Being a police officer became too dangerous, so this Valley man opened a coffee shop instead
PHOENIX — Jason Cvancara quit his job as a police officer after he said it became increasingly dangerous. The father of four instead turned to coffee – and a new business venture called Zona Coffee Company. "Incidents with guns drawn were happening like five or six different times,...
Lightning strikes AZ Trooper vehicle on I-10
An Arizona Department of Public Safety vehicle defied one-in-a-million odds over the weekend, getting struck by lightning on I-10 eastbound, driving toward Phoenix.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa PD radio move stymies scanners
The Mesa Police Department began encrypting its radio traffic last month, ending the ability of people with radio scanners to hear officers’ chatter. Sensitive, or “hot channels,” used by SWAT and tactical operations have been encrypted for over 10 years. For the sake of transparency, police said,...
AZFamily
Man shot while driving on Loop 202 in Mesa during possible case of road rage
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after being shot while driving on a freeway in east Mesa on Wednesday afternoon, and police are investigating it as a possible case of road rage. Mesa police were called to a hospital about a man who drove up suffering from a gunshot wound. He told officers he was driving south on Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Broadway Road when a bullet came through his passenger window, hitting him in the right shoulder.
DPS detectives seize over 35 pounds of fentanyl in Chandler
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A man was arrested after about 150,000 fentanyl pills were found in his vehicle during a drug trafficking investigation near State Route 101 and Chandler Boulevard, according to the Department of Public Safety. DPS said the suspect, 30-year-old Braulio de Diego of Mesa, was arrested and...
1 dead after car crashes into pole in Phoenix
PHOENIX — One person is dead and another has been taken to the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a pole Thursday morning in Phoenix. A man in his 40s died at the scene of the single-vehicle collision near Bell Road and 21st Avenue and a woman was transported for critical injuries, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Both of them were occupants of the vehicle.
Maricopa County had a ‘record’ number of homicides over the weekend
PHOENIX — A “record” number of murder cases are being investigated in Maricopa County after a violent weekend led to the killings of six people, according to the county's top prosecutor. Two people were killed in Mesa on Friday in separate incidents. Another two were stabbed to...
KOLD-TV
Former Tucson-area firefighter dies in officer-involved shooting in Chandler
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former firefighter with the Northwest Fire District died last month in an officer-involved shooting in Chandler, a suburb of Phoenix. The Chandler Police Department said Tyson Wade Cobb was shot after trying to break into a woman’s apartment and sexually assault her on Sunday, July 17.
AZFamily
Chandler police shoot, kill ex-Tucson firefighter accused of trying to rape woman
How much are shipping containers at the Arizona-Mexico border costing taxpayers?. While Ducey’s office told us the project cost $6 million, the total contract expense is $13 million. New operation cracking down on gun crime in Phoenix. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. From July 5 through Aug. 15, Phoenix...
fox10phoenix.com
Victim uses Amazon Alexa to call 911 after apparent armed intruder breaks into Tempe apartment
TEMPE, Ariz. - A Tempe apartment break-in turned into a shooting on Aug. 15, the police department said, and he used an unusual method to reach 911 for help. The incident happened near Mill Avenue and US 60 around 1:30 a.m. Officers responded to reports of a shooting and that's where they found a victim who was shot in the leg – he's going to be OK.
More areas of the Valley shifting to a 'buyer’s market' for homes
Just a couple of months ago in May housing markets across the state were red hot. Inventories were down and prices were up double digits annually.
Violent weekend in Valley leaves 6, including teen, dead
The Maricopa County Attorney's Office typically receives submittals from law enforcement on Tuesdays for two to three homicides to review for charges that occur over the weekend.
Weather blog: Dust, rain moving into the Valley
PHOENIX — Arizona's monsoon pattern is getting powered and pumped up with tropical moisture Wednesday, bringing the potential for storms for the remainder of the workweek and weekend. Storm chances will start to increase Wednesday followed by an explosion of activity in Arizona Thursday through the weekend. Friday and...
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix's Largest Homeless Encampment Has Sparked a Lawsuit. What Now?
The intensifying problem of homelessness in Phoenix is most visible in the Zone — a stretch of downtown along Jefferson Street between 9th and 13th avenues. There, tents and makeshift shelters line the sidewalks. The number of people living in the Zone has grown to more than 1,000 in...
Peeping Tom Caught On Camera In Arizona, Says It Gives Him A 'Rush'
“Certainly, this is very disturbing for a young lady to look outside her window and see some man looking in."
Angry Chickz to open its first Arizona location in Glendale this fall
California-chain Angry Chickz is coming to Glendale this fall! The restaurant specializes in chicken tenders with different spice levels… one even requiring a waiver.
fox10phoenix.com
Hundreds of guns seized, more than 500 people arrested following Phoenix PD's gun crime crackdown launch
PHOENIX - A month following Phoenix Police's launch of "Operation Gun Crime Crackdown," hundreds of guns have been taken off the streets, the department announced on Aug. 17 in a news release. The operation is headed by several law enforcement agencies and focuses on "reducing the number of violent gun...
Woman accused in deadly San Tan Valley crash had BAC more than 3 times legal limit, officials say
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — Authorities say a woman's blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit during a crash that killed two people in San Tan Valley Saturday afternoon. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the crash near Gantzel Rd. near Empire...
AZFamily
Elderly woman found dead in canal after walking away from East Valley care center
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An investigation is underway after an elderly woman who walked away from a Gilbert memory care center was later found dead in a canal. Last Monday, Aug. 8, the staff at the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Center called Gilbert police when they couldn’t find a resident. Ina Jenkins, 88, had last been seen around 6 a.m. that morning and was believed to have left on foot.
Man stabbed to death over parking spot at a yard sale in East Valley, police say
MESA, Ariz. — A man was stabbed to death following an altercation over a parking spot at a yard sale in Mesa, police say. On Saturday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to a stabbing near the 300 block of North Hawes Road and found the victim with several puncture wounds. Deputies performed life-saving measures but the victim died at the scene.
