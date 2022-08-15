BELLEAIR — Renovation work has started at Pinellas Park, a tree-lined triangle of greenspace at Osceola Road, Palmview Avenue and Pinellas Road. It took two public workshops — one at Town Hall in November and another at the park on Aug. 3 — for town officials to gather all the public feedback necessary to come up with a final design plan for the work.

