RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The scattered storms we’re seeing across our area will continue through the evening hours. The severe weather will get increasingly less likely as we get closer to sunset. Rain will last until around 9-10 p.m. After the rain clears this evening, we are looking mostly dry for the foreseeable future. Temperatures tomorrow will peak in the 80s for much of the area. Temperatures Friday and Saturday will be very nice with highs around 80° for Rapid City.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 22 HOURS AGO