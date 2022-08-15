Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 price leaks and it’s good news
The official announcement of the iPhone 14 series is drawing closer by the day, and the online space is already filled with rumors to the brim like a gasoline tank before an oil crisis. Now, many people are really interested in things like display sizes, refresh rates, new silicon but for the majority out there one area remains of crucial importance - the price.
The One iPhone Setting That's Draining Your Battery, Tech Experts Warn
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 4, 2022. Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sak...
The best 75 inch TVs in 2022
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to upgrade your TV, and go really big while you do it? Check out the best 75-inch TVs of...
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 Pro display leak just gave another reason to skip iPhone 14
The iPhone 14 Pro is shaping up to be an impressive update this year with rumors of a number of standout features that we've waited years to see on an iPhone, but things are looking a little less rosy for the iPhone 14. The latest rumor once again touches on...
CNET
Reminder: Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month or So
Your iPhone does a lot of work. It wakes you up in the morning, handles your texts, lets you browse through your preferred social media apps and allows you to look up any weird, one-off facts you want to know. But that web browsing adds up over time, which is why you should make a routine out of clearing your cache.
itechpost.com
Five Reasons Why You Should Wait for iPhone 14
With just a few weeks before Apple releases the much-awaited iPhone 14, would you still be opted to get the iPhone 13?. You must have been in need of a new iPhone right now and the iPhone 13 is the latest that you can get in the market. But there are reasons why you should wait a bit.
CNET
Keep Your Apple Devices Charged With $70 Off Mophie's 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Today Only
Thanks to advancements in wireless charging technology, it's easy to ensure that all of your devices remain powered up throughout the day. You could pick up several cheap wireless chargers to place around your home but an all-in-one solution might suit your needs better. Today only, Best Buy has Mophie's three-in-one wireless charger for Apple devices discounted by $70, meaning you can juice up your essential gear in one convenient place for less. Down to $60, the multidevice charger offers dedicated charging spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.
AOL Corp
The 57 best sales to snag at Walmart this weekend — save up to 75%
Check out Walmart's latest must-haves this weekend — they're offering up everything you need for the home, including TVs, earbuds and smart devices, as well as fashion and beauty goodies. You'll also find discounts on vacs, bedding, games and more!. And before you get busy scoring all those deals,...
laptopmag.com
Apple Watch Series 8: Everything we know so far
The Apple Watch Series 8 appears to be on track for its typical fall release this year and while it will no doubt once again only cater to iPhone owners, that is unlikely to stop it from repeating as the most popular smartwatch on the market. While Apple won't have...
notebookcheck.net
Apple hopes consumers will buy the iPhone 14 in troves as it reportedly orders 90 million units despite a slumping market
Apple is set to follow up the hugely successful iPhone 13 with up to four new models of the iPhone 14 in the coming months. Bloomberg now reports that Cupertino is quite confident in its customer base and expects to sell 90 million iPhone 14 units. The figure lines up with a previous report that mentioned Apple had placed an order for the production of 95 million devices.
Android Authority
Does the iPhone SE (2022) have wireless charging?
Wireless charging is usually one of the first features to go out the window in the world of budget smartphones. If you’re thinking of getting Apple’s latest affordable handset, or already have it, you may be wondering; does the iPhone SE have wireless charging? Let’s get you up to speed and see if you can enjoy untethered charging using the iPhone SE.
Digital Trends
How to extend your Apple Watch battery life
Regardless of which Apple Watch model you have — from the older Series 3 to the current Series 7 — a battery life of roughly 18 hours after a fresh recharge is generally expected. The way you use and set up your watch determines the amount of real-time operation you're likely to get, while Apple's estimate relies on 90 time checks, 90 notifications, 45 minutes of app use, and a 60-minute workout with music from Bluetooth. Your mileage may vary significantly, depending on how much you use your Watch.
Business Insider
7 settings you should change in Safari to enhance your privacy
If you use Safari on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, you can enable settings to enhance your privacy while web browsing. You can easily disable cookies, change your search engine to DuckDuckGo, hide your IP address, and more. Here are seven of the top ways to make your online activity...
Apple iPhone 14 Expected Release Date, Features, Price Plus More
As before every potential unveiling of a new Apple product, rumors around the new iPhone abound.
The latest iPhone 14 Pro camera rumour is a big disappointment
We've heard no shortage of rumours about the iPhone 14 line up, which we can pretty safely assume will arrive next month. From battery life to design, it seems plenty of changes are afoot – but while the new camera has sounded awesome so far, new rumours suggest it could be disappointing in certain situations.
Apple targets September 7 for launch of iPhone 14, three Apple Watch models and new iPads but firm may raise iPhone prices by 15 percent compared with previous model
Apple is aiming to hold its next launch event on September 7 to unveil the iPhone 14 line - as well as low-end and high-end iPads, and three new Apple Watch models - people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. The Cupertino-based tech giant is revamping its flagship product...
Apple iPhone 14: How much could it cost and what pre-order deals can we expect?
It’s smartphone season, and rumours around the new Apple iPhone 14 are hotting up. With reports suggesting that the tech juggernaut could unveil four new handsets at its upcoming Apple event, and finally ditch that provocative notch, consider us well and truly pumped.While there aren’t any concrete details at present, using previous dates and prior pre-order information, we can still theorise about when the iPhone 14 could launch, how much it might cost and what kind of pre-order deals we’ll see on the big day.Apple almost always announces a bunch of new iPhones toward the start of September, usually on a Tuesday...
Phone Arena
Android 13 update might have led to the disappearance of a new Pixel search feature
It appears that the Android 13 update has removed a new feature found on Pixel handsets that appeared on versions of the Android 13 beta. This was a unified search feature than aligned the search bar found on the bottom of Pixel home screens with the search bar found at the top of the Pixel app drawer. For example, with Android 13 beta 4.1 loaded, both search bars generated results from the web and the Pixel phone.
Apple may be preparing to take over a whole new market
A non-profit dedicated to exposing misconduct at private and governmental organizations has raised concerns over the behavior of Apple in the enterprise device management market. In a new report (opens in new tab), Campaign for Accountability (CfA) claims that Apple is preparing to put the squeeze on businesses currently operating...
Phone Arena
Galaxy Watch 5 is thicker and heavier than Samsung led us to believe
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 models have finally been revealed and Google's Pixel Watch and Apple's Watch Series 8 are on the horizon. Things that get the most attention when it comes to the best smartwatches are screen size, health and fitness features and sensors, battery life, software, and dimensions, and it seems like a good many smartwatch manufacturers have not been entirely honest about the last bit.
