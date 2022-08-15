ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Back to School| Easing your child's fears and anxiety

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Back to school can be an exciting time for some kids and an anxious time for others. Parents are tasked with easing their child's fears in and around the classroom. Licensed Clinical Psychologist at Kennedy Krieger Institute's Center for Child and Family Traumatic Stress Dr. Abena...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Volunteers address city's vacant housing issue through community walk

Volunteers led a community walk in west Baltimore that is part of a renewed effort to address the city's vacant and abandoned homes. Wednesday marked the sixth neighborhood walk of its kind in west Baltimore, and the first in Edmondson Village. Volunteers heard from the people who live near the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Vendors look forward to We Give Black Fest & Vegan SoulFest

WEST COVINGTON PARK, Md. — We Give Black Fest is partnering with Vegan SoulFest for a three-day event this weekend that celebrates Black-led organizations and businesses serving the greater Baltimore area.WJZ is a proud sponsor of the We Give Black Fest event, which kicks off on Friday, Aug. 19."This year, we're partnering with We Give Black fest for a three-day experience, where we're gonna have impact, great food, music, cooking demos, kosher and just philanthropy and giving," Vegan SoulFest co-founder Naijha Wright-Brown told WJZ.Vegan SoulFest launched in 2014, but the event will be expanded through its partnership with We Give...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

SQUISH THEM! Marylanders asked to kill invasive spotted lanternfly

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — If you see them – squish them. The Maryland Department of Agriculture is asking residents statewide to kill any spotted lanternflies they see. “Squish ‘em by hand, by feet, fly swatters -- all that good stuff,” said Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the state Department of Agriculture.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore school officers suspended after being present at quadruple shooting in Hamilton

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four Baltimore City School Resources Officers have been suspended after they were present at a quadruple shooting in Hamilton last weekend. Police said officers were called to the 5500 block of Harford Road around 1:45 a.m. Sunday after a report of a shooting. Officers on the scene found two victims -- a man who had been shot in the torso and a woman who had been shot in the head. The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was taken to a hospital. Her injuries were described as life-threatening.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMd Food Bank receives $25K from UM medical System

BALTIMORE (August 15, 2022) – The University of Maryland Medical System today announced it is providing more than $2.3 million in grants across the state with a strategic focus on addressing issues of food insecurity and employment. The UMMS Community Impact Grant Program is awarding funding to nine individual organizations and one collaborative serving individuals across […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Ivan Bates and Mayor Brandon Scott, questions over crime partnership

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The relationship between Mayor Brandon Scott and presumptive new city state's attorney Ivan Bates will be a key factor in curbing Baltimore crime. But it's still not clear if Scott and Bates are on the same page regarding some crimes. When talking about squeegee kids, there's...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore begins sending $1,000 monthly payments to 200 young parents as part of guaranteed income pilot program

Two hundred young parents will soon begin receiving monthly $1,000 payments as part of Baltimore’s guaranteed income pilot program. Baltimore City has finished identifying and onboarding recipients and started processing payments Monday, Mayor Brandon Scott announced. Funds will soon be sent to recipients’ accounts or pay cards. As...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

FOX45 investigating reports of FBI at Baltimore City Schools Headquarters

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fox45 News received multiple reports that the FBI was at Baltimore City Schools headquarters on North Avenue Wednesday. A City Schools spokesperson would not confirm or deny, saying media inquiries should be directed to the FBI. The Baltimore FBI field office had no comment, but we...
BALTIMORE, MD

