Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Free Admission to Marshfield Fair When You Enter the Baking & Cooking ContestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Brown Tap Water in Scituate: Why It's Happening & What You Should DoDianna CarneyScituate, MA
Family-Friendly Canine Social Hosted at Local Brewery Promises Food Trucks, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
Related
Teen flown to hospital after New Hampshire ATV crash
COOS COUNTY, N.H. — A 15-year-old Massachusetts boy was flown to a hospital after flipping off an ATV on a trail in New Hampshire Sunday, NBC 10 Boston reports. The teen was traveling downhill in a group of eight Sunday afternoon when he drove off the road and was thrown from the ATV on Lost Weekend Road in Cambridge, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
WCVB
Push to recruit bus drivers in Massachusetts before first day of school
LAWRENCE, Mass. — Students in Massachusetts will be heading back to school in a few weeks and transportation companies are making a late push to recruit more bus drivers. Beacon Mobility, which provides transportation for children in more than 60 school districts across the state, said it is facing a driver shortage of about 10%.
WCVB
National Guard activated to help fight Briarwood Fire burning in Rockport, Massachusetts
ROCKPORT, Mass. — Thirty members of the Massachusetts National Guard were activated Thursday to assist in the fight against a brush fire that has been smoldering for about a month. The ongoing Briarwood Fire in the town of Rockport has affected a 19-acre area. Gov. Charlie Baker activated the...
WCVB
Man sought in connection with violent assault in Manchester, New Hampshire, police say
Police in New Hampshire said they are searching for a man wanted in connection with a violent assault in Manchester’s south end early Thursday morning. Drew Fortier, 26, is wanted on a first-degree assault charge. Police said Fortier is considered to be dangerous and has mental health issues. He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man dies after being struck head-on by drunken, wrong-way driver on I-495 in Hopkinton
HOPKINTON, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police responded to a fatal crash involving a drunken, wrong-way driver on I-495 in Hopkinton that left one car crushed. Officials said a man was killed when a Ford Van was driving south on the northbound side of 495 and hit a car head-on that was driving in the correct direction. A tractor-trailer that was behind the car saw the crash unfold in front of him and could not stop in time before hitting the car from behind, according to state police.
Driver charged with OUI in crash that killed 18-year-old motorcyclist on Cape Cod
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — An Ipswich man has been charged with drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash that killed a young motorcyclist on Cape Cod. Richard Collins, 71, was arrested in Osterville shortly after the crash, which happened around 11:53 a.m. Tuesday at Falmouth Road and Rt. 28 in Marstons Mills.
nbcboston.com
1 Killed in Fiery Westford Crash
One person was killed in a fiery crash in Westford, Massachusetts, that resulted in part of Route 110 being closed in both directions Tuesday night. Westford police confirmed that the sole occupant of the car died in the Littleton Road crash, which also resulted in a vehicle fire. The Massachusetts...
Mother speaks after 4-year-old son seriously hurt in Boston window fall
BOSTON — A 4-year-old is in critical condition after falling out of the window of an apartment building in Boston Wednesday afternoon. The child’s mother, Erika Moon, came home from the hospital late Wednesday night and explained to Boston 25 exactly what happened. “My son was in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Beagles are here! Beagles rescued from research facility arrive at Mass. shelter
GROVELAND, Mass. — A Massachusetts animal shelter is partaking in the rescue efforts of nearly 4,000 Beagles from Virginia after being saved from the Envigo mass-breeding facility. Five of the beagle puppies, Barkley, Ridgley, Easton, Laurel, and Cloverly, arrived at Sweet Paws Rescue in Groveland, MA on Tuesday, according...
WCVB
Inspectors determine cause of Massachusetts highway sign collapse as inspections of others continue
WORCESTER, Mass. — Massachusetts highway engineers believe they know what caused an overhead sign to come crashing down onto an interstate last week and inspections of other signs have so far uncovered one other that needs to be torn down. An exit sign collapsed onto Interstate 190 southbound, just...
'River Dave,' banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hermit known as River Dave — whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave — has found a new home in Maine. David Lidstone, 82, has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin, which he said is on land he bought. “The foundation needs repair work,” Lidstone, who received more than $200,000 in donations following the fire, said in a phone interview on Monday. “It’s just an old camp, but I enjoy working (on it).” Lidstone, who grew up in Maine, declined to say where he was living or provide a contact for the landowner. A search of Maine county registers of deeds did not show any recent transactions involving Lidstone, but a cousin confirmed that he had moved to Maine, and a Facebook post had photos of Lidstone with a family member in his new home.
fallriverreporter.com
Ten indicted for alleged role in drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
BOSTON – Ten individuals were indicted today by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The defendants were initially arrested and charged on July 19, 2022. Approximately 14.9 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and substantial amounts of cash were seized at the time of the arrests.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fallriverreporter.com
27-year-old Massachusetts father of 4-year-old identified as man killed in highway pedestrian crash
Officials have released the name of a young Massachusetts father that was killed this past weekend after being struck by multiple vehicles. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly after 11:30 p.m. last night Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police-Holden Barracks responded a report of a pedestrian struck on Route 290 westbound west of exit 20 in Worcester. Upon arrival Troopers determined that 27-year-old Jamal Mustapha from Worcester, had been struck by multiple vehicles.
WCVB
Homicide investigation under way after man found shot outside Quincy, Massachusetts apartment complex
QUINCY, Mass. — A man found suffering from gunshot wounds outside an apartment building in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Thursday has died, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said. Quincy police officers were called at 12:40 a.m. to 5 Crown Drive, where they found a man in his 30s suffering...
WCVB
Teenager pulls 2-year-old out of Abington, Massachusetts, swimming pool
ABINGTON, Mass. — A 2-year-old Massachusetts child was rushed to a Boston area hospital after being rescued from a backyard swimming pool by a family friend. The victim then had CPR performed on them by the family friend. The event unfolded Monday afternoon in the backyard of a home...
Four men charged in connection with black-market marijuana, tobacco trafficking in Mass.
Four men are charged in connection with a "major black-market marijuana and tobacco trafficking operation" in Woburn.
N.H. authorities investigating after eggs were allegedly taken from a piping plover nest at Hampton Beach
Anyone with any information should contact Operation Game Thief at 1-800-344-4262. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying those responsible for allegedly tampering with a state-endangered piping plover nest at Hampton Beach last month. Authorities believe two piping plover eggs may have...
WCVB
Fire heavily damages single-family home in Fitchburg
FITCHBURG, Mass. — A home in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, was heavily damaged Wednesday when a fire broke out. The fire broke out in a home on Highview Street. From Sky5, the roof, which had solar panels, was visibly burned and collapsed in some sections. The rear of the home was also heavily burned.
CT woman suffers medical event, dies at Maine beach
OGUNQUIT, ME (WTNH) – A Connecticut woman died at a beach in Maine on Monday afternoon, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department. Fire officials said around 3 p.m. on Monday, a 62-year-old Connecticut woman had a medical event while in the water. She was quickly removed from the water by lifeguards and bystanders, according to […]
Commuter Rail train strikes and kills 70-year-old Ipswich man
Transit and State Police are still investigating the crash. A Commuter Rail train in Ipswich struck and killed an Ipswich man Tuesday morning, according to Ipswich police. Police said they received a report around 9 a.m. that a pedestrian had been struck by a train on MBTA property off Linebook Road.
Comments / 0