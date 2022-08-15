ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

East Valley Tribune

Mesa PD radio move stymies scanners

The Mesa Police Department began encrypting its radio traffic last month, ending the ability of people with radio scanners to hear officers’ chatter. Sensitive, or “hot channels,” used by SWAT and tactical operations have been encrypted for over 10 years. For the sake of transparency, police said,...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot while driving on Loop 202 in Mesa during possible case of road rage

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after being shot while driving on a freeway in east Mesa on Wednesday afternoon, and police are investigating it as a possible case of road rage. Mesa police were called to a hospital about a man who drove up suffering from a gunshot wound. He told officers he was driving south on Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Broadway Road when a bullet came through his passenger window, hitting him in the right shoulder.
MESA, AZ
12 News

DPS detectives seize over 35 pounds of fentanyl in Chandler

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A man was arrested after about 150,000 fentanyl pills were found in his vehicle during a drug trafficking investigation near State Route 101 and Chandler Boulevard, according to the Department of Public Safety. DPS said the suspect, 30-year-old Braulio de Diego of Mesa, was arrested and...
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

1 dead after car crashes into pole in Phoenix

PHOENIX — One person is dead and another has been taken to the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a pole Thursday morning in Phoenix. A man in his 40s died at the scene of the single-vehicle collision near Bell Road and 21st Avenue and a woman was transported for critical injuries, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Both of them were occupants of the vehicle.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Former Tucson-area firefighter dies in officer-involved shooting in Chandler

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former firefighter with the Northwest Fire District died last month in an officer-involved shooting in Chandler, a suburb of Phoenix. The Chandler Police Department said Tyson Wade Cobb was shot after trying to break into a woman’s apartment and sexually assault her on Sunday, July 17.
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

Weather blog: Dust, rain moving into the Valley

PHOENIX — Arizona's monsoon pattern is getting powered and pumped up with tropical moisture Wednesday, bringing the potential for storms for the remainder of the workweek and weekend. Storm chances will start to increase Wednesday followed by an explosion of activity in Arizona Thursday through the weekend. Friday and...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Phoenix's Largest Homeless Encampment Has Sparked a Lawsuit. What Now?

The intensifying problem of homelessness in Phoenix is most visible in the Zone — a stretch of downtown along Jefferson Street between 9th and 13th avenues. There, tents and makeshift shelters line the sidewalks. The number of people living in the Zone has grown to more than 1,000 in...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Elderly woman found dead in canal after walking away from East Valley care center

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An investigation is underway after an elderly woman who walked away from a Gilbert memory care center was later found dead in a canal. Last Monday, Aug. 8, the staff at the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Center called Gilbert police when they couldn’t find a resident. Ina Jenkins, 88, had last been seen around 6 a.m. that morning and was believed to have left on foot.
GILBERT, AZ
12 News

Man stabbed to death over parking spot at a yard sale in East Valley, police say

MESA, Ariz. — A man was stabbed to death following an altercation over a parking spot at a yard sale in Mesa, police say. On Saturday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to a stabbing near the 300 block of North Hawes Road and found the victim with several puncture wounds. Deputies performed life-saving measures but the victim died at the scene.
MESA, AZ
