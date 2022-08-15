ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Police investigating a head-on crash in Leonardtown

Office responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Hollywood Road and Route 5 in Leonardtown. Deputies arrived on the scene and observed an offset head-on style motor vehicle collision with one operator unresponsive. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and continued the investigation. Preliminary investigation determined a 2000 […]
LEONARDTOWN, MD
fox5dc.com

2 arrested in connection with deadly Prince George's County shooting over weekend

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Upper Marlboro over the weekend. 19-year-old Demarco Bethea of Suitland, and 20-year-old Montaz Norman of Temple Hills are both charged with first- and second-degree murder-related charges in the death of 21-year-old Tyren Spry of Cheltenham.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Annapolis Man Receives 15 Years for Fleeing Scene of Accident and Assaulting Anne Arundel County Police Officers, Additional Charges

Annapolis, Md. – Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced that Brandon Hardy, 26, of Annapolis was sentenced to 15 years of active incarceration and is subject to an additional five years which were suspended for 13 charges including two counts of second-degree assault against Anne Arundel County Police Officers Saifedlin Hussain and […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Potentially explosive device found in Harford County yard

BALTIMORE -- The discovery of a possibly explosive device in a Harford County yard Wednesday led to the closure of nearby roads.About noon, deputies were called to a home in the 3700 block of Ady Road after a resident said they found a suspicious device buried in a yard, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said. The resident believed the device might be explosive in nature.After securing the surrounding area, deputies shut down traffic to a stretch of Route 543. The roadway was expected to remain closed until authorities made sure the device was inert and no threat to the community.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Harford County woman reunited with family, deputies say

BALTIMORE -- A senior woman found alone early Thursday in Harford County has been reunited with family, authorities said.The woman was found wandering along Joppa Farm Road about 5:15 a.m., according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.But within a couple of hours, authorities had identified her and gotten in touch with her loved ones, deputies said.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

PGPD Investigating Fatal Collision in Clinton

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Sunday evening. The deceased driver is 70 -year-old Michael Grigsby of Clinton.    On August 14, 2022, at approximately 7:30 pm, officers responded to the 9400 block of Piscataway Road for a single-vehicle collision.   The preliminary investigation revealed Grigsby was driving a car […]
CLINTON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Several explosive devices found in Harford County yard, fire marshal says

STREET, Md. (WBFF) — Technicians with the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office defused four bombs Wednesday found in the yard of a home in Harford County. Deputies with the Harford County Sheriff's Office were called to a home in the 3700 block of Ady Road around noon after a resident said they found suspicious devices while mowing his lawn. The homeowner thought the device might be explosive.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Police investigate fatal Howard Co. crash

Howard County police are investigating a fatal head-on collision in Fulton, Maryland on Monday that killed a man. The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. along Browns Bridge Road just past Lime Kiln Road, police said in a news release. Police believe the car crossed into oncoming traffic and hit an...
FULTON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Gunshots played over speaker panics swimmers at Harford County pool

BEL AIR, Md. (WBFF) — Someone played gunshots over a speaker Monday causing panic among people at a swimming club in Bel Air, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said they responded around 9:15 p.m. Monday to the Fountain Green Swim Club in the 1000 block of South Fountain Green Road. On the scene, deputies found no evidence of a shooting.
BEL AIR, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Deputies Investigating Two Separate Motor Vehicle Collisions Involving Motorcycles, one fatal

On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at approximately 11:36 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to the area of Solomons Island Road just prior to Dowell Road in Lusby, MD, for a severe motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. Deputies arrived on the scene and advised one adult male was seriously injured […]
LUSBY, MD
WUSA9

District Heights shooting leaves 1 dead

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead in Prince George's County and police are investigating to figure out what happened, and who is responsible. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Rochell Avenue for a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When those officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Stabbing reported in Perry Hall

PERRY HALL, MD—Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Perry Hall on Tuesday morning. At around 8 a.m. on August 16, officers responded to the 5100-block of Honeybrook Way (21128) in response to an assault. When officers arrived, they found an individual suffering from a stab wound. Police...
PERRY HALL, MD

