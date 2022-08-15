Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Banana plants an eye-catcher in Wilson Park
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Majestic, awesome, huge and impressive are just a few of the words used to describe the banana plants in Wilson Park. This is the sixth summer for the tropical plants, and even though they are more accustomed to rainforest conditions, these banana plants have withstood Rapid City downpours, hail and wind.
KELOLAND TV
City of Sturgis final crowd tally ready in October
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The final Sturgis Motorcycle Rally vehicle count is in but the city of Sturgis won’t be releasing its estimated attendance until October. The South Dakota Department of Transportation counts vehicles entering Sturgis at nine locations during the 10 days of the rally. The...
newscenter1.tv
Summer Nights hosting Military Appreciation Night this Thursday
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Summer Nights has been rocking out downtown Rapid City since 2008, and there’s only three chances left to join in this season. This week is extra special, because it’s Military Appreciation Night. The nonprofit, entirely volunteer-staffed organization hosts the event weekly from Memorial...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings travel benefits to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings visitors not only to the Black Hills, but the rest of the state as well. It’s an increasing target for communities along the way to get those bikers headed out west to stop in eastern South Dakota, especially Sioux Falls.
newscenter1.tv
School of Mines opens newly renovated library
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The School of Mines showed off its newly renovated Deveraux Library during a ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon. The facility offering plenty of study and testing space and may give the Surbeck Center a run for its money as the student gathering place on campus. The library also offers tutoring, counseling, career services and a lot of other resources.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Police Department helps local students gear up for academic success with back-to-school essentials
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Last year, the Rapid City Police Department teamed up with the I Am Legacy organization and the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board for a school supplies drive and distribution. Combined donations from residents at both Wal-Mart locations and Target were able to provide at least 200 students with brand-new supplies to start the school year off.
newscenter1.tv
Annual meeting reminding people that “Water is Sacred” being held in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Brothers Wakinyan and Thorne LaPointe first introduced the concept of the Mni Ki Wakan Summit in 2016 during a conference at the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues. Since the first meeting of the now annual program in 2017, the event allows for Indigenous...
Black Hills Pioneer
Threshing Bee at Sturgis this weekend
STURGIS — The 54th annual Black Hills Steam & Gas Threshing Bee is Friday through Sunday near Sturgis. The event is sponsored by the Western Dakota Antique Club and is held on the club grounds east of Sturgis on Alkali Road just past the Sturgis Airport.
newscenter1.tv
Rally wrap: Buffalo Chip had a successful year with many new faces
STURGIS, S.D. — With nightly concerts and locations like the Field of Flags, the Buffalo Chip felt this year’s Rally went well for them. Tens of thousands of people were seen and many were new faces to the campsite. “People were the happiest they ever have been. You...
newscenter1.tv
Tickets for “Annie” go on sale at The Monument Aug. 19
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The musical “Annie” is coming to The Monument for three performances in the Fine Arts Theatre, and tickets go on sale August 19 at 10 a.m. The three performances will be November 19 at 7 p.m. and November 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Black Hills Pioneer
SBHS grad thankful to be alive
STURGIS — Tanner Puckett said he is very, very thankful that he is alive. The 31-year-old Rapid City man remains in a Denver hospital following a power paragliding accident on Aug. 4.
newscenter1.tv
Anamosa Street expansion hopes to end in early 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Expanding East Anamosa Street in Rapid City has been on the drawing board since the 1990s, but hadn’t started before now due to the cost. It was identified in 2000 that it would be a huge improvement for the city’s transport system to make the connection between East Rapid to Rushmore Crossing.
kotatv.com
Road construction begins in Spearfish at exit 17
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - Spearfish and the South Dakota Department of Transportation are joining together to improve the intersection at Colorado Boulevard and Highway 85. Current construction for a housing development and sports complex, as well as numerous other projects in the area, has increased traffic concerns off of Interstate 90 near exit 17.
newscenter1.tv
Douglas School employees complete ALICE training for another year
BOX ELDER, S.D. — Teachers and staff at Douglas Middle School participated in active shooter training to prepare for the return of students on Monday, Aug. 22. The staff runs through active shooter scenarios every year to stay familiar with ALICE and its response protocol. ALICE stands for Alert,...
KEVN
Storms will continue this evening
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The scattered storms we’re seeing across our area will continue through the evening hours. The severe weather will get increasingly less likely as we get closer to sunset. Rain will last until around 9-10 p.m. After the rain clears this evening, we are looking mostly dry for the foreseeable future. Temperatures tomorrow will peak in the 80s for much of the area. Temperatures Friday and Saturday will be very nice with highs around 80° for Rapid City.
newscenter1.tv
Accessible Black Hills and Visit Rapid City form partnership
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Accessible Black Hills announced it is partnering with Visit Rapid City to put together a list of businesses and attractions in Rapid City and how accessible they are. Cody Wiseman, Marketing Manager for VRC says, “What we’re trying to do is capture information from business...
newscenter1.tv
Small grass fire follows thunderstorms near Bear Butte
STURGIS, S.D. – Thunderstorms rumbled their way across the Black Hills Wednesday afternoon, including the Bear Butte area around 4 PM. A small grass fire was ignited, possibly by lightning and pushed through a wheat field just outside Bear Butte State Park. Reports indicate that forward progress has been...
sdstandardnow.com
Former SD Game, Fish & Parks Sec'y to speak on pheasants and predator bounties in Rapid City Thursday, Aug. 18
August is early to be thinking about pheasants, but it takes a while to change the rules about South Dakota’s public resource management, and John “Coop” Cooper is a proponent for public participation in that process. He’s looking for change in pheasant management that is based on science, data, habitat protection, and public information.
kotatv.com
The National Purple Heart Convention comes to the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of the Dakotas is hosting the 89th Annual National Purple Heart Convention in the Black Hills. It’s the first time in its history the convention will be in the Midwest. The convention honors combat veterans and hosts meetings about legislation and financial...
newscenter1.tv
Community development a topic of focus during Coffee With Planners session
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City’s quarterly Coffee With Planners session gives the public a chance to learn about relevant topics and ask questions to those in the know. The Community Development Block Grant Program was one of the subjects up for discussion at Wednesday’s event. “The...
