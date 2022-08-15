Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
Burlington man arrested in connection with officer-involved shooting
Will GlobalFoundries become its own utility? The chipmaker tries again. Vermont utility regulators are once again considering allowing GlobalFoundries to become its own utility. New details on security breach at Vermont health center. Updated: 5 hours ago. The CEO of Lamoille Health Partners, the Morristown clinic that went through a...
colchestersun.com
Colchester Police and Vermont State Police on joint investigation into East Lakeshore fire
Update - 3:50 p.m. Aug. 17, 2022. Colchester Police and a Vermont State Police arson unit are investigating a fire at a camp on 1267 East Lakeshore this past Saturday after deeming it “suspicious in nature." The camp was unoccupied at the time. The Colchester Fire Department, St. Michael’s...
Man shot by Burlington officer arrested on multiple charges
David Johnson, 20, was arrested after leaving the hospital Wednesday.
WCAX
Burlington police use of force incident under review
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A police use of force incident is under review in Burlington. The incident has some residents and city councilors questioning whether the city has made progress on police reforms. The incident occurred downtown late Saturday night. It was a busy weekend for Burlington Police who had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Driver accused of being high in crash that killed passenger pleads not guilty
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man accused of driving while high and killing one of his passengers in a crash pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. Vermont State Police say it happened Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 89 in Brookfield. They say Seth Edson, 28, of Barre City, was driving south when...
newportdispatch.com
Two arrested in Waterbury
WATERBURY — Two people are facing charges following an incident in Waterbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that Jennie Galway, 35, of Washington, and Joseph Llano, 23, of Springfield, MA, were at a home they were told not to be. Following an investigation, police allege that Galway and...
WCAX
Burlington Police call for backup: Reaction to troopers patrolling the city
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police called on the Vermont State Police for backup over the weekend because of low staffing and 20 gunfire incidents, a dramatic increase from past years. There was mixed reaction from city councilors Tuesday to troopers patrolling the city. As the police department grapples with...
WCAX
Job fair to be held in Lyndonville
A woman was arrested Tuesday after police say she threatened to kill a person and then shot at them. There's a lot to clean up in areas like Buckeye where storms with strong winds moved through Wednesday afternoon. Updated: 16 minutes ago. A man was arrested Tuesday after police said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Man charged with hate-motivated crimes against Vt. troopers
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A homeless man is accused of hate crimes against Vermont troopers. Police say Jeremy Bathalon, 34, became increasingly aggressive with random people walking in Lyndon Tuesday night. He allegedly walked onto people’s properties too, and caused a disturbance on Park Street. Investigators said he...
WCAX
Bad crash in Brookfield kills Barre City woman, one arrested
BROOKFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A bad crash claims the life of a Barre City woman and results in an arrest. Vermont State Police say it happened at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 89 in Brookfield. Police say Seth Edson,28 of Barre City was driving south -- when his car went...
WCAX
38 headstones vandalized at Franklin County cemetery
The utility plans to bring energy resources to the future while preserving the past. Why Sen. Patrick Leahy’s retirement will have big implications for Vermont. Just under three months are left until Election Day, and six months until a new U.S. senator for Vermont is sworn in. Stefanik calls...
20-year-old shot by police suffered from mental illness and wanted to be killed, court documents assert
In interviews with detectives later at the hospital, David Johnson said “he called the police because he wanted the police to kill him,” police wrote in an affidavit. Read the story on VTDigger here: 20-year-old shot by police suffered from mental illness and wanted to be killed, court documents assert.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
suncommunitynews.com
Mineville woman charged with two counts of fraud
MINEVILLE | Following an Essex County Welfare Fraud Unit investigation, State Police arrested Tonya M. Karkoski, 37, of Mineville Aug. 12. She has been charged with one count of third-degree welfare fraud, a felony, and one count of first-degree offering a false statement for filing, also a felony, according to a police report.
mynbc5.com
Driver in fatal crash taken into custody
BROOKFIELD, Vt. — A man has been taken into custody following a fatal car crash in Brookfield. Vermont State Police say the driver, Seth Edson, 28, of Barre, was driving south on I-89 around 2 p.m. on Tuesday when he drove off the road, hit a rock outcropping and flipped the car onto its roof.
mynbc5.com
Suspect in Plattsburgh homicide served time for killing South Carolina woman
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The man suspected of killing a Plattsburgh woman in July previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Police say Larry Hicks Jr. is the prime suspect in the stabbing death of 45-year-old Monique Yanulavich. In 2005 Hicks pleaded guilty in the death of a Darlington, South Carolina...
WCAX
Sharing the road: What drivers and bicyclists need to know
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A reminder to bikers and drivers to share the road with each other to avoid a crash. According to VTrans data, there have been 36 car vs. bike crashes in Vermont so far this year, including one Tuesday night in Burlington. VTrans says there hasn’t been...
WCAX
North Country sheriff’s office under fire amid allegations of harassment
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - More allegations of harassment at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department. This time, it’s a former deputy who says the department penalized her for pumping breast milk. Chelsea Warick says she’s wanted to be a cop since she was a kid. She thought it was...
newportdispatch.com
Juvenile involved in single-vehicle crash on Vermont Route 17 in Addison
ADDISON — A 16-year-old man from Lincoln was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Addison last week. The crash took place on Vermont Route 17, east of Field Days, at around 10:20 p.m. on August 11. The driver was identified as a juvenile from Lincoln. According to the report,...
WCAX
Plattsburgh Public Works performs test as residents complain about water coloration
NAACP calls for policy review after shackles were sold at a Rutland gun show. The Rutland NAACP is asking the Vermont State Fairgrounds to review its policies after it says shackles were sold at a gun show. Green Mountain Power has strong workforce coming into busier winter season. Updated: 4...
WCAX
Vermont woman killed in head-on crash in Sheldon
SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont woman was killed in a head-on crash in Sheldon Monday morning. It happened at about 9:20 a.m. on Route 105 near Route 236. Witnesses told Vermont State Police that Winona Jette, 61, of Richford, was headed east when she crossed the center line and hit an oncoming car head-on.
Comments / 0