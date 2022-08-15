Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for a dry cough?
Different dry cough medications are available, such as cough suppressants, decongestants, and lozenges. A doctor will recommend the most suitable medication based on the cause of the dry cough. A dry cough irritates the respiratory tract nerves without producing mucus. A dry cough can last a short time or become...
psychologytoday.com
Ketamine: A New Psychedelic Treatment
Within the human nervous system, there are at least 50 different neurotransmitters. Ketamine works on glutamate receptors and has antidepressant effects. Many clinics offer ketamine to treat depression, and it is most effective when administered carefully under medical supervision. I’ve been working in the area of mental health treatment and...
psychologytoday.com
Learning from Long Covid
Many physicians don’t accept Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS/ME) or Fibromyalgia are real diseases, so many sufferers lack a diagnosis. The causes of Long Covid are also unknown but it has been rapidly accepted as real. The reasons behind these different trajectories, and their consequences, have implications for how medicine...
psychologytoday.com
Real Long-Term Physical and Mental Health Effects of Divorce
Alan (not his real name) has been divorced for five years. He comes to see me because he has continued to suffer from anxiety, depression, and bouts of anger. His girlfriend recently ended their relationship because he often complains about his ex-wife and she worries about his increased alcohol use. He feels his life has stalled and recognizes that he is stuck.
psychologytoday.com
How Bipolar Disorder Helped Me (Until It Didn't)
This is part 2 of a four-part series telling the story of a general’s service and success, followed by mental health disaster and recovery, then new life. The purpose is to raise understanding, build hope, and help abolish the stigma. You can read part 1 here. Formerly known as...
psychologytoday.com
How Cannabis Affects Vision
Cannabis causes well-known changes to perception but little is known about its effect on basic vision. A recent study put 31 adult participants through a battery of basic vision tests after smoking cannabis. Small decreases in visual acuity after smoking cannabis were seen across tests of spatial acuity, depth perception,...
How To Reduce Inflammation In the Body, According to Doctors
Whatever health woe you’re experiencing—whether it’s a rash or something more serious such as cancer or cognitive decline—Googling your condition will likely lead you to one word: inflammation. While it’s true that high levels of chronic inflammation can lead to health problems, this connection also raises important questions. For example, can inflammation be prevented and if so, does that mean you can protect yourself from sickness and disease?
10 Foods High in Biotin for Healthy Hair, Skin and Nails
Animal sources like beef, fish, eggs and pork are the best foods high in biotin. But you can also find biotin-rich vegetables, like sweet potato and spinach.
Medical News Today
Vitamin D supplements may help reduce chronic inflammation, study finds
Researchers investigated the effects of vitamin D on systematic low-grade inflammation. They found that vitamin D deficiency leads to higher levels of inflammatory biomarkers. They concluded that improving vitamin D status among deficient patients could lower their risk or severity of chronic illnesses with inflammatory components. Systematic low-grade inflammation is...
psychologytoday.com
Alcohol Addiction: A Rational View to Change Your Life
What is an addiction? A pattern of behavior that interferes with, blocks, or sabotages your long-term goals. It includes addictions to alcohol, drugs, gambling, and other activities affording at least momentary pleasure or its promise. There are both physical and psychological addictions. I will address only the psychological. Do you...
MindBodyGreen
How To Get More Magnesium Before Bed In The Name Of Promoting Deeper Sleep
Sleep is undoubtedly a pillar of overall health and well-being, and we can support it by giving our bodies enough essential minerals—including magnesium.* Here's why magnesium can help promote quality sleep, plus a handful of easy ways to incorporate it into your nighttime routine.*. First things first: Let's look...
psychologytoday.com
The Rise of Empowered, Single Women
Last week, the post “The Rise of Lonely, Single Men” by Greg Matos, PsyD, started trending, and I was thrilled. As a single person in her 30s, a therapist, and an author whose work centers around dating and healthy relationships, I am grateful for this culture shift. Until...
Emotional Abandonment And How It Affects Relationships
Emotional neglect is amongst the top underrated reasons why relationships and homes fall apart. We tend to think that just because we are physically present, it fills the emotional gap too, when In reality, it doesn't.
How To Combat The Effect Mental Illness Can Have On Hygiene
Certain actions, like not bathing or brushing your teeth, can indicate a mental health condition. Learn how to recognize these signs and what you can do.
Scrubs Magazine
Nursing Quiz to Test Your Medical Skills
Nurses are required to keep track of a lot of important information as it relates to individual health and wellness. From the latest infectious disease to proper sanitation and patient safety, every piece of information is crucial. Nurses spend more time with patients than any other type of healthcare provider....
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Nutrition for a Healthy Thyroid
People with diabetes (either type 1 or type 2 diabetes) have a higher risk of thyroid disease than people without diabetes. If you have type 1 diabetes, which is an autoimmune condition, you are at risk for hyperactive thyroid (called Grave’s disease) or underactive thyroid (called Hashimoto’s). In fact, the American Diabetes Association recommends that everyone who has type 1 diabetes be tested for hypothyroidism shortly after a diagnosis of diabetes. And research shows that hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism are more common in people with type 2 diabetes than in people without diabetes.
psychologytoday.com
Yoga as a Stress-Reducer for Corrections Professionals
The link between workplace stressors and poor physical and mental health in correctional officers and administrators has been well-documented. Limited research has shown positive benefits of yoga for correctional administrators. Longitudinal studies are recommended to determine if yoga and mindfulness exercises can produce long-term health benefits. In mid-May 2022, I...
EverydayHealth.com
Autoimmune Diseases, the Environment, and You
As climate change continues to alter the environment at an alarming rate, researchers have been looking into what that means for human health. One particular concern has been climate change’s connection with the rise in autoimmune diseases and their comorbidities, as well as its effect on already established autoimmune diseases.
psychologytoday.com
The Stigma of Divorce in South Asian Communities
The recent death of Sania Khan case has spurred discussion about intimate partner violence and divorce among South Asians across the globe. The topic of intimate partner violence (IPV) for South Asians is a layered one, given the underlying pressures in the community. There is often considerable guilt placed on...
psychologytoday.com
Taking Account of Psychological Harm
Violence against the physical and psychological well-being of persons is a human rights violation. Human rights cases have addressed psychological harms such as mental violence, mental abuse, psychological suffering, distress, etc. Courts seek expert opinions from psychologists during trials, making "clinical psychological knowledge" an integral part of the justice outcomes.
