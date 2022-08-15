Read full article on original website
kptv.com
PPB investigating deadly SE Portland shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died after a shooting in southeast Portland on Wednesday evening. The Portland Police Bureau responded just after 8 p.m. to SE 127th Avenue and E. Burnside Street where the victim was found. According to officials, suspects fled the scene and no arrests...
Southeast Portland shooting shuts down traffic, leaves one dead
Authorities are investigating after a shooting in Southeast Portland Wednesday night left one person dead, the Portland Police Bureau said.
KXL
Portland’s 58th Homicide of 2022 In Hazelwood Neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — One man is dead after a shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood on Wednesday night. Police arrived at Southeast 127th and East Burnside just after 8:00pm. The suspects involved had already left the scene. They have not made an arrest. This is Portland’s 58th homicide of the...
kptv.com
Suspect, bystander injured in shootout at Wildhorse Casino and Resort
FOX 12′s Ayo Elise caught up with the founder to learn about what makes it so special. Wanted man arrested after officer-involved shooting, standoff in SE Portland. A wanted man was arrested Tuesday evening following an officer-involved shooting and standoff in the Lents neighborhood.
Bullets flying, a wanted man held off Portland police. Then a stranger asked him: ‘Rob, are you ready to die?’
Miguel Sanchez found himself crouched in a fetal position under a kitchenette at Rodriguez Auto Repair, terrified. A man who’d barreled into the garage amid a hail of bullets had locked the two of them inside the repair shop’s office and started kicking at the walls, gun in hand.
‘He was just a young kid’: Fatal N. Portland shooting shakes neighborhood accustomed to gunfire
A fatal shooting Sunday night at Northgate Park stunned residents of North Portland’s Portsmouth neighborhood, including a woman who rushed out of her house to try to help the victim. Police responded shortly after 10 p.m. to reports of gunfire in the 6000 block of North Fessenden Street and...
Hostage at Portland auto shop went from thinking he'd need to kill suspect to talking him into surrender
PORTLAND, Oregon — Rodriguez Auto Repair was quiet on Wednesday — no work was getting done on Miguel Sanchez’s Mini Cooper. Outside the garage, just off Southeast 82nd Avenue on Lambert Street, there was visible damage to other cars. Shop owner Alonso Rodriguez counted up the bullet holes from police guns fired Tuesday night.
Portland man pleads guilty except for insanity in fatal hammer attack on roommate in 2020
A 67-year-old Portland man this week pleaded guilty except for insanity in the 2020 killing of his roommate with a hammer, saying he was off his psychiatric medication at the time and therefore mistook the roommate as a threat. Robert McGowan entered the plea Tuesday in Multnomah County Circuit Court...
KXL
Police Shoot At Wanted Man Who Reportedly Pointed Gun At Officers
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man wanted on several federal and state warrants was arrested after police say he pointed a gun at officers and they fired their weapons. 49-year-old Robert Connelly was found at Southeast 82nd and Lambert around 8:00 on Tuesday night. After a standoff, Connelly surrendered. He...
KGW
Suspect in anti-Asian attacks in Portland charged with a 3rd bias crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man accused of multiple anti-Asian attacks in the past few months is facing new charges for a third racially motivated attack and robbery that took place last spring, according to court documents filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court. Dylan Kesterson was charged with first-degree...
PPB: Serious crash in SE Portland, bicyclist injured
A crash near Creston Park in Southeast Portland has left one injured.
KXL
Deadly Shooting At North Portland Park
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Portsmouth neighborhood on Sunday morning. Officers discovered a man dead on North Fessenden Street at Northgate Park just after 10:00am. His name has not yet been released. This is the city’s 57th homicide of 2022 and the fifth...
'It's just a real tragic situation': Family of Vancouver man hit, injured by car thief hoping for full recovery
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver man is in the hospital with serious head injuries he sustained while trying to stop somebody from stealing his car this week. The suspect, and his car, have yet to be found. "I wouldn't wish this on anybody," Tim Meyerhoff said. Meyeroff still cannot...
KXL
Deadly Crash In Northern Marion County
DONALD, Ore. — Two pick-up trucks collided in Northern Marion County on Tuesday morning and one of the drivers did not survive. The vehicles crashed on Ehlen Road NE east of Butteville Road NE around 6:45am. 41-year-old Joseph Haener of Aurora was flown from the scene by Life Flight,...
KXL
Car Thief Strikes Victim With Their Own Vehicle
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man was seriously injured when he was hit by his own vehicle driven by a car thief in the Minnehaha neighborhood on Tuesday morning. The vehicle was stolen from the victim’s home near Northeast 40th Avenue and NE 47th Street around 7:45am. Joseph Lutz...
kptv.com
Warning from southwest apartment complex residents after dirt starts to combust
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It seemed surreal for some residents at a southwest Portland apartment complex when they saw smoke coming out of the ground outside one of their buildings Wednesday evening. Shannon Campbell was in her apartment on Southwest Condor Avenue when her neighbor started yelling about smoke billowing...
kptv.com
Dog recovered after truck stolen in North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 6-month-old basset hound named Lola has been returned to her owner after she was abducted in their stolen pickup truck on Tuesday. Lola was inside the blue 2016 Doge 1500 crew cab parked at Cascade Station when the truck was stolen at noon. Police said...
Man dies after shooting near Portland’s Northgate Park
A man was found dead Sunday after a shooting in Portland's Portsmouth neighborhood, officials said.
VIDEO: Car struck after man appears to hurl rock at traffic on I-5 bridge
A man has a word of warning for others after he says his dashcam video shows someone throwing a rock at his car while he was driving over the I-5 bridge into Portland.
kptv.com
16-year-old arrested in Clark County with automatic handgun, ballistic vest
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – A 16-year-old has been arrested after running from the police with an illegal handgun in the Hazel Dell area. Clark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were conducting a traffic sting on Aug. 10 when one deputy witnessed a sedan with an “equipment violation.” The deputy began pursuit, attempting to pull the sedan over but the driver sped away from the scene.
