POTUS

Trump defender falsely claims he can declassify documents just by “standing over” them

By David Edwards
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
Former US President Donald Trump and Former National Security Council Senior Director of Counterterrorism Kashyap "Kash" Pramod Patel (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images)

Kash Patel, a former official in the Trump administration, argued on Sunday that the former president could declassify piles of documents with a single utterance.

In an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, Patel defended Trump after FBI agents reportedly used a search warrant to seize classified documents at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

"On the way out of the White House he issued further declassification orders declassifying whole sets of documents," Patel said. "And this is a key fact that most Americans are missing. President Trump, as a sitting president, has the unilateral authority for declassification."

Patel added: "He can literally stand over a set of documents and say these are now declassified and that is done with definitive action immediately."

According to The Washington Post, there is a declassification process for a president to follow when declassifying documents. And there is no evidence that the documents found at Mar-a-Lago had been declassified.

RixLuvnLife
2d ago

So he declassified evidence that the FBI planted, which he said wasn’t there in the first place but now wants them back!! Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂

Ultimate One ⚓️
3d ago

Now that shows the utter ignorance that Kash Patel had about declassifying documents and doing his job! If he thinks Trump can just stand over the documents and utter a single word, he is and Trump is, sorely mistaken. There are procedures and regulations to be followed in declassifying Top Secret documents. It's a wonder, that anything got accomplished, in the Trumps Administration.

Guest
2d ago

Hey Rocky! Watch me declassify a document. - Aww. That old trick. - Nothin up my sleeve. PRESTO! - 🦁 - Now here's something we hope you'll really like.

Variety

‘Trump Was a Horrible President and Is a Horrible Person,’ Says Stephen King

“It” and “The Shining” author Stephen King has made his views on former U.S. President Donald Trump clear. In an interview with the Sunday Times, where he was in conversation with “Pointless” presenter Richard Osman, King said: “I happen to think that Trump was a horrible president and is a horrible person. I think he actually engaged in criminal behavior and, certainly, I felt that he was a sociopath who tried to overturn the American democracy not out of any political wish of his own but because he could not admit that he had lost.” When asked about the rise of fascism...
POTUS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
149K+
Followers
18K+
Post
57M+
Views
