stormlakeradio.com
Curlew Man Arrested for Theft of Railroad Materials
A Curlew man has been charged for stealing railroad materials from multiple Pocahontas County communities. The Union Pacific Railroad on June 12th reported to the Pocahontas County Sheriff's Office that railroad materials had been stolen from Rolfe, Gilmore City, and Mallard. Following a lengthy investigation, arrest warrants were issued for 56-year-old Shayne Brodersen. He was charged with 2nd Degree Theft, a class D felony.
stormlakeradio.com
Woman Dies from Dogs Attack in Rural Clay County
A woman's death in Clay County earlier this week was determined to be from an attack by dogs. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, a report was received shortly after 1:45pm Monday that a female was located in the ditch in the 45-hundred mile of 200th Avenue. The caller stated that several big dogs were next to the female. Deputies arrived and determined that the female was deceased.
stormlakeradio.com
Man Further Charged in Stolen ATV Arrest in Pocahontas County
A Kansas man has been further charged by Pocahontas County authorities in connection to a stolen ATV. Back on July 10th, the Pocahontas County Sheriff's office received a report of a suspicious man who was operating an ATV in Palmer. The man was reportedly having mental health issues and possibly needed help. Upon location of the man by law enforcement, he had no form of identification, but did provide a name and date of birth. The man reported he was from Wichita, Kansas. A check was done on his ID information, but it was unconfirmed.
KELOLAND TV
Sheriff: Iowa woman died due to multiple dog bites; Dogs euthanized
CLAY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa woman has died due to multiple dog bite injuries from her own Great Danes on Monday, authorities said. According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a 911 call around 1:50 p.m. on Monday from a person believing he had come across a motorcycle incident on 200th Avenue south of Rossie, Iowa.
977thebolt.com
Two arrested in Pocahontas Co. traffic stop
Pocahontas Co., IA – The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office released the following press release this morning for drug offenses and an open container. “On July 29th, 2022, at 12:47 a.m. the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office made contact with a Silver Chevrolet Impala parked at the Swan Lake entrance. As a result, Andrea Wempe of Breda, IA and Bruce Christensen II of Laurens, IA were arrested and both charged with Possession of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense – Aggravated Misdemeanors, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Simple Misdemeanor. Bruce Christensen II was also cited for having an Open Container – Simple Misdemeanor. Both individuals were transported to the Pocahontas County Jail to await their initial appearance before a judge.
kicdam.com
Multiple Dogs Euthanized After Causing Rossie Woman’s Death
Rossie, IA (KICD)– A Rossie woman has died after being involved in an incident involving a group of dogs. The Clay County Communications Center originally received a 911 call Monday afternoon from a person believing he had come across a motorcycle crash in the 4500 mile of 200th Avenue.
977thebolt.com
Curlew man arrested for railroad theft in Pocahontas County
Pocahontas Co., IA – The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office released the following press release this morning regarding a theft of railroad materials in the area. “On June 12th, 2022, the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s was contacted by the Union Pacific Railroad to report a theft of railroad materials out of Rolfe, Gilmore City, and Mallard, Iowa. After a lengthy investigation, arrest warrants were issued for Shayne Brodersen (56) of Curlew, lowa. Brodersen was charged with Theft 2nd Degree – D Felony. On August 8th, 2022, The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Brodersen’s residence in rural Curlew, Iowa. Items were seized from the search warrant as evidence from Brodersen’s residence. Brodersen was also arrested on a valid Pocahontas County warrant stemming from this investigation. Brodersen was transported to the Pocahontas County Jail to await his initial appearance before a magistrate.
977thebolt.com
Marathon man arrested for OWI in Pocahontas County
Pocahontas Co., IA – The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office released the following press release this morning regarding a reckless driver near Laurens, IA. “On August 6th, 2022, the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s received a 911 call of a reckless driver going in and out of ditches on Highway 10 west of Laurens, lowa. The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle in the ditch of the 44000 block of 120th Avenue. The vehicle was a silver Honda Accord registered to a Bret Paulson of Marathon, lowa. Upon investigation Bret Paulson (52) was placed under arrest and charged with Operating While Intoxicated 1st Offense – Serious Misdemeanor. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Simple Misdemeanor. Paulson was transported to the Pocahontas County Jail to await his initial appearance before a judge.
kicdam.com
Mallard Traffic Stop Leads To Warrant Arrest For Spencer Man
Mallard, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is facing a number of charges from warrants following a traffic stop in Palo Alto County earlier this month. It all happened in Mallard in the early morning hours of August 5th when 47-year-old Robert Ryker was originally charged wtih failing to have a valid driver’s license, not having insurance and fraudulent use of plates.
kicdam.com
Storm Lake Noise Complaint Leads To Drug Charges For Lakeside Man
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A noise complaint over the weekend in Storm Lake now has a Lakeside man facing drug and other charges. 25-year-old Idris Keyanye was arrested around early Sunday morning and allegedly found to be carrying nearly 30 grams of marijuana while being wanted on several warrants.
1380kcim.com
Carroll Woman Pleads Guilty To Lottery Theft
A Carroll woman accused of Iowa lottery theft has filed her guilty plea in Carroll County District Court. Sixty-one-year-old Patricia Mae Trice submitted her guilty plea last week to the class D felony count after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. The charge stems from an investigation into reported thefts from the Kimmes Country Store on U.S. Highway 30 between Nov. 5 and Nov. 11 while Trice was employed there. Authorities say Trice stole tickets and redeemed the winnings, depriving her employer of the funds. Trice faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9 at the Carroll County courthouse.
Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa
ROSSIE, Iowa (AP) — A northwest Iowa woman who was found in a ditch died after being attacked by her five Great Danes, authorities said Wednesday. A man found the woman in a rural area of Clay County on Monday but couldn’t get close to her because of several large dogs, according to KTIV-TV. The Clay […]
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Woman In Jail On Felony Drug Charges After Sheldon PD Finds Her In Possession Of Meth
Orange City, Iowa — An Orange City woman is behind bars in Primghar after she was arrested in Sheldon on Saturday. According to information filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court, 24-year-old Breanna TenClay of Orange City was arrested by the Sheldon Police Department at the west Casey’s Convenience Store in the 1:00 p.m. hour that day.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man standing trial for fatally shooting roommate
SIOUX CITY — Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday in the trial of a Sioux City man accused of fatally shooting his roommate. Robert Buel, 53, has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree murder and going armed with intent for the Aug. 22 shooting death of Jason Lafferty, 41, at their home at 211 21st St.
977thebolt.com
Two men arrested in criminal mischief at Gilmore City farm
Gilmore City, IA – The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office released the following press release regarding a couple arrests in Gilmore City. “A Gilmore City man and a Pocahontas man were arrested on Sunday after the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a report of criminal mischief at a rural farm site. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 11:20 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 33002 480th Street, rural Gilmore City. Upon arrival at the farm site, law enforcement was also informed that there were 4 hogs that had been left there which didn’t belong at the site.
nwestiowa.com
Two from rural Paullina jailed for theft
PAULLINA—Two rural Paullina residents were arrested about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, on charges of fourth-degree theft. The arrest of 45-year-old David Joseph Case and 32-year-old Margaret Mae Jakobson stemmed from the investigation of the report of several unauthorized fuel purchases on a rural Marcus man’s account using a card taken during a burglary earlier this year, according to the Paullina Police Department.
1380kcim.com
$4,000 In Damages Occurred In A Two Vehicle Accident Friday In Jefferson
A total of $4,000 in damages occurred in a two-vehicle accident on Friday, August 12, in Jefferson. According to the Jefferson Police Department, an officer was dispatched at approximately 11:04 a.m. to an accident in the 300 Block of South Chestnut Street. A 2008 Buick Enclave owned by Vickie Taylor of Jefferson was parked on the west side of the street. A 2006 Dodge Caravan owned and operated by Nancy Halterman of Grand Junction struck the Taylor vehicle while attempting to park in front of it. The Taylor and Halterman vehicles had a reported $2,000 in damages each.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Jonathan Ian Matthew Rainwater, 39, Sioux City, going armed with intent; sentenced Aug. 10, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Mallory Ann Saunsoci, 36, Sioux City, third-degree theft, falsifying public documents; sentenced Aug. 11, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Lamonte Joseph Bertucci, 33, Sioux City, escape, serious...
Supervisors voice frustrations over issues with new Guthrie County Jail addition
(Guthrie Co) The new Guthrie County Jail facility project was discussed at the board of supervisors meeting Tuesday morning. Guthrie County Board Chairman Mike Dickson and Sheriff Marty Arganbright expressed their frustration with the way the windows were designed which has the wrong type of glass, allowing people to see inside of the jail cells and other areas.
yourfortdodge.com
Former Fort Dodge Shopping Center Is Sold
(Alpha Media – Brooke Bickford) A staple of downtown Fort Dodge for decades has been sold to an out of state company. to Jamerson Group Corp based out of Conyers, Georgia, that’s according to details available through the Webster County Assessor’s office. Selling far under a third of its current assessed value of nearly $750,000.00.
