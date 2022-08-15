ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eldon, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakeexpo.com

85 Monarch Cove Court, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

Amazing condo in an awesome complex! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, top floor condo in the well sought after Monarch Cove complex is calling your name! You will fall in love with the big lake views from this top floor unit! Features include: an open concept layout, updated kitchen, large lakeside master suite, vaulted ceilings and a spacious screened-in deck overlooking your boat/PWC slip and the beautiful Lake of the Ozarks! Just a short ride down the elevator, you will you find your boat slip located on the end of the dock right next to your PWC slip and swim ladder! Looking to spend some time poolside? Monarch cove has 3 pools and 2 hot tubs to choose from! This wonderful unit has been well maintained and would make a great full time residence, weekend lake retreat or a turn key vacation rental! Units that offer this much value are a rare find, schedule a showing today!
LAKE OZARK, MO
suntimesnews.com

Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Geologists surveying sinkhole in Sunrise Beach

SUNRISE BEACH − Geologists are surveying a sinkhole that opened Wednesday near a Lake of the Ozarks business. The sinkhole opened around 10 a.m. near the Doctor's Lawn and Landscaping business. “We’re going to be putting up construction fencing around the area and covering the hole. MoDOT is going...
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
State
Kansas State
City
Eldon, MO
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
Eldon, MO
Obituaries
State
Missouri State
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Lake Ozark, MO
City
Richland, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Osage Beach, MO
lakeexpo.com

Huge Sinkhole Opens On The Edge Of A Lake Of The Ozarks Road

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — A huge sinkhole has opened in Sunrise Beach and one lane of Route TT is closed tonight while Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews repair it. The sinkhole opened next to Doctor's Lawn and Landscaping on Wednesday. The sinkhole appears to be a whopping 8...
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

Lightning Strike Ignites A Fire In Camden County Home

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The overnight thunderstorms that blew through central Missouri left a Richland home damaged, when lightning ignited a fire in the house. Tri-County Fire Protection District was dispatched at 8:08 a.m. to a home on Highway 7, south of Richland. When crews arrived they found a single-story home with light smoke showing from the eaves. When crews entered the home, they found fire in the crawlspace.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Mcguire
Person
Ryan Mcguire
krcgtv.com

Road rage lands Jefferson City man in jail

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is in the Callaway County jail after he threatened a woman and her children with a gun during a road rage incident on Highway 63 Tuesday evening. According to court documents, 20-year-old Keenan Kraig Reeves is being held on no bond for...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded Tuesday afternoon to a head-on crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Three people were hurt in the crash on Route TT near Shawnee View Drive around 2:50 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Gary W. Cleek, 65, of Eldon, was driving a pickup truck The post Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards

A Columbia man and Jefferson City woman are accused of stealing a vehicle and fuel cards from a Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance shed in Jefferson City. The post Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Golf Club#Beaver Dam#Minnesota His Grandfather#The Kansas City Chiefs
Missourinet

Comedian Chad Thornsberry draws laughs from living in rural Missouri (LISTEN)

Instead of listening to music or a podcast one afternoon while I was finishing up work, I decided to try comedy and hopped on YouTube and found Chad Thornsberry on the Dry Bar Comedy channel. After a few minutes of chuckling along, I soon found myself setting work aside and watching the final half of his set and laughing hysterically. An added bonus, Chad joked about his experiences while growing up and living in Missouri. What a perfect segment for Show Me Today. Chad is performing for some teachers at a school event tonight in Conway, Missouri and later in October will be in Jefferson City. Get to know Chad and hear some of his bits in this two-part segment.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
krcgtv.com

Miller County man missing for almost a year

David Michael Bowers, Jr. was last contacted on September 12, 2021. The Miller County Sheriff's Facebook page posted his missing adult poster in an effort for the public to help bring him home. Bowers was 18 when he disappeared. He is 5'10 with brown hair and eyes. He weighs 128...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Missouri Task Force 1 back home in Boone County

The members of Missouri Task Force 1 are back home in Boone County. The urban search and rescue team, managed by the Boone County Fire Protection District, was deployed to Kentucky on July 30 due to catastrophic flooding in the state. The 47 members conducted multiple wide area and targeted searches around Troublesome Creek in Jackson.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Want To Teach Archery? Get Certified As A Basic Archery Instructor With This Hybrid Course In Missouri

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a certification course for teachers and coaches to become certified as a Basic Archery Instructor. This certification is necessary to use the Missouri National Archery in the Schools Program (MoNASP) in their curriculum or to assist an afterschool team. This course will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Aug. 18.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy