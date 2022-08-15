Read full article on original website
Man Accused Of Shooting Teen At Tulsa Apartment Complex Arrested
Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of shooting a rival gang member at an apartment complex in June of 2022. Investigators say they connected 21-year-old Quijahn Herrion to the shooting. According to investigators, a 14-year-old victim was shot in both legs at the Savanna Landing Apartments on June 14th. Investigators...
South Tulsa Pool Temporarily Closed After Theft, Police Search For Suspects
Police are searching for two thieves who broke into The Park Plaza South Pool and stole cash and electronics. The pool near 71st and Sheridan captured surveillance video and is asking for you to help identify the thieves. "It's a lot to take in why somebody would do something like...
2 Arrested In Connection To Deadly Shooting In Tulsa
Tulsa Police said two men connected to a deadly shooting Saturday morning are in custody. Police said that Homicide and Warrants Detectives arrested Brandon Lancaste, 19, and Kaleb Carter, 21, without incident. This is after officers said they found Keith Brown, 44, dead near 11th and Garnett with a gunshot...
Tulsa County man arrested, accused of calling in bomb threat to Stillwater High School
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa County man has been arrested after police say he called in a bomb threat to Stillwater High School. Stillwater police were sent to the school on July 18 after staff members reported two threatening phone calls. The employee said the caller sounded like a man with a raspy voice.
Two men arrested in connection to deadly shooting in east Tulsa over the weekend
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said two men connected to a deadly shooting early Saturday morning are now in custody. Police said that Homicide and Warrants Detecives arrested 21-year-old Kaleb Carter and 19-year-old Brandon Lancaste Tuesday without incident. Keith Brown, 44, was found dead over the weekend near 11th...
Tulsa teen dies after accidental shooting
A Tulsa teenager has died after detectives say he was accidentally shot in the head over the weekend. Homicide detective Brandon Watkins said witnesses described the shooting as an accident. "There were four kids sitting in a car and they were just passing a gun around and talking about it,"...
Stillwater school bomb threat suspect arrested in Tulsa
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A convicted child molester charged with calling a bomb threat to Stillwater High School by using computer software was arrested Tuesday at his Tulsa residence by the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, according to a police news release. Larry Donell Thomas, 60, who has also been...
Man Accused Of Assaulting Driver, 3 Passengers On Tulsa Bus Arrested By Police
Tulsa Police said officers arrested a man that attacked a driver and several passengers Saturday on a city bus. Investigators say Douglas Barnes began assaulting the driver while the bus was moving, leading to a crash near I-244 and Mingo. Three other passengers were also injured, police say.
Tulsa’s Park Plaza South Pool burglary caught on camera
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are trying to identify two people caught on camera breaking into the Park Plaza South Pool in the neighborhood near 71st and Sheridan. The video shows a man and a woman force open an office door at the pool house Aug. 16. They were on the property from 3 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
Tulsa police investigating shooting outside south Tulsa apartment complex
Tulsa police investigating shooting outside south Tulsa apartment complex near 61st and Peoria Monday evening
Mom Left With Questions After 4-Year-Old Is Attacked By Dog Near Oakhurst
A mom is sharing her frustration after her four-year-old son was attacked by a dog in Creek County. It's a tricky situation. The mom said nobody has come forward to claim ownership of the dog and it happened outside of the nearest Animal Shelter's jurisdiction. That leaves her to wonder...
Tulsa Police Investigating Double Shooting Near Johnson Park
Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Monday evening. The call came out just after 7:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of S. Owasso Ave. News On 6 has a crew on the scene. This is a developing story.
Victim Identified In Tulsa's 51st Homicide Of 2022
The victim in a Saturday morning homicide has been identified by Tulsa Police. Officers say they found 44-year-old Keith Brown dead near 11th and Garnett with a gunshot wound. According to Tulsa Police, no arrests have been made and investigators are working to determine what happened. Anyone with information about...
TCSO and Collinsville PD search for suspect who stole a motorcycle, lead them on a chase
COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and Collinsville Police are searching for a suspect who they said stole a motorcycle and lead authorities on a police chase with it. Police said the suspect eventually crashed the motorcycle near 156th Street N and 129th E Avenue around 7...
Former resident of burned Tulsa home arrested, investigators offer update
TULSA, Okla. — It’s been six months since a home in south Tulsa burned to the ground, and investigators are still trying to piece together what happened. Crews spent hours battling the blaze on a frigid evening last February. Firefighters told FOX23 that they could see the flames from the station, which was about a quarter of a mile away.
Man Accused Of Throwing Rocks At Cars Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police said officers arrested a man accused of throwing rocks at passing cars. Police say an officer tried to talk to Blake Willingham around 9:45 Friday morning near West Archer and North Phoenix when he threw a box of trash at the patrol car and ran off. They say...
Tulsa Man Accused Of Assault On Girlfriend Arrested By Police
A man is in jail after Tulsa Police say he strangled his girlfriend in front of her 2-year-old son. Police say they got a call from the victim's mother, who told them Dante Boykin had assaulted her daughter and grandson on Friday. Officers say the mother showed them photos of...
Thieves Steal $10,000 Worth Of Copper Piping From Construction Site In Pawhuska
Osage Nation Police are looking for the people who stole $10,000 worth of copper piping from a construction site at the tribe's casino in Pawhuska. According to officers, the thieves also stole an additional $4,000 worth of equipment from the same site. Authorities ask anyone with information about who is...
One Year After Jenks Woman Was Murdered, Family And Authorities Still Searching For Answers
It’s been a year since a Jenks woman was murdered and the OSBI and her family are asking for help finding out who killed her. They believe there are people out there who know what happened and are urging them to come forward. Alyssa Edlund, 27, was shot to...
75-year-old woman dies after vehicle collides with train in eastern Oklahoma
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 75-year-old woman died after her vehicle collided with a train Monday afternoon in eastern Oklahoma. Around 12:30 p.m., a woman was driving a Ford Escape on Creager Road just west of Alt-U.S. 75 near Beggs when the vehicle collided with a train. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
