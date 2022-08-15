Read full article on original website
Tether Hires New Auditor BDO Italia For Monthly USDT Reserves Report
The new accounting firm will help Tether conduct monthly attestations for USDT reserves. Leading stablecoin issuer Tether has hired accounting firm BDO Italia to replace Cayman Islands firm MHA Cayman in overseeing its attestation reports for USDT reserves. The USDT issuer said it plans to release its attestation reports every...
JPMorgan Claims Bigger Revenue Opportunity for Coinbase With Ethereum Staking
Coinbase, FTX, Gemini, and Binance are all likely to benefit from Ethereum’s Merge. Analysts of prominent investment bank JPMorgan believe that Coinbase will be meaningfully benefitted from the upcoming Merge. In a note to the clients on Wednesday, analyst Kenneth Worthington said that the San Francisco-based crypto exchange has taken concrete measures in a bid to maximize the value of ETH staking for its clients.
Bitcoin Miners Pocketed Quick Profit by Selling Nearly 6K BTC Amid Recent Rally
Bitcoin miners offloaded tokens at the start of the month yet again. It has been a tough year for crypto miners who had to sell their coins to cover their costs and fund expansion as well as for the repayment of debts. But this trend appears to be continuing into the third quarter of the year for some.
Bitcoin Miner Stronghold Returns 26,200 Mining Rigs to NYDIG to Clear $67M Debt
Returning the bitcoin mining machines to NYDIG would eliminate more than half of Stronghold’s debt. Publicly-traded Bitcoin mining company Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) said it plans to return more than 26,000 mining rigs to New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) to reduce its debt significantly. NYDIG is a leading bitcoin firm that helps miners finance mining equipment and power infrastructure.
Asset Manager Monochrome Receives Approval to Launch Spot Bitcoin ETF in Australia
The Monochrome Bitcoin ETF will give Australian investors direct exposure to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto assets. Digital asset manager Monochrome has received regulatory approval from the Australian securities watchdog to offer spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs). According to an official announcement, Monochrome is one of the first asset management...
Crypto Token Launches Meditate2Earn Program Rewarding Holders for Self-Care
[PRESS RELEASE – London, England, 18th August 2022]. The team behind Ryuuko Tsuka, an innovative new wellness token, has launched Meditate2Earn. The token is inspired by the Dejitaru TSUKA token and in particular shares its values around community spirit, collaboration, and wellness. Ryuuko Tsuka will pay USDC to holders who participate in daily meditation and wellness activities and will shortly move to a community-run DAO.
FTX US Spread False or Misleading Statements About FDIC-insured Products, Regulator Says
The FDIC sent acease and desist letters to FTX and other crypto companies for spreading false or misleading statements. On August 19, The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) issued various cease and desist letters to five cryptocurrency companies including FTX US, owned by the crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, along with news outlets Cryptonews.com, Cryptosec.info, SmartAsset.com, and the site FDICCrypto.com.
Coinbase CEO Would Shutdown ETH Staking Service if Asked to Bend to Regulators
Brian Armstrong said his company wouldn’t use staked ETH to censor the Ethereum protocol. Brian Armstrong – CEO of Coinbase – stated on Thursday that he would refuse to censor the Ethereum blockchain using his platform’s concentrated stake in the protocol. If compelled by the government...
Aave Pushes for Proposal to Support Ethereum PoS Exclusively
The tug of war between the two camps – PoS and PoW – in Ethereum has intensified. The Merge continues to be one of the most high-profile upgrades in recent times. But the retaliation is strong and has gained many allies. Those opposing keep reiterating their push for Ethereum to undergo a “hard fork” after it transforms into a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain next months.
South Korean Regulator Flags 16 Overseas Crypto Exchanges for Lack of Domestic Licenses (Report)
The watchdog asked them to get registered with local authorities and obtain the necessary approvals. South Korea’s financial sector regulator Financial Services Commission (FSC), is planning to stop domestic access to foreign crypto exchanges that are not registered in the country. These trading platforms have been asked to obtain proper licenses by September 24.
Bitcoin and Ethereum Plunge as Merge Rally Cools Off: This Week’s Crypto Recap
The past week saw the total market cap shed some $115 billion as both Bitcoin and Ethereum take a beating in a broader sell-off. Things took a turn for the worse in the past seven days as the leading cryptocurrencies plunged. The total market capitalization is down some $115 billion in seven days as multiple leading coins dropped by double-digit percentages. With that said, let’s unpack.
Thai SEC Cautions Investors About Risks of DeFi Transactions
From overleveraged collateral to rug-pull, everything is possible, the watchdog said, adding that it has no control over such incidents. The Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand (Thai SEC) has asked crypto investors in the country to be careful with DeFi transactions, terming them risky. The watchdog argued that local...
BTC Looking For Direction Around $23.5K but Worrying Signs Appear (Bitcoin Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s relief rally from the $20K area seems to be coming to an end, as the $24K resistance level is rejecting the price once again. The 100-day moving average also acts as a resistance near the same level. Technical Analysis. By Edris. The Daily Chart:. The 50-day moving average,...
Ethereum Crashes 9% in a Day, Where’s the Next Support? (ETH Price Analysis)
Negative sentiment has dominated the market this week as Ethereum failed to reclaim the $2000 level. The bears are attempting to pull the price back below the breakout level and trap the bulls. Technical Analysis. By: Grizzly. The Daily Chart. The bears stepped in to induce a 16% decline over...
Crypto Crime Dropped by 15% in 2022 Due to Bear Market: Report
As market volumes and prices decrease, so have bad actors’ intentions to exploit the crypto industry. It’s been a bad year for crypto so far – between large companies going under, a slew of cyberattacks, and – most importantly – the value of assets taking a nosedive, overall legitimate volumes have plummeted by 36% year over year., said Chainalysis.
The Merge Will Rally Ethereum Like a Bitcoin Halving: Arthur Hayes
The former BitMEX CEO does not plan to “sell the news” after the merge, and expects significant price appreciation if it is successful. In his latest blog post, former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes broke down how he expects Ethereum traders to react before and after the merge. Based...
Vitalik Buterin and Ripple’s CTO Engage in Twitter Spat Over XRP
David Schwartz reiterated his claims that Bitcoin and Ethereum are securities. While Ripple execs claim that the company has been unfairly treated by the SEC, Ethereum frontman Vitalik Buterin hasn’t been exactly silent either. In a fresh jibe, the latter accused the former of throwing Ethereum under the bus as “China-controlled.”
PFP NFTs Meetup to Swap 1:10 MEGA in MegaWorld
Mega World is a metaverse with real economics built on top of the popular Web3 city builder game MCP3D running on Ethereum and TRON Network since 2018, where every game asset is NFT owned by a player, and every action is a verified transaction on a blockchain. Players acquire land...
