Sunday, August 21 at the Clinton HyVee, 901 S. Fourth Street. Registration is 9 a.m. 12 p.m. and is $15 for exhibitors. Admission for spectators is free. Judging takes place from 12-1 p.m. and awards will be […]
nrgmediadixon.com
The Bags for Brave Returns Saturday at a New Location
The 8th Annual “Bags for The Brave” event will return with a new location at Dixon VFW on Saturday, August 20th beginning at 10:00 am. The event, organized by Trinity Cares will donate proceeds to the Lee County Honor Flight Committee, which works with the Quad City Hub to send local veterans to Washington D.C. to see their memorials.
nrgmediadixon.com
Venetian Night Returns to Dixon Riverfront Saturday Night, In Spite of the Weather
Saturday evening on the Dixon Riverfront saw many street performers, face painting for the kids as well as several people wearing decorated masks. It was the return of Venetian Night. Despite the fact the weather did not look favorable Saturday morning, the sky cleared and people came for the event....
TaxSlayer Center to announce new name
The Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority will be announcing a name change for the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. The new name will be announced on Thursday, August 18 at 2 p.m. on the TaxSlayer Center’s arena floor. TaxSlayer, an online and professional tax and financial-services technology company, acquired the naming rights to […]
Does This Popular Local Bakery Have The Best Donuts In Rockford?
Since I've been writing a ton about food lately, we need to address the best part of dinner... the dessert, of course!. I've talked about pizza, guac, queso, tacos, and burgers recently. What I haven't had you help me debate about were donuts. I know we all gravitate toward a certain donut when we get the craving. I always go for a filled long john or a custard filled donut. Why? They're filling and actually satisfy your taste buds! So, I decided to go on the hunt to find the BEST donuts in the Rockford and surrounding areas.
Old Elementary School is Now a Pizza Place Not Too Far From Here
I get made fun of for being on TikTok. I have to explain to everyone that I'm not watching the latest dance craze or lip-syncing my favorite pop song when I'm on the app. The best part about TikTok is the algorithm is so freaking good. It truly learns what kind of videos you like and then feeds them to you until you forget you're supposed to have that report typed up and turned in to your boss or just until your legs fall asleep and you realize you should get off the pot.
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf plans ‘wow factor’ with $18-million water park
Bettendorf plans to get out of the swimming pool and fitness center business, as a new partnership with the Iowa-side YMCA would transform Splash Landing and the Life Fitness Center. The Landing is a new project comprised of three parts – a community water park, a versatile ice rink, and...
starvedrock.media
Mendotan Wins Big Sweet Corn Festival 50-50
With another summer festival in the books, another big 50-50 pot has been won. The Mendota Sweet Corn Festival wrapped up Sunday with the announcement of the 50-50 winner. Mendota's own Jennifer Escatel won $21,120 with the pot split. More than two years ago WLPO News did a story featuring Escatel as she spent 56 days in New York City responding to a need for nurses as the COVID-19 pandemic kicked into high gear.
KWQC
Quad City Air Show set to return in 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Airshow will be returning in 2023, according to the group’s Facebook post. On June 24 and 25, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds will be at the Davenport Municipal Airport. For updates and when tickets go on sale, check the official Quad...
Rock Island fire injures one
One person was injured in an early morning fire in Rock Island. The Rock Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 5:46 a.m. on August 16 at a single family home on 27th Street near 29th Avenue in Rock Island. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes of arrival, but firefighters remained on […]
Northern Lights possibly visible in Rockford Wednesday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Northern Lights could possibly be seen in the Rockford area Wednesday night. Clouds will continue to decrease in the evening as geomagnetic storm levels increase, according to the National Weather Service. The Kp index, a scale used to characterize the magnitude of geomagnetic disturbances, will be at its maximum between 10 […]
Rockford’s Times Theater gets $3M restoration grant
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Times Theater, on N. Main Street, which has sat empty for 20 years, has won $3 million in state grants to undergo a $16 million restoration project. The plan is to bring the historic theater on N. Main Street back to life by turning it into a multi-use entertainment venue. […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Park District Sets Hours and Pass Fees for New Facility
The Dixon Park District is getting close to opening The Facility, and have set their 2022 prices and hours. The grand opening kicks off at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at 1312 Washington Ave. For a monthly pass, the cost is $20 for residents, $25 for Non-residents. A monthly family...
Who Do You Want To See On The Mississippi Valley Fair Grandstand?
The 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair is over, and after a great year of Grandstand acts, it's time to get ready for 2023. This year saw record crowds for the Grandstand, with over 25,000 showing up for more than one night, the largest estimated to be around 28,000 people who came to see Kid Rock play on a Tuesday night.
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Park District Says Thank You and Farewell to an Old and Faithful Friend
When the Dixon Park Board meeting Wednesday night came to an end it was also time to say good-bye to an old and faithful friend. Wednesday night the board held their final meeting at the now closed park office at 804 Palmyra Street. The house was donated to the park district in 1972 and has been the office ever since. Come Monday the district will officially open its new office at the facility on the North Side of Dixon.
The Story Of My Terrifying Rollover Crash on 3rd Street in Davenport
I wasn't on air yesterday afternoon and I think I have a fairly valid reason why. Monday morning, around 9:00, after I had just gotten my iced coffee, I was involved in a rollover crash at LeClaire & 3rd St. in downtown Davenport. As in, I was in the car that rolled over a couple of times.
ourquadcities.com
Adult day camp | John Deere
Day Camps aren’t just for kids! Director of Programs and Collections Gretchen Small sat down with us to talk about how Deere-Wiman house is hosting a History Day Camp for adults in part of Moline’s 150th Anniversary Celebration. For more information visit butterworthcenter.com.
Hold Up, Did A Rockford Pizza Joint Quietly Go Out Of Business?
It's rarely a great feeling to share news of a local business closing for business. The only time it may bring joy is if the owners are closing the place to make way for an updated version or something completely new. This is not one of those circumstances. Not only...
WSPY NEWS
Three arrested during festival in Mendota over the weekend
Police in Mendota arrested three people during two incidents at the Mendota Sweet Corn Festival over the weekend. On Saturday morning at around 2:30, police arrested 23-year-old Myron T. Lesley, of Mendota, and charged him with aggravated battery to a peace officer. Police say it happened in the 800 block of Main Street during the festival. Also arrested was 49-year-old Jennifer L. Lesley, of Mendota. She's charged with domestic battery. Both Myron and Jennifer Lesley were taken to the LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa.
nrgmediadixon.com
Sam Ramirez Will Be a Part of the Honor Flight in October
I was sitting in the River Country 101.7 studio last Thursday morning about 11:30 when I saw a message come through on Facebook from my friend Tom Bushman. I’ve known Tom for several years through the Dixon VFW and he’s also a part of the Lee County Committee of the Quad City Honor Flight. So I grabbed my phone and opened the message and it read, “Hi Sam, would you want to be our media person on the Lee County Honor Flight on October 4th. If you have any question, give me a call. Since you are over your fear of flying, I thought I would ask.”
