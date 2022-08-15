Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lakeexpo.com
85 Monarch Cove Court, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Amazing condo in an awesome complex! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, top floor condo in the well sought after Monarch Cove complex is calling your name! You will fall in love with the big lake views from this top floor unit! Features include: an open concept layout, updated kitchen, large lakeside master suite, vaulted ceilings and a spacious screened-in deck overlooking your boat/PWC slip and the beautiful Lake of the Ozarks! Just a short ride down the elevator, you will you find your boat slip located on the end of the dock right next to your PWC slip and swim ladder! Looking to spend some time poolside? Monarch cove has 3 pools and 2 hot tubs to choose from! This wonderful unit has been well maintained and would make a great full time residence, weekend lake retreat or a turn key vacation rental! Units that offer this much value are a rare find, schedule a showing today!
krcgtv.com
Highway 63 ramp near Jefferson City Missouri River Bridge closes for repairs
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Work on the ramp from Highway 63 to the Missouri River Bridge at Jefferson City was underway Wednesday. MoDOT officials delayed the work that was supposed to begin Tuesday because of rainy weather conditions. Motorists adjusted to the ramp closing as traffic flow continued to move...
suntimesnews.com
Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
KOMU
Geologists surveying sinkhole in Sunrise Beach
SUNRISE BEACH − Geologists are surveying a sinkhole that opened Wednesday near a Lake of the Ozarks business. The sinkhole opened around 10 a.m. near the Doctor's Lawn and Landscaping business. “We’re going to be putting up construction fencing around the area and covering the hole. MoDOT is going...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lakeexpo.com
Huge Sinkhole Opens On The Edge Of A Lake Of The Ozarks Road
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — A huge sinkhole has opened in Sunrise Beach and one lane of Route TT is closed tonight while Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews repair it. The sinkhole opened next to Doctor's Lawn and Landscaping on Wednesday. The sinkhole appears to be a whopping 8...
KMBC.com
Thousands of catalytic converters stolen as part of a multi-million-dollar business in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A former Springfield woman pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines. The Department of Homeland Security says the theft was part of a multi-million-dollar business,. Danielle Ice, 34, of...
Did You Know These Bluffs are Just 5 Minutes from Columbia, MO?
I've been to Columbia, Missouri maybe a million times in my life. Truth is I lived there for a period of time. But, I never knew there were epic bluffs and a creek in a park literally 5 minutes from the city until now. I have to give credit to...
lakeexpo.com
Lightning Strike Ignites A Fire In Camden County Home
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The overnight thunderstorms that blew through central Missouri left a Richland home damaged, when lightning ignited a fire in the house. Tri-County Fire Protection District was dispatched at 8:08 a.m. to a home on Highway 7, south of Richland. When crews arrived they found a single-story home with light smoke showing from the eaves. When crews entered the home, they found fire in the crawlspace.
RELATED PEOPLE
krcgtv.com
Road rage lands Jefferson City man in jail
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is in the Callaway County jail after he threatened a woman and her children with a gun during a road rage incident on Highway 63 Tuesday evening. According to court documents, 20-year-old Keenan Kraig Reeves is being held on no bond for...
Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded Tuesday afternoon to a head-on crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Three people were hurt in the crash on Route TT near Shawnee View Drive around 2:50 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Gary W. Cleek, 65, of Eldon, was driving a pickup truck The post Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards
A Columbia man and Jefferson City woman are accused of stealing a vehicle and fuel cards from a Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance shed in Jefferson City. The post Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Lane closed while sinkhole filled near highway in Sunrise Beach
A lane of a state highway in the Sunrise Beach area was closed Wednesday while crews filled a sinkhole near the road. The post Lane closed while sinkhole filled near highway in Sunrise Beach appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lakeexpo.com
The Outlet Mall Deal Is Dead, And Osage Beach Is Doubling Down On The Fear That Killed It
Hopes the Osage Beach Outlet Mall would be redeveloped are all but dead. Developers who floated a $186 million plan to renew the mall say the City of Osage Beach did not act in good faith, and now the city appears poised to put the final nail in the coffin.
Miller County man’s truck pulled from floodwater by local fire departments
Firefighters rescued a man from his truck after it got stuck Tuesday in Saline Creek floodwater in Miller County. The post Miller County man’s truck pulled from floodwater by local fire departments appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Car catches fire in northeast Columbia
Firefighters responded to a burning car just north of the Highway 63 Connector in Columbia on Tuesday night. The post Car catches fire in northeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missourinet
Comedian Chad Thornsberry draws laughs from living in rural Missouri (LISTEN)
Instead of listening to music or a podcast one afternoon while I was finishing up work, I decided to try comedy and hopped on YouTube and found Chad Thornsberry on the Dry Bar Comedy channel. After a few minutes of chuckling along, I soon found myself setting work aside and watching the final half of his set and laughing hysterically. An added bonus, Chad joked about his experiences while growing up and living in Missouri. What a perfect segment for Show Me Today. Chad is performing for some teachers at a school event tonight in Conway, Missouri and later in October will be in Jefferson City. Get to know Chad and hear some of his bits in this two-part segment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krcgtv.com
Miller County man missing for almost a year
David Michael Bowers, Jr. was last contacted on September 12, 2021. The Miller County Sheriff's Facebook page posted his missing adult poster in an effort for the public to help bring him home. Bowers was 18 when he disappeared. He is 5'10 with brown hair and eyes. He weighs 128...
kjluradio.com
Missouri Task Force 1 back home in Boone County
The members of Missouri Task Force 1 are back home in Boone County. The urban search and rescue team, managed by the Boone County Fire Protection District, was deployed to Kentucky on July 30 due to catastrophic flooding in the state. The 47 members conducted multiple wide area and targeted searches around Troublesome Creek in Jackson.
lakeexpo.com
Want To Teach Archery? Get Certified As A Basic Archery Instructor With This Hybrid Course In Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a certification course for teachers and coaches to become certified as a Basic Archery Instructor. This certification is necessary to use the Missouri National Archery in the Schools Program (MoNASP) in their curriculum or to assist an afterschool team. This course will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Aug. 18.
KCTV 5
Missouri woman admits to role in conspiracy to transport stolen catalytic converters across state lines
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri woman has pleaded guilty, admitting her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multimillion-dollar business. Danielle Ice, a 34-year-old from Columbia and a former Springfield resident, pleaded guilty in federal court...
Comments / 0