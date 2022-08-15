Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
University of Michigan football’s first female graduate assistant talks shop
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan made history earlier this summer by hiring the first female graduate assistant on a Power Five college football staff. Mimi Bolden-Morris was always a sports fanatic. Growing up in Florida, her dad, Mike, was a high school football coach. “We would...
Michigan WR AJ Henning, F Cameron Williams sign NIL deals with Chicago White Sox
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Here’s a sentence you probably didn’t expect to read today: Michigan football wide receiver A.J. Henning and women’s basketball forward Cameron Williams have signed name, image, and likeness deals with the Chicago White Sox. Henning is entering his junior season at the...
Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $1M on ‘random’ scratch off ticket
A Lenawee County woman had several sleepless nights after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $40 Million Cash Payout instant game. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located at 1105 North Main Street in Adrian. “I picked...
Morning 4: How to prevent illness as 3 Michigan counties see ‘alarming’ jump in E. coli cases -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Kent, Ottawa and Oakland counties see ‘alarming’ jump in E. coli cases: Here’s how to prevent illness. Michigan health officials are urging...
New Pontiac mural honors first Black property owner in Michigan
PONTIAC, Mich. – The city of Pontiac is honoring a woman who started life enslaved in Macomb County and then did something no Black person had ever done before, purchase her own property. She escaped to Canada and returned as a free woman. In 1825, several years before Michigan...
Man sentenced for targeting members of LGBTQ community in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – A 35-year-old man from Indiana was sentenced on Wednesday on charges that he targeted members of the LGBTQ community in Metro Detroit. Diabolique Paris Johnson committed multiple offenses from September through December 2020. According to Michigan’s attorney general, the two offenses during this period involved victims from dating apps who were part of the LGBTQ community.
Free backpacks, supplies, more available at Detroit back-to-school event on Aug. 26
A back-to-school event being held at Marygrove College will offer families free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts and more. The “Back-to-School Empowerment Event” will be held on Friday, Aug. 26, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., inside the Madam Cadillac Hall at Marygrove College in Detroit. The event is...
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality
A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
Michigan Lottery: Winning ‘Lucky for Life’ ticket sold in Macomb County, worth $25K per year
A Michigan Lottery player is looking forward to a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life. A ticket matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 13-26-34-37-48 – to win the big prize. The winning ticket was bought at the Sunoco gas station, located at 45471 Ryan Road in Shelby Township. This is the fifth time a Michigan player has won a lifetime prize playing Lucky For Life this year.
Mid-Evil times, carnival rides, and animals
There’s plenty to do this weekend around Detroit for the entire family, even our four legged friends!. Going on now is the Armada Fair. The event is celebrating 150 years and will feature carnival rides, food, evening events, animals and more. On Friday it’s the Super Kicker Rodeo, then on Saturday and Sunday is the Tractor and Truck pull. The fair runs through Sunday, August 21 at the Armada fairgrounds.
Passenger rail line plan takes step forward from Metro Detroit to Northern Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Monday, a step forward was made to get Metro Detroiters up north by train. Developers were just given money to study what it would take to get a passenger rail line up and running. It would connect Detroit and Ann Arbor to Traverse City and Petosky with stops along the routes seen in the video player above.
Nearly 100 cases of E. coli reported within 3 Michigan counties
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that three local health departments and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are investigating the increase of E. coli cases. According to the MDHHS, there have been 98 cases reported in August out of Kent, Ottawa and Oakland...
The Farm at Trinity Health Ann Arbor to host free Fall Festival in September
YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Farm at Trinity Health Ann Arbor will be hosting a Fall Festival for the local community on Sept. 29. The free event will kick off at 6 p.m. and will feature live music from local cover band Ain’t Dead yet and family-friendly farm games.
Key abortion hearing scheduled for Wednesday in Oakland County
PONTIAC, Mich. – A decision being weighed in Oakland County Wednesday is if the 1931 Michigan law that criminalizes abortion goes into effect. As of right now, there is an injunction in place preventing that law from going into effect. The question is whether that injunction remains in place...
Food Truck Rally rolling in to Ann Arbor Farmers Market on Wednesday
ANN ARBOR – It’s the third Wednesday of the month, which means that it’s time for the August Food Truck Rally at Ann Arbor Farmers Market. The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. and will feature 14 local food and drink trucks, live music and more.
Local contractor finds bee colony while rehabbing childhood neighborhood
A local man and his contractor were on a mission to save his childhood neighborhood, rehabbing one home at a time, with the pleasant surprise of saving a bee colony. Daniel Claxton said that he has been rehabbing homes for many years and have never seen anything like this. A...
The new book ‘Haunted Detroit’ takes you on a journey through the city’s paranormal past
DETROIT – Do you have an obsession or fascination with Detroit’s haunted history? Or do you just have a passing interest in the paranormal?. Even if you have no interest at all in ghost stories, the new book “Haunted Detroit,” can teach you about the city’s past through the lens of the supernatural.
Wayne County Medical Examiner replaced after investigation reveals wide range of mistakes at morgue
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Wayne County Medical Examiner Dr. Carl Schmidt is being replaced after an audit revealed a wide range of mistakes and mismanagement at the Wayne County morgue. Schmidt served Wayne County for more than 28 years. He was replaced after a 65-page review of the Wayne...
Isolated shower chances in Metro Detroit Tuesday as temps rise
DETROIT – Good Tuesday morning!. There are a few clouds around this morning, and we’ve seen enough clearing and temperatures comfortably dropping as a result. Most of our Metro Detroit suburbs start in the upper 50s, while areas closer to Downtown Detroit hover in the low 60s early this morning.
Water distribution sites: Where to get free water in Metro Detroit amid main break
Officials are offering free water to residents impacted by a major water main break that has forced several communities under a boil water notice since Saturday. A 120-inch leak was discovered Saturday at the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Lake Huron Treatment facility. Crews have since been working on repairing the break, which officials say could take 2-4 weeks. The water main break has affected water pressure, which could lead to potential bacterial contamination, causing a boil water notice to be issued for affected communities as a precaution.
