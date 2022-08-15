ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bucs' Surprising Roster Cut

As teams continue to whittle down their rosters with the regular season right around the corner, fans were surprised to see veteran cornerback Ross Cockrell's name in the Bucs' first round of cuts. Cockrell was one of six players that Tampa Bay let go of on Tuesday, dropping the team's...
NFL
ClutchPoints

2 Dolphins first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

After five consecutive years missing the playoffs, the Miami Dolphins are entering a new era. The team dismissed head coach Brian Flores after three seasons on the job, leaving with a record of 24-25. Now with first-time head coach Mike McDaniel, the team hopes to return to the postseason and win a playoff game for […] The post 2 Dolphins first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
Jets X-Factor

Jets WR Garrett Wilson compares Joe Flacco and Zach Wilson

New York Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson was asked to compare quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Zach Wilson. While the New York Jets await the final word on Zach Wilson‘s recovery timetable (Wilson is having surgery in Los Angeles today, which will reveal the severity of his injury), all eyes have been on his elder backup, Joe Flacco.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Chris Olave
Person
James Cook
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday

Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight

Minnesota Vikings icon Adrian Peterson’s boxing match against Le’Veon Bell may have been delayed, but there’s no stopping these two from getting in the ring to battle each other. For his part, it is clear that Peterson has been putting in the work as he prepares to match up against the former Pittsburgh Steelers running […] The post WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BELL, CA
The Spun

Former NFL GM Has Harsh Comment About Ezekiel Elliott

Despite being the leading rusher on the NFL's No. 1 offense last season, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott didn't have his best season in 2021. But one former NFL general manager believes that it's unlikely he'll be able to return to form. On Wednesday's edition of ESPN's Get Up,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans

The Las Vegas Raiders have not had much success in the NFL Draft over the past few years, and their latest move won’t please the fan base. On Tuesday, the Raiders traded 2021 fourth-round draft pick, Tyree Gillespie, to the Tennessee Titans. The return heading to Las Vegas remains unclear, but Ari Meirov reports that […] The post Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Jets#The Jets#American Football#Ny Jets Rb#Roy#The New York Jets#Dk
NBC Sports

Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury

Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
NFL
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Release Two Veteran Players

This Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made several important roster decisions. Among those decisions was the release of two veterans players. The Raiders announced this Tuesday that they have released defensive tackle Vernon Butler and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. "The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Extent of Zach Wilson’s knee injury revealed

The New York Jets have received more good news regarding Zach Wilson’s knee injury. Wilson injured his knee during New York’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night. Tests revealed that he suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus, which apparently sounds a lot worse than it actually is. Wilson underwent arthroscopic surgery and the procedure was deemed a success. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the quarterback has not been totally ruled out for Week 1.
NFL
Jets X-Factor

Jets WR Garrett Wilson and Mets 3B Brett Baty go way back

The fresh-faced Mets prospect and rookie Jets receiver have more than New York athletics in common. The New York Mets called up their No. 2 prospect, third baseman Brett Baty, for Wednesday’s game against their divisional rival and pursuer, the Atlanta Braves. Baty promptly fulfilled the stuff of every...
QUEENS, NY
AthlonSports.com

Brady Quinn Makes His Opinion On Zach Wilson Very Clear

Much of the NFL media expects Zach Wilson to make a major jump in his second NFL season. However, Brady Quinn doesn't see it happening; in fact, he's one of Wilson's biggest critics. Quinn recently spoke at length about the New York Jets quarterback. He's confused why the former BYU...
NFL
NBC Sports

Fantasy Football Top 200 & Positional Rankings

Check out NBC Sports Boston's Top 200 overall rankings for Fantasy Football, and click the Positional Rankings at the bottom of the chart for a second tab. Below is everything you need to dominate your league this year. Player rankings by position. Sleepers, busts and player analysis. Editor’s Note: Get...
NFL
NBC Sports

Mac Jones has high praise for Agholor after Patriots-Panthers practice

FOXBORO -- One of the most impressive plays of Wednesday's joint practice between the Patriots and Panthers happened during an 11-on-11 drill in the second half of the session. The Patriots were inside the 20-yard line and quarterback Mac Jones took a chance in the corner of the end zone....
NFL
FOX Sports

Bills, Rams lead Colin Cowherd's latest preseason NFL rankings

The first round of NFL preseason games has been played, and while it's hard to take much from the limited action so far, there have been some changes — as well as some impactful injuries — around the league. Colin Cowherd already revealed his post-draft NFL hierarchy months...
NFL
Jets X-Factor

Jets X-Factor

Florham Park, NJ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.

 https://jetsxfactor.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy