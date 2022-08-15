Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Two more nice days for Central Illinois before it turns stormy
(WAND WEATHER) - Central Illinois will enjoy a couple of nice days before it turns stormy. Highs today and Friday will reach the low-to-mid-80s with abundant sunshine. While a few sprinkles are possible this afternoon, most of us will remain dry. By Friday night, a few showers and thunderstorms will...
WAND TV
More dry, warm weather on the way for Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER) - More dry, warm weather is on the way for Central Illinois. Plenty of sunshine this morning will give way to more clouds this afternoon. A few sprinkles can't be ruled out with highs in the low-to-mid-80s. More sunshine is on tap Thursday. After morning lows in the...
WAND TV
Stretch of dry weather on tap for Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER) - A stretch of dry weather is in the forecast for Central Illinois. While a few showers are possible across our far southwestern hometowns this morning, dry weather takes over for the rest of Tuesday. Highs will approach 80°. Plenty of sunshine is on tap Wednesday through...
Northern Lights Explained & Chances To View in Central Illinois
The small chance to see the northern lights or auroras will be possible the next few nights. Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lighty explains how auroras form and what the chances are that we might see them here in central Illinois.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parts of Illinois Could See Northern Lights Wednesday Night. Here's How to Increase Your Chances
The Northern Lights could be visible in parts of northern Illinois and other parts of the Midwest several times this week, but the peak of the solar storm is expected to arrive Wednesday night, giving Chicago-area residents a chance to potentially see them. According to the National Weather Service, a...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Indiana, Ohio residents could see Northern Lights tonight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Tonight, you might see something that for many is a once in a lifetime experience, especially if you live in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center says a strong geomagnetic storm (G3 on a scale of 1 to...
Five fabulous Illinois State Fair dishes
👋 Hey, it's Monica. My stomach hurts.What's happening: I went to my first Illinois State Fair yesterday and tried to jam as much interesting fare down my gullet before heading to the Governor's Day speeches.Eating the news: I tried 10 things, including sirloin on a stick, pork chop on a stick and a pork twister featuring grilled tenderloin wrapped in bacon at — where else? — the Pork Patio near the Swine Barn.But only five dishes make my must-try list:Walking Deep-Fried Horseshoe ($9): The portable version of Springfield's signature dish of ground beef or chicken, crispy fries and house beer...
wjbc.com
2022 Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB and First Lady MK Pritzker reprised their routine as the two final bidders for the grand champion steer at the Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair. The first lady again prevailed, tying her own 2021 record with a $105,000 bid. It’s a prize...
cbs4indy.com
When will it feel like fall in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — While it has been cooler than average in Indianapolis for the last few days, we are not done with the heat. We will keep the 70s and 80s the rest of the week, which is normal here in central Indiana. Our average highs through the rest of August stay in the 80s.
khqa.com
22 hot air balloons will be flown across Illinois
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The 35th Annual Macomb Balloon Rally is taking place on September 9-10, at Vince Grady Field at Western Illinois University. The hot air balloons will do a mass ascension launch at 6 p.m. on September 9. On September 10, the balloons will take to the...
WIFR
‘Broadband for All’ initiative to span several Northern Illinois counties
STATELINE - An initiative between several area counties will soon offer rural areas more reliable Wi-Fi for all residents across the stateline. Boone is one of at least four counties participating in the “Broadband for All Cohort” to bridge the digital divide between rural and urban communities. Pamela Lopez-Fettes with Growth Dimensions got the idea when she was approached by a local business several years ago.
worldatlas.com
7 Charming Mississippi River Towns In Illinois
The Mississippi River spans an astonishing 2,094 miles (3,370 km) and passes through 10 US States, including Illinois. Indeed within the “Land of Lincoln,” numerous small towns find themselves either on the banks or near the mighty Mississippi, each with its own unique charm and beauty. This article looks at the Seven Charming Mississippi River Towns in Illinois.
Why Is It Usually Illegal To Climb To Illinois’ Highest Point?
You might not have ever thought about the highest point in Illinois until now. Make sure you check your calendar before you make a trip out to it. Illinois isn't known for it's change in elevations. You might get some bluffs around some rivers and lakes but for the most park it's just rolling hills (usually of corn.)
FOX2now.com
Heavy rain may be back in St. Louis next week
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is a hot and dry forecast for the weekend. Temperatures will be pretty close to 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday in the St. Louis area with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A dry cold front will slip into the area during the...
Study: US will have an ‘extreme heat belt’ stretching from Gulf of Mexico to Illinois in 30 years
Maps from the First Street Foundation show which states and counties are expected to face perilous heatwaves in 2053.
Illinois Gov. Pritzker kicks off ‘Agriculture Day’ at state fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tuesday was “Agriculture Day” at the Illinois State Fair, and Governor JB Pritzker was at the State Fairgrounds to kick things off. Farmers got the chance to lobby to a room full of lawmakers about what they want to see in the next year at the “Agriculture Day Breakfast.” High gas […]
Central Illinois towns receive grants from Rebuild Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several towns in central Illinois were among those that were announced to be recipients of money from the Rebuild Illinois capital program to help revamp their downtown areas. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded 50 grants totaling $106 million on Monday. The state had originally […]
The village of St. Joseph started as a tavern
Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) – For a little town, St. Joseph is full of rich history. At least 150 years’ worth of history. And it all started as a tavern along the Salt Fork River. So, Mayor Tami Fruhling-Voges came on the Morning Show to talk about the history that the community just celebrated this past […]
edglentoday.com
Governor Pritzker Announces New Southwestern Illinois Justice & Workforce Development Campus
BELLEVILLE — Governor Pritzker joined local legislators and stakeholders today to announce a new law enforcement-focused campus in Belleville in partnership with the city of Belleville, Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC), the Illinois State Police (ISP), and Southern Illinois University (SIU). The campus, located on the former site of Lindenwood University’s undergraduate program, was repurchased by the City of Belleville through a grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO).
One of the World’s Most Super Cool Neighborhoods is in Illinois
For that matter, what makes a neighborhood interesting or unique?. For me, it would be like a place where things are just a bit different from the norm. Don't get me wrong, I love a city or town or in this case, a neighborhood that stands out from the rest. It's got some quality, some charm, that you might not find in other places.
