WATCH: Adrian Peterson Delivers Vicious Knockout Punch to Opponent During Training Session
Adrian Peterson used to pack quite a punch out of the backfield when he was a running back in the NFL. Now, he’s quite literally packing a punch when stepping inside the boxing ring. Peterson’s boxing training appears to be going quite well. Recently, a video of the former...
NFL World Reacts To Bucs' Surprising Roster Cut
As teams continue to whittle down their rosters with the regular season right around the corner, fans were surprised to see veteran cornerback Ross Cockrell's name in the Bucs' first round of cuts. Cockrell was one of six players that Tampa Bay let go of on Tuesday, dropping the team's...
2 Dolphins first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
After five consecutive years missing the playoffs, the Miami Dolphins are entering a new era. The team dismissed head coach Brian Flores after three seasons on the job, leaving with a record of 24-25. Now with first-time head coach Mike McDaniel, the team hopes to return to the postseason and win a playoff game for […] The post 2 Dolphins first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets WR Garrett Wilson compares Joe Flacco and Zach Wilson
New York Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson was asked to compare quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Zach Wilson. While the New York Jets await the final word on Zach Wilson‘s recovery timetable (Wilson is having surgery in Los Angeles today, which will reveal the severity of his injury), all eyes have been on his elder backup, Joe Flacco.
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday
Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight
Minnesota Vikings icon Adrian Peterson’s boxing match against Le’Veon Bell may have been delayed, but there’s no stopping these two from getting in the ring to battle each other. For his part, it is clear that Peterson has been putting in the work as he prepares to match up against the former Pittsburgh Steelers running […] The post WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former NFL GM Has Harsh Comment About Ezekiel Elliott
Despite being the leading rusher on the NFL's No. 1 offense last season, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott didn't have his best season in 2021. But one former NFL general manager believes that it's unlikely he'll be able to return to form. On Wednesday's edition of ESPN's Get Up,...
Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had much success in the NFL Draft over the past few years, and their latest move won’t please the fan base. On Tuesday, the Raiders traded 2021 fourth-round draft pick, Tyree Gillespie, to the Tennessee Titans. The return heading to Las Vegas remains unclear, but Ari Meirov reports that […] The post Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers Swap Pair of Offensive Linemen
The Pittsburgh Steelers make more changes to their roster.
NBC Sports
Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury
Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
Las Vegas Raiders Release Two Veteran Players
This Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made several important roster decisions. Among those decisions was the release of two veterans players. The Raiders announced this Tuesday that they have released defensive tackle Vernon Butler and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. "The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the...
Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky heap huge praise on WR – and it’s not George Pickens
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had several young wide receivers turning heads. First, it was rookie George Pickens. Now Gunner Olszewski has begun to make an impact. Gunner Olszewski spent the first three seasons of his career with the New England Patriots. During these first three years, he was used both heavily on kick and punt returns, and at wide receiver.
Extent of Zach Wilson’s knee injury revealed
The New York Jets have received more good news regarding Zach Wilson’s knee injury. Wilson injured his knee during New York’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night. Tests revealed that he suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus, which apparently sounds a lot worse than it actually is. Wilson underwent arthroscopic surgery and the procedure was deemed a success. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the quarterback has not been totally ruled out for Week 1.
Jets WR Garrett Wilson and Mets 3B Brett Baty go way back
The fresh-faced Mets prospect and rookie Jets receiver have more than New York athletics in common. The New York Mets called up their No. 2 prospect, third baseman Brett Baty, for Wednesday’s game against their divisional rival and pursuer, the Atlanta Braves. Baty promptly fulfilled the stuff of every...
The New York Jets show promising signs in win over Eagles | Film
The young NY Jets show promising signs in Philadelphia. Ah, football is finally back, as the New York Jets kicked off their 2022 campaign in their preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. It was a game in which you only hope for a few key things …. First and very...
AthlonSports.com
Brady Quinn Makes His Opinion On Zach Wilson Very Clear
Much of the NFL media expects Zach Wilson to make a major jump in his second NFL season. However, Brady Quinn doesn't see it happening; in fact, he's one of Wilson's biggest critics. Quinn recently spoke at length about the New York Jets quarterback. He's confused why the former BYU...
NBC Sports
Fantasy Football Top 200 & Positional Rankings
Check out NBC Sports Boston's Top 200 overall rankings for Fantasy Football, and click the Positional Rankings at the bottom of the chart for a second tab. Below is everything you need to dominate your league this year. Player rankings by position. Sleepers, busts and player analysis. Editor’s Note: Get...
NBC Sports
Mac Jones has high praise for Agholor after Patriots-Panthers practice
FOXBORO -- One of the most impressive plays of Wednesday's joint practice between the Patriots and Panthers happened during an 11-on-11 drill in the second half of the session. The Patriots were inside the 20-yard line and quarterback Mac Jones took a chance in the corner of the end zone....
FOX Sports
Bills, Rams lead Colin Cowherd's latest preseason NFL rankings
The first round of NFL preseason games has been played, and while it's hard to take much from the limited action so far, there have been some changes — as well as some impactful injuries — around the league. Colin Cowherd already revealed his post-draft NFL hierarchy months...
Brady Quinn's Top 10 QB Entering 2022 Season: Lamar Jackson
Brady Quinn joins Amanda Guerra to break down Lamar Jackson as one of his top 10 QBs entering the 2022 season.
