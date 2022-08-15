There’s plenty to do this weekend around Detroit for the entire family, even our four legged friends!. Going on now is the Armada Fair. The event is celebrating 150 years and will feature carnival rides, food, evening events, animals and more. On Friday it’s the Super Kicker Rodeo, then on Saturday and Sunday is the Tractor and Truck pull. The fair runs through Sunday, August 21 at the Armada fairgrounds.

