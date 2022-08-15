Read full article on original website
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com
Field trips allow Rochester kids to escape ongoing city violence
MUMFORD, N.Y. — They are afraid to go to parks or ride their bikes. They are children who live in the three neighborhoods where Rochester's gun violence state of emergency is in effect. So what's being done to provide relief and keep children away from the life that creates...
fox29.com
Officials: Pennsylvania man says he 'forgot' about loaded gun found in carry-on at the airport
HARRISBURG, Pa. - An alleged lapse in memory could end with an even more expensive trip to the airport for one Pennsylvania man. Officials say a 9mm caliber handgun loaded with nine bullets was found inside his carry-on bag at Harrisburg International Airport on Monday. TSA reportedly spotted the gun...
spectrumlocalnews.com
NY State investigates House of Mercy following fatal stabbing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State is investigating a homeless shelter in Rochester that shut down a week ago after a resident was killed and another was injured during a brutal stabbing incident. Those left homeless after the horrific crime have been lingering outside the building, waiting for the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund application opens for those eligible in public
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The city of Buffalo is taking the necessary steps to heal following the mass shooting at a Tops on May 14. The Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund was created to help those affected by the tragedy. "This is not something that we expected, but we...
local21news.com
Pennsylvania man arrested following threats to the FBI on social media platform 'Gab'
MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man from Mercer County was arrested late in the night on Friday, August 12, with his first appearance in court on Monday, August 16. On August 10, Adam Bies, 46, allegedly wrote “Every single piece of [expletive] who works for the FBI in any capacity, from the director down to the janitor who cleans their [expletive] toilets deserves to die. You’ve declared war on us and now it's open season on YOU,” as well as "Hey FEDS. We the people cannot WAIT to water the trees of liberty with your blood. I'll be waiting for you to kick down my door," along with even more threats, according to court documents.
Pennsylvania man finds rare pearl in clam he was about to eat
It was a gem of a discovery. A Pennsylvania man found a rare purple pearl in a clam he was served while dining out. SIMILAR STORIES: A Red Lobster in Meridian, Miss. Saves a second rare orange lobster found at the chain in the last month. NBC 10 Philadelphia reports...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown signs reapportionment local law
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mayor Byron Brown signed the reapportionment local law Monday, meaning Buffalo is getting new legal boundaries for the city's nine council districts. The plan is substantially similar to the previous released maps, which is what has some activists upset. They say the current maps are gerrymandered and reduce the voting power of minority populations. Those activists have said that if the plan went into effect, they intended to pursue legal action.
Famous people from Pennsylvania: Famous actresses from Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves […]
WGAL
Pennsylvania launches investigative unit to combat financial exploitation of older adults
HARRISBURG, Pa. — ThePennsylvania Department of Aging on Wednesday announced the launch of an investigative unit that will combat the financial exploitation of older adults. The Financial Abuse Specialist Team includes three analysts and an attorney who will help Area Agencies on Aging investigate complex cases and obtain justice for the victims.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Religious leaders from Christian, Muslim and Jewish faiths have differing views on abortion
RALEIGH, N.C. — President Joe Biden recently signed an Executive Order to help women travel over state lines for abortions, as some states are putting restrictions in place following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. What You Need To Know. Pastor Michael Woodard’s church supports...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Election administrators in Texas face pressure, threats
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — The November election is less than three months away. Recently, Gillespie County’s entire elections staff of three people quit. The county judge, who declined to speak on camera, said the clerk and tax assessor-collector will handle the November election now. Neither of those offices accepted interview requests.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas executes man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas on Wednesday put to death a man who fatally stabbed a suburban Dallas real estate agent more than 16 years ago, the second execution this year in what has been the nation’s busiest death penalty state. Kosoul Chanthakoummane, 41, received a lethal injection...
abc27.com
Man sentenced for fraudulently obtaining over 800 phones in Pennsylvania
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a New York man was sentenced to two years in prison for conspiracy to commit mail fraud. According to a new release, 32-year-old Ian Keith Thompson and three codefendants, Horace Henry,...
PA drug trio nailed, 18,500+ doses of fentanyl, $130K found
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trio of dealers have been charged in an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny and Somerset counties, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday. According to a release from Shapiro, the investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock […]
Spotted lanternfly squashing was once all the rage in Pennsylvania. Is that zeal fading?
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Much like HitchBOT, the hitchhiking robot, spotted lanternflies made it to Pennsylvania and were immediately targeted for annihilation. In some ways, the robot — a Canadian traveler and social experiment famously dismembered on a roadside in Philly — got off easy. The lanternfly,...
informnny.com
Murder suspect from Pennsylvania arrested at Ft Hood
Fort Hood, Tx (FOX44) – The man arrested on a federal warrant at Fort Hood on August 11 has turned out to have been wanted on a murder charge out of Pennsylvania. A spokesperson for the Bell County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that 23-year-old Joellius Domingo Medina was wanted on the charge out of Berk County, Pennsylvania.
fox29.com
1 still critical after car drove through fundraiser crowd in Pennsylvania, authorities say
BERWICK, Pa. - One person remained in critical condition Tuesday evening after a car drove through a crowd at a weekend fundraiser for victims of a house fire, killing one woman and injuring 17 other people, authorities said. Of the 17 people injured, one remains in critical condition in Geisinger...
Lehigh Valley physician assistant charged with threats to rape, maim DEA agent
A physician assistant who works in the Lehigh Valley has been charged with threatening a federal agent during an angry phone call, according to court records. Stephen McCarthy, 31, of Allentown, threatened to disfigure and rape a Drug Enforcement Agency agent on July 8, according to court records. He made several threatening calls to the agent that day, records say.
It’s far too easy to be labeled a child abuser in Pennsylvania, lawsuit claims
Thousands of parents and caregivers in Pennsylvania are unfairly labeled as child abusers before they’re able to defend themselves, according to a lawsuit filed in Commonwealth Court by parents, caregivers, and community organizations. People accused of child abuse can be listed offenders before they’ve had a hearing, which is...
WOLF
Wilkes-Barre man charged after false claims to 911 bring heavy police presence
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Wilkes-Barre is facing charges after police say he falsely reported that he had shot and killed his wife, leading to a heavy police presence on Barney Street on Tuesday. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, 73-year-old Terrance Winstead...
