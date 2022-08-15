Read full article on original website
Police investigating a head-on crash in Leonardtown
Office responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Hollywood Road and Route 5 in Leonardtown. Deputies arrived on the scene and observed an offset head-on style motor vehicle collision with one operator unresponsive. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and continued the investigation. Preliminary investigation determined a 2000 […]
fox5dc.com
2 arrested in connection with deadly Prince George's County shooting over weekend
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Upper Marlboro over the weekend. 19-year-old Demarco Bethea of Suitland, and 20-year-old Montaz Norman of Temple Hills are both charged with first- and second-degree murder-related charges in the death of 21-year-old Tyren Spry of Cheltenham.
One killed in crash involving SUV, parked Pepsi truck in NE Baltimore
A person was killed when a SUV crashed into a Pepsi truck in Northeast Baltimore Wednesday afternoon.
Annapolis Man Receives 15 Years for Fleeing Scene of Accident and Assaulting Anne Arundel County Police Officers, Additional Charges
Annapolis, Md. – Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced that Brandon Hardy, 26, of Annapolis was sentenced to 15 years of active incarceration and is subject to an additional five years which were suspended for 13 charges including two counts of second-degree assault against Anne Arundel County Police Officers Saifedlin Hussain and […]
Potentially explosive device found in Harford County yard
BALTIMORE -- The discovery of a possibly explosive device in a Harford County yard Wednesday led to the closure of nearby roads.About noon, deputies were called to a home in the 3700 block of Ady Road after a resident said they found a suspicious device buried in a yard, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said. The resident believed the device might be explosive in nature.After securing the surrounding area, deputies shut down traffic to a stretch of Route 543. The roadway was expected to remain closed until authorities made sure the device was inert and no threat to the community.
wnav.com
Feds and County Police Conducting Investigation At Bacon Ridge Natural Area
The FBI has confirmed to Annapolis Creative Reporter Donna Cole that they have been conducting an investigation with Anne Arundel County Police at the Bacon Ridge Natural Area. Cole reports that others have noticed that some trails have been closed off in that Crownsville area parkland. Others have seen people in tactical gear in the area.
52-Year-Old Was Victim of Armed Robbery in Glen Burnie
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A 52-year-old man walking down a street in Glen Burnie was...
Bomb squad disposes of multiple explosive devices in Harford County
The bomb squad safely disposed of multiple explosive devices on Wednesday afternoon in Harford County.
Harford County woman reunited with family, deputies say
BALTIMORE -- A senior woman found alone early Thursday in Harford County has been reunited with family, authorities said.The woman was found wandering along Joppa Farm Road about 5:15 a.m., according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.But within a couple of hours, authorities had identified her and gotten in touch with her loved ones, deputies said.
Woman Injured in Montgomery County Crash Passes in Hospital
SILVER SPRING, MD – A woman who had been in the hospital since her August...
Stirrup Trouble: Alert Issued For Horses Found Roaming Around Calvert County Neighborhood
Police in Maryland aren't horsing around as they attempt to track down the owners of a group of horses who were found making the rounds in Calvert County. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert and released photos of found horses who were located in the area of Fowler Road in Owings overnight on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
PGPD Investigating Fatal Collision in Clinton
The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Sunday evening. The deceased driver is 70 -year-old Michael Grigsby of Clinton. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 7:30 pm, officers responded to the 9400 block of Piscataway Road for a single-vehicle collision. The preliminary investigation revealed Grigsby was driving a car […]
One Airlifted To Trauma Center After Violent Single-Car Rollover Crash In Ridge: Officials
One person was hospitalized overnight after being involved a grisly one-car crash along a Maryland roadway, officials announced. Crews from the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a stretch of Curleys Road shortly before 8 p.n on Monday, Aug. 15, where there was a reported rollover crash with at least one victim still inside the mangled vehicle.
foxbaltimore.com
Several explosive devices found in Harford County yard, fire marshal says
STREET, Md. (WBFF) — Technicians with the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office defused four bombs Wednesday found in the yard of a home in Harford County. Deputies with the Harford County Sheriff's Office were called to a home in the 3700 block of Ady Road around noon after a resident said they found suspicious devices while mowing his lawn. The homeowner thought the device might be explosive.
WTOP
Police investigate fatal Howard Co. crash
Howard County police are investigating a fatal head-on collision in Fulton, Maryland on Monday that killed a man. The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. along Browns Bridge Road just past Lime Kiln Road, police said in a news release. Police believe the car crossed into oncoming traffic and hit an...
foxbaltimore.com
Gunshots played over speaker panics swimmers at Harford County pool
BEL AIR, Md. (WBFF) — Someone played gunshots over a speaker Monday causing panic among people at a swimming club in Bel Air, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said they responded around 9:15 p.m. Monday to the Fountain Green Swim Club in the 1000 block of South Fountain Green Road. On the scene, deputies found no evidence of a shooting.
Deputies Investigating Two Separate Motor Vehicle Collisions Involving Motorcycles, one fatal
On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at approximately 11:36 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to the area of Solomons Island Road just prior to Dowell Road in Lusby, MD, for a severe motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. Deputies arrived on the scene and advised one adult male was seriously injured […]
District Heights shooting leaves 1 dead
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead in Prince George's County and police are investigating to figure out what happened, and who is responsible. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Rochell Avenue for a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When those officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run boat collision that killed woman in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - A suspect is charged after a hit-and-run boating collision that killed a woman on the Magothy River in Anne Arundel County, according to police. Maryland Natural Resources Police announced that on Friday they arrested Brownell Edds Jr, 48, in connection with the deadly July 3 incident.
Nottingham MD
Stabbing reported in Perry Hall
PERRY HALL, MD—Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Perry Hall on Tuesday morning. At around 8 a.m. on August 16, officers responded to the 5100-block of Honeybrook Way (21128) in response to an assault. When officers arrived, they found an individual suffering from a stab wound. Police...
