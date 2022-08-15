ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

‘The X Factor’ documentary to reportedly investigate claims of bullying and harassment

A documentary which will investigate claims of bullying and harassment behind-the-scenes on ITV’s The X Factor is in the works, according to new reports. Two production companies are believed to be working on the TV special, which will include interviews with former contestants who claim “bullying, exploitation and harassment” took place off-camera on the singing competition.
Popculture

Longtime Game Show Host to Step Down After Nearly 30 Years

Jeremy Paxman, who has hosted the BBC quiz show University Challenge since 1994, is stepping down. Paxman, 72, will host his final episode next summer. The decision comes over a year after Paxman said he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. "I've had a blast hosting this wonderful series for nearly...
wegotthiscovered.com

A tell-all documentary is coming about alleged bullying and harassment on ‘The X-Factor’

For most people, they knew the TV show, The X-Factor as the origin story of one of the biggest boybands in the world. But for some, they’ve heard stories that shed a darker side of the reality tv show that’s rarely or never seen on screen. And now, those stories will shine underneath the limelight. A documentary about the alleged bullying and harassment on the popular TV show is in the works.
Daily Mail

Mother who decluttered her own home after watching Marie Kondo's Netflix show turns her passion for organising into a business and charges £245 to tackle people's untidy spaces

A mum-of-four turned decluttering her home into a career after watching Marie Kondo's Netflix show. Emma George, 45, from St Albans, Hertfordshire, launched her decluttering business after youngest child started secondary school and she wanted to do something for herself. As a busy mum she had always stayed on top...
E! News

"Embarrassed" Adele Reveals What Really Led to Delayed Las Vegas Residency

Adele is reflecting on the "worst moment in my career." A little more than six months after the Grammy winner announced she would have to postpone her 2022 Las Vegas residency tour dates, the singer has opened up about the behind-the-scenes debacles that led to the decision. (ICYMI, in January, Adele shared a tearful video explaining the decision, one day before the concert was set to open at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace).
Rolling Stone

Sorority Hopefuls Were Accused of Secretly Recording Meetings. Now HBO Max is Making an Actual ‘Bama Rush’ Documentary

The unofficial second season of the Bama Rush frenzy on TikTok – which follows sorority hopefuls known as “potential new members” at the University of Alabama as they graft for recruitment bids – has proven to be much more hectic than its first. This summer, the viral phenomenon reached a head when warnings began popping up on TikTok to beware of PNMs with hidden microphones as rumors of a secret documentary swirled. The rumor disqualified some young women from rushing, even if they weren’t the mole in question. But now, HBO Max and Vice Team have teamed up to pull back...
Outsider.com

‘CSI’ Fans Are Split Over Sara Sidle

CSI is one of the longest-running TV franchises in history. The forensics crime drama has a devoted fan base who follow every spin-off. And even though the original came to an end in 2015, fans still endlessly debate the merits of the original 300+ episodes. The show also hosted a...
Variety

Synanon Documentary Set at HBO From Director Rory Kennedy (EXCLUSIVE)

A documentary about the rehab center turned cult Synanon is in production at HBO Documentary Films, Variety has learned exclusively. Spanning more than three decades until the early 1990s, Synanon originated as a Santa Monica-based storefront rehab and was celebrated both as a breakthrough treatment center and a culturally forward attempt at communal living. Led by the charismatic Chuck Dederich and his wife Betty, Synanon was a darling of the recovery community as well as the political and celebrity elite. But the organization began to transform over time, first becoming a church and later engaging in cult-like activity and extreme behavior...
