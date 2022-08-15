ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $1M on ‘random’ scratch off ticket

A Lenawee County woman had several sleepless nights after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $40 Million Cash Payout instant game. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located at 1105 North Main Street in Adrian. “I picked...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Football
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Muskegon, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Health
ClickOnDetroit.com

New Pontiac mural honors first Black property owner in Michigan

PONTIAC, Mich. – The city of Pontiac is honoring a woman who started life enslaved in Macomb County and then did something no Black person had ever done before, purchase her own property. She escaped to Canada and returned as a free woman. In 1825, several years before Michigan...
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man sentenced for targeting members of LGBTQ community in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – A 35-year-old man from Indiana was sentenced on Wednesday on charges that he targeted members of the LGBTQ community in Metro Detroit. Diabolique Paris Johnson committed multiple offenses from September through December 2020. According to Michigan’s attorney general, the two offenses during this period involved victims from dating apps who were part of the LGBTQ community.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality

A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Stadium#College Football#Cancer Treatment#American Football#Division#Hospice Of Michigan#The Big House
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Winning ‘Lucky for Life’ ticket sold in Macomb County, worth $25K per year

A Michigan Lottery player is looking forward to a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life. A ticket matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 13-26-34-37-48 – to win the big prize. The winning ticket was bought at the Sunoco gas station, located at 45471 Ryan Road in Shelby Township. This is the fifth time a Michigan player has won a lifetime prize playing Lucky For Life this year.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mid-Evil times, carnival rides, and animals

There’s plenty to do this weekend around Detroit for the entire family, even our four legged friends!. Going on now is the Armada Fair. The event is celebrating 150 years and will feature carnival rides, food, evening events, animals and more. On Friday it’s the Super Kicker Rodeo, then on Saturday and Sunday is the Tractor and Truck pull. The fair runs through Sunday, August 21 at the Armada fairgrounds.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Nearly 100 cases of E. coli reported within 3 Michigan counties

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that three local health departments and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are investigating the increase of E. coli cases. According to the MDHHS, there have been 98 cases reported in August out of Kent, Ottawa and Oakland...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClickOnDetroit.com

Key abortion hearing scheduled for Wednesday in Oakland County

PONTIAC, Mich. – A decision being weighed in Oakland County Wednesday is if the 1931 Michigan law that criminalizes abortion goes into effect. As of right now, there is an injunction in place preventing that law from going into effect. The question is whether that injunction remains in place...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Isolated shower chances in Metro Detroit Tuesday as temps rise

DETROIT – Good Tuesday morning!. There are a few clouds around this morning, and we’ve seen enough clearing and temperatures comfortably dropping as a result. Most of our Metro Detroit suburbs start in the upper 50s, while areas closer to Downtown Detroit hover in the low 60s early this morning.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Water distribution sites: Where to get free water in Metro Detroit amid main break

Officials are offering free water to residents impacted by a major water main break that has forced several communities under a boil water notice since Saturday. A 120-inch leak was discovered Saturday at the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Lake Huron Treatment facility. Crews have since been working on repairing the break, which officials say could take 2-4 weeks. The water main break has affected water pressure, which could lead to potential bacterial contamination, causing a boil water notice to be issued for affected communities as a precaution.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy