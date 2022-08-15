ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Walmart Analysts Raise Price Targets After Q2 Earnings Beat: 'Leader And Market Share Gainer'

Walmart Inc WMT shares traded higher Wednesday after the discount retailer reported impressive second-quarter earnings growth and reiterated its full-year guidance. On Tuesday, Walmart reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.77 on revenue of $152.8 billion. Both numbers exceeded consensus analyst estimates of $1.62 and $150.8 billion, respectively. Revenue was up 8% from a year ago.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Move Over Nvidia, This Tech Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

Nvidia's reliance on the graphics cards used in personal computers is turning out to be a headwind. Advanced Micro Devices' diversification is a boon for the chipmaker. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Target's Earnings Outlook

Target TGT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Target will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73. Target bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

U.S. Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Walmart, Home Depot Earnings

U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after the Dow Jones surged around 150 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Walmart Inc. WMT, The Home Depot, Inc. HD and Agilent Technologies, Inc. A. Data on housing starts and permits for...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Lowe's, Target earnings, retail sales and more: Wednesday's 5 things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Wednesday that could impact trading. A busy week for retail earnings will put extra focus on the government’s July retail sales report. RETAIL SALES: Economists surveyed by Refinitiv anticipate consumer spending to inch up 0.1% month-over-month, well below June’s stronger-than-expected increase...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

LightPath Technologies LPTH stock moved upwards by 32.9% to $1.86 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 364.4K, which is 467.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.3 million. Wolfspeed WOLF shares rose...
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS

