UFC

MMA Fighting

Demetrious Johnson recounts time Dana White called him a ‘dumbass’ and UFC threatened to close flyweight division

Demetrious Johnson says The Ultimate Fighter played a role in his eventual departure from the UFC. Johnson is one of the most accomplished fighters in UFC history, holding the record for most title defenses in history at 11. But despite his many accolades with the promotion, Johnson finished his UFC career somewhat at odds with the company, traded to ONE Championship following his split-decision loss to Henry Cejudo at UFC 227. The trade came after Johnson’s relationship with the UFC had taken a turn , one that “Mighty Mouse” says started with The Ultimate Fighter: Tournament of Champions, where the UFC brought in 16 flyweight champions from around the world to compete for a shot at Johnson’s flyweight title.
UFC
Yardbarker

Dana White: ‘Big Mistakes Were Made’ By UFC Not Re-Signing Shane Burgos

Earlier this week, Shane Burgos made a somewhat surprising announcement. that he was leaving the UFC to sign with Professional Fighters League. The move comes on the heels of back-to-back triumphs for the Team Tiger Schulmann representative in UFC competition. However, Burgos said the PFL’s offer far surpassed that of his former promotion.
UFC
The Spun

Look: Paige VanZant's Racy Sweatshirt Is Going Viral

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
bjpenndotcom

Khamzat Chimaev says he’s surprised Nate Diaz is fighting him at UFC 279: “I can smash that guy, easy”

Khamzat Chimaev didn’t expect Nate Diaz to actually fight him. Chimaev is set to headline UFC 279 against Diaz in a pivotal fight for both men, as it also serves as the final bout of Nate’s existing UFC contract. With that, Chimaev admits he is surprised Diaz wants him as his final fight as he believes it’s a terrible matchup for the Stockton, native.
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Returning To The Company?

Over the last few years a number of Superstars have been released from WWE due to budget cuts, but now that a new regime is in charge there’s been a lot of excitement as fans speculate on who could be returning. In recent weeks fans have seen names like...
WWE
mmanews.com

Claressa Shields Criticizes Cris Cyborg’s Debut Boxing Opponent

Claressa Shields criticized Cris Cyborg‘s opponent in her upcoming debut boxing fight, claiming that Cyborg can do work in boxing. Ahead of her rematch with Savannah Marshall in September, Claressa Shields spoke to media after an open workout. Shields criticized Cris Cyborg’s choice of opponent. Having sparred with Cyborg ahead of her bout with Amanda Nunes, Shields claims that the former Invicta and Bellator champion would beat WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring Female Welterweight Champion Jessica McCaskill.
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Booker T Says Former WWE Star Needs To Shut His Mouth

Now that a new regime is in charge of WWE you never know who might return to the company as fans have seen some familiar faces on WWE programming recently. It seems that Triple H is bringing released stars back into the fold, and former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush recently teased a possible return when he posted several photos of his time working as Bobby Lashley’s managed on the main roster.
WWE
ClutchPoints

With Ezekiel out, his father, Ernie Jr., wants revenge on WWE

WWE giveth, WWE taketh away. For Kevin Owens, the Prize Fighter, to truly come back and represent the best of what wrestling can be, KO had to make a statement. That statement, unfortunately, came at the expense of none other than Ezekiel, the man he’d be feuding with for months due to maybe being his […] The post With Ezekiel out, his father, Ernie Jr., wants revenge on WWE appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

TJ Dillashaw responds after Aljamain Sterling claims he’s still using PED’s

TJ Dillashaw is responding after Aljamain Sterling claims he’s still using PED’s (performance enhancing drugs). It will be Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) vs Sterling (21-3 MMA) in a bantamweight bout on October 22nd at UFC 280 which takes place at the Etihad Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Champion Aljamain Sterling will seek his second title defense against TJ Dillashaw in the co-main event.
UFC
Fightful

Stephanie McMahon Offered To Return As CEO, Says Vince McMahon Still Has His Eyes On WWE Business

Stephanie McMahon talks about her passion for WWE and how honored she is to be the chairwoman of the board. When Vince McMahon retired, it created an unprecedented moment in WWE where he would no longer be leading the charge for the company. On the business end of things, that will now be overseen by his daughter, Stephanie who will be the Co-CEO with Nick Khan, and their Chief Financial Officer, Frank Riddick III.
WWE
