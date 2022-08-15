MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man from Mercer County was arrested late in the night on Friday, August 12, with his first appearance in court on Monday, August 16. On August 10, Adam Bies, 46, allegedly wrote “Every single piece of [expletive] who works for the FBI in any capacity, from the director down to the janitor who cleans their [expletive] toilets deserves to die. You’ve declared war on us and now it's open season on YOU,” as well as "Hey FEDS. We the people cannot WAIT to water the trees of liberty with your blood. I'll be waiting for you to kick down my door," along with even more threats, according to court documents.

MERCER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO