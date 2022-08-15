ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

2 Arrested In Connection To Deadly Shooting In Tulsa

Tulsa Police said two men connected to a deadly shooting Saturday morning are in custody. Police said that Homicide and Warrants Detectives arrested Brandon Lancaste, 19, and Kaleb Carter, 21, without incident. This is after officers said they found Keith Brown, 44, dead near 11th and Garnett with a gunshot...
Tulsa teen dies after accidental shooting

A Tulsa teenager has died after detectives say he was accidentally shot in the head over the weekend. Homicide detective Brandon Watkins said witnesses described the shooting as an accident. "There were four kids sitting in a car and they were just passing a gun around and talking about it,"...
Stillwater school bomb threat suspect arrested in Tulsa

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A convicted child molester charged with calling a bomb threat to Stillwater High School by using computer software was arrested Tuesday at his Tulsa residence by the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, according to a police news release. Larry Donell Thomas, 60, who has also been...
Tulsa’s Park Plaza South Pool burglary caught on camera

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are trying to identify two people caught on camera breaking into the Park Plaza South Pool in the neighborhood near 71st and Sheridan. The video shows a man and a woman force open an office door at the pool house Aug. 16. They were on the property from 3 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
Victim Identified In Tulsa's 51st Homicide Of 2022

The victim in a Saturday morning homicide has been identified by Tulsa Police. Officers say they found 44-year-old Keith Brown dead near 11th and Garnett with a gunshot wound. According to Tulsa Police, no arrests have been made and investigators are working to determine what happened. Anyone with information about...
