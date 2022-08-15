Trump defender falsely claims he can declassify documents just by “standing over” them
Former US President Donald Trump and Former National Security Council Senior Director of Counterterrorism Kashyap "Kash" Pramod Patel (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images)
Kash Patel, a former official in the Trump administration, argued on Sunday that the former president could declassify piles of documents with a single utterance.
In an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, Patel defended Trump after FBI agents reportedly used a search warrant to seize classified documents at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
"On the way out of the White House he issued further declassification orders declassifying whole sets of documents," Patel said. "And this is a key fact that most Americans are missing. President Trump, as a sitting president, has the unilateral authority for declassification."
Patel added: "He can literally stand over a set of documents and say these are now declassified and that is done with definitive action immediately."
According to The Washington Post, there is a declassification process for a president to follow when declassifying documents. And there is no evidence that the documents found at Mar-a-Lago had been declassified.
Watch the video below.
