ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Field trips allow Rochester kids to escape ongoing city violence

MUMFORD, N.Y. — They are afraid to go to parks or ride their bikes. They are children who live in the three neighborhoods where Rochester's gun violence state of emergency is in effect. So what's being done to provide relief and keep children away from the life that creates...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY State investigates House of Mercy following fatal stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State is investigating a homeless shelter in Rochester that shut down a week ago after a resident was killed and another was injured during a brutal stabbing incident. Those left homeless after the horrific crime have been lingering outside the building, waiting for the...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
City
East Buffalo Township, PA
local21news.com

Pennsylvania man arrested following threats to the FBI on social media platform 'Gab'

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man from Mercer County was arrested late in the night on Friday, August 12, with his first appearance in court on Monday, August 16. On August 10, Adam Bies, 46, allegedly wrote “Every single piece of [expletive] who works for the FBI in any capacity, from the director down to the janitor who cleans their [expletive] toilets deserves to die. You’ve declared war on us and now it's open season on YOU,” as well as "Hey FEDS. We the people cannot WAIT to water the trees of liberty with your blood. I'll be waiting for you to kick down my door," along with even more threats, according to court documents.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown signs reapportionment local law

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mayor Byron Brown signed the reapportionment local law Monday, meaning Buffalo is getting new legal boundaries for the city's nine council districts. The plan is substantially similar to the previous released maps, which is what has some activists upset. They say the current maps are gerrymandered and reduce the voting power of minority populations. Those activists have said that if the plan went into effect, they intended to pursue legal action.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missionary#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#Tops
spectrumlocalnews.com

Election administrators in Texas face pressure, threats

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — The November election is less than three months away. Recently, Gillespie County’s entire elections staff of three people quit. The county judge, who declined to speak on camera, said the clerk and tax assessor-collector will handle the November election now. Neither of those offices accepted interview requests.
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas executes man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas on Wednesday put to death a man who fatally stabbed a suburban Dallas real estate agent more than 16 years ago, the second execution this year in what has been the nation’s busiest death penalty state. Kosoul Chanthakoummane, 41, received a lethal injection...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

PA drug trio nailed, 18,500+ doses of fentanyl, $130K found

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trio of dealers have been charged in an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny and Somerset counties, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday. According to a release from Shapiro, the investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock […]
WILKINSBURG, PA
informnny.com

Murder suspect from Pennsylvania arrested at Ft Hood

Fort Hood, Tx (FOX44) – The man arrested on a federal warrant at Fort Hood on August 11 has turned out to have been wanted on a murder charge out of Pennsylvania. A spokesperson for the Bell County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that 23-year-old Joellius Domingo Medina was wanted on the charge out of Berk County, Pennsylvania.
FORT HOOD, TX
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley physician assistant charged with threats to rape, maim DEA agent

A physician assistant who works in the Lehigh Valley has been charged with threatening a federal agent during an angry phone call, according to court records. Stephen McCarthy, 31, of Allentown, threatened to disfigure and rape a Drug Enforcement Agency agent on July 8, according to court records. He made several threatening calls to the agent that day, records say.
ALLENTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy