MMA Fighting
Demetrious Johnson recounts time Dana White called him a ‘dumbass’ and UFC threatened to close flyweight division
Demetrious Johnson says The Ultimate Fighter played a role in his eventual departure from the UFC. Johnson is one of the most accomplished fighters in UFC history, holding the record for most title defenses in history at 11. But despite his many accolades with the promotion, Johnson finished his UFC career somewhat at odds with the company, traded to ONE Championship following his split-decision loss to Henry Cejudo at UFC 227. The trade came after Johnson’s relationship with the UFC had taken a turn , one that “Mighty Mouse” says started with The Ultimate Fighter: Tournament of Champions, where the UFC brought in 16 flyweight champions from around the world to compete for a shot at Johnson’s flyweight title.
Yardbarker
Dana White: ‘Big Mistakes Were Made’ By UFC Not Re-Signing Shane Burgos
Earlier this week, Shane Burgos made a somewhat surprising announcement. that he was leaving the UFC to sign with Professional Fighters League. The move comes on the heels of back-to-back triumphs for the Team Tiger Schulmann representative in UFC competition. However, Burgos said the PFL’s offer far surpassed that of his former promotion.
Look: Paige VanZant's Racy Sweatshirt Is Going Viral
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
Jake Paul names only UFC fighter he wouldn't box: 'He's arguably one of the best strikers'
Jake Paul has not been shy when calling out the UFC roster but admits there’s one fighter he wouldn’t want to face in a boxing match. Paul, who already holds knockout wins over former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, has expressed interest in boxing the likes of Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.
Khamzat Chimaev says he’s surprised Nate Diaz is fighting him at UFC 279: “I can smash that guy, easy”
Khamzat Chimaev didn’t expect Nate Diaz to actually fight him. Chimaev is set to headline UFC 279 against Diaz in a pivotal fight for both men, as it also serves as the final bout of Nate’s existing UFC contract. With that, Chimaev admits he is surprised Diaz wants him as his final fight as he believes it’s a terrible matchup for the Stockton, native.
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Returning To The Company?
Over the last few years a number of Superstars have been released from WWE due to budget cuts, but now that a new regime is in charge there’s been a lot of excitement as fans speculate on who could be returning. In recent weeks fans have seen names like...
mmanews.com
Claressa Shields Criticizes Cris Cyborg’s Debut Boxing Opponent
Claressa Shields criticized Cris Cyborg‘s opponent in her upcoming debut boxing fight, claiming that Cyborg can do work in boxing. Ahead of her rematch with Savannah Marshall in September, Claressa Shields spoke to media after an open workout. Shields criticized Cris Cyborg’s choice of opponent. Having sparred with Cyborg ahead of her bout with Amanda Nunes, Shields claims that the former Invicta and Bellator champion would beat WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring Female Welterweight Champion Jessica McCaskill.
Dana White: Paddy Pimblett ballooning up makes it hard for UFC to plan fights, 'hurts us too'
LAS VEGAS – UFC president Dana White says Paddy Pimblett’s big weight gains in between fights affects both him and the promotion. Pimblett (19-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC), who is notorious for letting himself go in between fight camps, said he weighed up to 200 pounds this past weekend when he attended UFC on ESPN 41 in San Diego.
stillrealtous.com
Booker T Says Former WWE Star Needs To Shut His Mouth
Now that a new regime is in charge of WWE you never know who might return to the company as fans have seen some familiar faces on WWE programming recently. It seems that Triple H is bringing released stars back into the fold, and former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush recently teased a possible return when he posted several photos of his time working as Bobby Lashley’s managed on the main roster.
Dominick Cruz releases states after KO loss to Marlon Vera at UFC San Diego: “The body feels great”
Dominick Cruz has issued a statement following his KO loss to Marlon Vera on Saturday. Cruz was headlining the UFC Fight Night card in his hometown of San Diego, California against Vera. The fight was a big one as the winner would likely be one win away from a title shot.
With Ezekiel out, his father, Ernie Jr., wants revenge on WWE
WWE giveth, WWE taketh away. For Kevin Owens, the Prize Fighter, to truly come back and represent the best of what wrestling can be, KO had to make a statement. That statement, unfortunately, came at the expense of none other than Ezekiel, the man he’d be feuding with for months due to maybe being his […] The post With Ezekiel out, his father, Ernie Jr., wants revenge on WWE appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luke Rockhold slams the UFC for allowing ‘degenerate’ Nelk Boys to be associated with the company
Luke Rockhold is slamming the UFC for it’s association with the popular online group the Nelk Boys. Rockhold (16-5 MMA) is preparing for his upcoming middleweight fight with Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA) this coming Saturday, August 20th at UFC 278 which is being held at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
UFC 278 | Pro fighters make their picks for Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 title fight
In the main event of UFC 278, the welterweight title is up for grabs as Kamaru Usman rematches Leon Edwards. Heading into the fight, Usman is a sizeable -430 favorite while the challenger is a +300 underdog on FanDuel. Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to...
Boxing Scene
Figueroa To Broner: Don't Use Mental Health As Excuse Now; You've Been Undisciplined, Not Taking Camp Seriously
The pre-dawn admission of mental health issues preventing Adrien Broner from moving forward with his next fight has garnered sympathy from many in the industry. Not included among that list is the opponent he left behind in the process. Omar Figueroa was not in a forgiving mood upon learning that...
MMAmania.com
Dana White has a problem with 200-pound Paddy Pimblett’s yo-yo diet — ‘It makes it tough for us too’
UFC lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett likes to pack on the pounds between fights and recently told combat sports reporters that he wasn’t going to keep his weight down until the promotion started feeding him ranked opponents. UFC President Dana White is not a fan of that strategy. “It’s not...
Jake Paul explains why Israel Adesanya is the lone UFC fighter he wouldn’t accept a boxing match with
Jake Paul is explaining why Israel Adesanya is the lone UFC fighter that he wouldn’t accept a boxing match with. Paul, 25, already holds knockout wins over former MMA champions Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren. ‘The Problem Child’ is not shy of calling out other fighters to meet him...
TJ Dillashaw responds after Aljamain Sterling claims he’s still using PED’s
TJ Dillashaw is responding after Aljamain Sterling claims he’s still using PED’s (performance enhancing drugs). It will be Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) vs Sterling (21-3 MMA) in a bantamweight bout on October 22nd at UFC 280 which takes place at the Etihad Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Champion Aljamain Sterling will seek his second title defense against TJ Dillashaw in the co-main event.
Paige VanZant forced out of BKFC 27 fight on Saturday in London
Paige VanZant will no longer be fighting in London, England. According to My MMA News, VanZant was forced out of her BKFC 27 against Charisa Sigala which was set to take place this Saturday in London, England. The reason for the withdrawal is not known but the plan is to rebook the fight for October 15.
Stephanie McMahon Offered To Return As CEO, Says Vince McMahon Still Has His Eyes On WWE Business
Stephanie McMahon talks about her passion for WWE and how honored she is to be the chairwoman of the board. When Vince McMahon retired, it created an unprecedented moment in WWE where he would no longer be leading the charge for the company. On the business end of things, that will now be overseen by his daughter, Stephanie who will be the Co-CEO with Nick Khan, and their Chief Financial Officer, Frank Riddick III.
Bodybuilding Legend Phil Heath Looks Massive in Recent Update: “I Ain’t Done Yet, I’m Only Getting Started
Despite having no plans to compete any time soon, bodybuilding legend Phil Heath is looking massive. In a recent post made to Instagram, Heath showed off his huge biceps while hitting some dumbbell curls. Phil Heath etched his name in the history books with a successful bodybuilding career. He earned...
