ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

PPB investigating deadly SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died after a shooting in southeast Portland on Wednesday evening. The Portland Police Bureau responded just after 8 p.m. to SE 127th Avenue and E. Burnside Street where the victim was found. According to officials, suspects fled the scene and no arrests...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Portland’s 58th Homicide of 2022 In Hazelwood Neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — One man is dead after a shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood on Wednesday night. Police arrived at Southeast 127th and East Burnside just after 8:00pm. The suspects involved had already left the scene. They have not made an arrest. This is Portland’s 58th homicide of the...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Portland Police#Portsmouth#Violent Crime
KXL

Police Shoot At Wanted Man Who Reportedly Pointed Gun At Officers

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man wanted on several federal and state warrants was arrested after police say he pointed a gun at officers and they fired their weapons. 49-year-old Robert Connelly was found at Southeast 82nd and Lambert around 8:00 on Tuesday night. After a standoff, Connelly surrendered. He...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Suspect in anti-Asian attacks in Portland charged with a 3rd bias crime

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man accused of multiple anti-Asian attacks in the past few months is facing new charges for a third racially motivated attack and robbery that took place last spring, according to court documents filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court. Dylan Kesterson was charged with first-degree...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Deadly Shooting At North Portland Park

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Portsmouth neighborhood on Sunday morning. Officers discovered a man dead on North Fessenden Street at Northgate Park just after 10:00am. His name has not yet been released. This is the city’s 57th homicide of 2022 and the fifth...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXL

Deadly Crash In Northern Marion County

DONALD, Ore. — Two pick-up trucks collided in Northern Marion County on Tuesday morning and one of the drivers did not survive. The vehicles crashed on Ehlen Road NE east of Butteville Road NE around 6:45am. 41-year-old Joseph Haener of Aurora was flown from the scene by Life Flight,...
KXL

Car Thief Strikes Victim With Their Own Vehicle

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man was seriously injured when he was hit by his own vehicle driven by a car thief in the Minnehaha neighborhood on Tuesday morning. The vehicle was stolen from the victim’s home near Northeast 40th Avenue and NE 47th Street around 7:45am. Joseph Lutz...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Dog recovered after truck stolen in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 6-month-old basset hound named Lola has been returned to her owner after she was abducted in their stolen pickup truck on Tuesday. Lola was inside the blue 2016 Doge 1500 crew cab parked at Cascade Station when the truck was stolen at noon. Police said...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

16-year-old arrested in Clark County with automatic handgun, ballistic vest

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – A 16-year-old has been arrested after running from the police with an illegal handgun in the Hazel Dell area. Clark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were conducting a traffic sting on Aug. 10 when one deputy witnessed a sedan with an “equipment violation.” The deputy began pursuit, attempting to pull the sedan over but the driver sped away from the scene.
CLARK COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy