Happenings: A&E news and events
Florida CraftArt Festival seeks artists for 25th annual event. The 25th edition of the Florida CraftArt Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19 and 20, just outside Florida CraftArt Gallery at the crossroads of Central Avenue and Fifth Street in downtown St. Petersburg. Festival hours will be Saturday,...
Damien Escobar to perform at Straz Center
TAMPA — Violinist Damien Escobar will take the stage Friday, Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org. From the sudden rise of the “America’s Got Talent”...
Community Calendar
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Windlasses Sailing Club will host a new member coffee Thursday, Aug. 18, 9 a.m., at Edgewater Park, Pavilion No. 1, at the Dunedin Marina, 51 Main St. New membership is only available once a year in August. Successful passing of the club’s orientation program is required to become a member.
Largo's Anona United Methodist celebrates 150th anniversary
LARGO — Anona United Methodist Church — for more than a decade touted as the oldest church in continuous use in Pinellas County — is celebrating its 150th anniversary with a yearlong schedule of events reflecting its multigenerational mission of giving back to the community. “In facilitating...
Around Town: Belleair news briefs
BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The annual Bluffs Wine Walk will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 3-7 p.m. This is the 6th year the Bluffs Business Association has organized this event and it is expected to sell out. Participans can taste wines and shop with over 50 Bluffs businesses while they enjoy live music, food and fun with friendly people.
Tampa Improv to present Sarah Hester Ross Music & Comedy
TAMPA — Award-winning Las Vegas headliner, musical comedian and TikTok star Sarah Hester Ross will take her hit Las Vegas show “Sarah Hester Ross Music & Comedy Show” on the road this month. Starting in Florida — her home state — the tour will include a show Thursday, Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m., at Tampa Improv, 1600 E. Eighth Ave., C-112, Tampa.
d-MFA-indialogue081822-2-Joslyn_D_7_KING_Promo.tif
ST. PETERSBURG — The Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg — participating in the Art Bridges C…
Arrest made in Clearwater hit-and-run
A Clearwater woman has been arrested in connection with an Aug. 16 hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist critically injured. Grace Hunter, 75, has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury and driving with a license suspended or revoked causing serious bodily injury. She...
Clearwater moves forward with downtown transit center
Last week was supposed to be a time of celebration when Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority secured a $20 million federal grant for a downtown transit center that has been talked about for more than a decade, City Council member David Allbritton said. Then City Manager Jon Jennings threw that into...
Tour brings Santana, Earth, Wind & Fire to Tampa
TAMPA — Grammy Award-winning, legendary artists Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire are on the road for a North American tour that will include a performance Saturday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets...
‘In Dialogue’: MFA presents artistic combinations to inspire visual conversations
ST. PETERSBURG — The Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg — participating in the Art Bridges Collection Loan Partnership dedicated to American Art — is showcasing 11 contemporary, modern and 19th century works from Joslyn Art Museum. Titled “In Dialogue: Unexpected Visual Conversations,” the installation debuted Aug....
Renovations begin at Belleair’s Pinellas Park
BELLEAIR — Renovation work has started at Pinellas Park, a tree-lined triangle of greenspace at Osceola Road, Palmview Avenue and Pinellas Road. It took two public workshops — one at Town Hall in November and another at the park on Aug. 3 — for town officials to gather all the public feedback necessary to come up with a final design plan for the work.
Preservation board seeks historic district status for Pass-a-Grille
ST. PETE BEACH — The Historic Preservation Board unanimously approved a request that the City Commission designate all of Pass-a-Grille a Local Historic District, with expanded boundaries. The board acted Aug. 4 as a result of a 2015 historic sites survey and subsequent studies conducted by staff and consultants.
Forward Pinellas boss: Data doesn’t show E-bikes as Pinellas Trail problem
CLEARWATER — More than 2 million people share the 67-mile Pinellas Trail each year, and it’s not unusual to get some complaints from those who use it. However, the rising popularity of E-bicycles has resulted in an increase in grievances. Paul Cozzie, Parks & Conservation Resources director, presented...
Safety Net Grants available in Largo
LARGO — Nonprofit agencies that serve the residents of Largo can apply for a Safety Net Grant from the city of Largo. Through Nov. 15, nonprofits including faith-based organizations that serve Largo residents, even if located outside the city limits, that are licensed as 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(19) tax-exempt organizations can apply.
Town adds new deputy clerk position
INDIAN SHORES — The once sleepy little beach town of Indian Shores is experiencing some growing pains, and Freddie Lozano, its town clerk, could use some help with the workload. At the Town Council meeting on Aug. 9, members unanimously voted 5-0 to add a deputy clerk to the...
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre to welcome The Black Keys
TAMPA — The Black Keys are on the road for their “Dropout Boogie Tour,” a 32-date North American run produced by Live Nation. The outing got underway July 9 in Las Vegas, and it will roll into the Tampa Bay area for a show Thursday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Town gives nod to SPB mayor for Forward Pinellas seat
NORTH REDINGTON BEACH — As one of the 10 barrier island communities that share a representative on the Forward Pinellas board, the town of North Redington Beach has nominated St. Pete Beach Mayor Alan Johnson as its choice for that position beginning Jan. 1. The town’s Board of Commissioners...
Largo on board with county’s tenants bill of rights
LARGO — Residential real estate rates in Pinellas County have increased by about 30% since 2020. That increase and a surging demand for affordable rental housing units led Pinellas County commissioners on Aug. 2 to move forward with a tenants bill of rights in an effort to protect renters.
