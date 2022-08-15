ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For Longer Battery Life

Your iPhone was an expensive investment — so why does it seem like its battery lasts all of a few hours before conking out on you just when you need your device most? Poor charging habits could be contributing to a weaker battery, but so can the settings you have enabled, believe it or not. And sometimes disabling a setting or two is all you need to do to make a huge difference in the quality and performance of your phone. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for longer battery life.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to delete messages from Messenger app

Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Don't want your phone hacked? Just do this one thing

Every so often I have to dive back into the waters of mobile security and offer up a hard truth for users to swallow. Most often those truths are pretty easy to accept, such as never installing a piece of software unless it's found in the app store for your ecosystem (Google Play Store and the iOS App Store), using a password manager, or always making sure to keep both apps and the operating system updated.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight

What's the best way to charge an iPhone to get the longest possible battery life? I asked myself this question and decided to do some experimenting to find out. Before going to sleep, I used to do what millions of other people do: I put my iPhone on to charge overnight.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Verizon Used to Be the Fastest Internet Provider. But There's a New Speed Test Winner

Verizon has been knocked off the mountain. The latest Ookla Speedtest Intelligence report, released in late July, named Cox Communications as the fastest fixed broadband provider among top US internet service providers during the second quarter of 2022. To qualify as a top provider, a company must account for 3% or more of Ookla's total test samples during the period. Verizon had finished on top in the first three months of 2022.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today revealed in his PowerOn newsletter that Apple is gearing up for the September iPhone 14 launch event. It will not be a live event apparently and Apple has already started recording it. It will be broadcasted in the first half of the next month. The Cupertino...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

6 hidden iPhone features that seem like magic tricks

Let’s be honest: one of the longstanding reasons why the iPhone appeals to people over Android is that it’s easier to use. The iPhone, to put it simply, is intuitive while simultaneously powerful. That said, there’s a good chance that most iPhone users are completely unaware of just how powerful the iPhone is. Because Apple doesn’t tout every single iPhone feature, Apple’s iconic smartphone is brimming with features and hidden tricks that you probably didn’t even know existed.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The Scary Downside To Charging Your Phone Overnight

What could be more convenient than setting your phone on a charger and leaving it to power up all night long? The problem with this charging method is that it isn’t the best option when it comes to your phone’s ion-lithium battery — but you may still be wondering why. Your charging habits can make or break your phone battery and they could mean the difference between a phone that lasts a long time and one that will need to be replaced sooner. This is the scary downside to charging your phone overnight.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Reminder: Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month or So

Your iPhone does a lot of work. It wakes you up in the morning, handles your texts, lets you browse through your preferred social media apps and allows you to look up any weird, one-off facts you want to know. But that web browsing adds up over time, which is why you should make a routine out of clearing your cache.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now

Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
CELL PHONES
Slate

Another Scary Prophecy From the Google Engineer Who Thinks an A.I. Came Alive

This article is from Big Technology, a newsletter by Alex Kantrowitz. When I sat down with Blake Lemoine last week, I was more interested in the chatbot technology he called sentient—LaMDA—than the sentience issue itself. Personhood questions aside, modern chatbots are incredibly frustrating (ever try changing a flight via text?). So if Google’s tech was good enough to make Lemoine, one of its senior engineers, believe it was a person, that advance was worth investigating.
TECHNOLOGY
Refinery29

The New Apple Watch Is High-Key Worth It — Here’s Why

I’ve always liked the idea of a high-tech wearable; having grown up with movies like Spy Kids and Inspector Gadget, the idea of a mini-computer on my wrist appealed to me in a big way. So naturally, when the Apple Watch first debuted in 2014, I was very intrigued. However, it wasn’t until the brand rolled out the third generation that I got one for myself. Honestly, at the time, it was pretty freakin’ cool; I loved the customization options for the watch face and how sleek and minimal the case was. Sure, the 38mm screen was a bit tiny. But I have small wrists and hands, so navigating things really wasn’t too bad. Mostly, I loved how I could quickly set timers as I cooked, track my workouts, and pay for groceries and subway fares with the tap of a wrist.
ELECTRONICS
ohmymag.co.uk

Messenger: Here’s how you can delete a message you’ve already sent

We've all had the experience of inadvertently sending a message to the wrong person, or opening the wrong group conversation and accidentally revealing information to friends, family or colleagues that they weren't supposed to know. At such times, one would do just about anything for the opportunity to delete the...
INTERNET
ZDNet

Can someone tell if I block their number?

Today's technologies are all about connection: See what this person is doing, watch what your doorbell camera is seeing, read what that person is posting. We're connected with others in ways we never thought possible mere decades ago. And it's no surprise: humans are social creatures. But what happens when...
INTERNET

