Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensSavannah, GA
Let's Go on a Hearse Ghost Tour in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
Our trip to Hilton Head, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHilton Head Island, SC
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on WheelsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Let's Go on a Hearse Ghost Tour in Savannah
A hearse ghost tour could only be pulled off in one city in America, maybe the world, Savannah. No place else has the hutzpah or the ghosts. I was sitting on my balcony on Oglethorpe Square at dusk, watching the tourists stroll by with ice cream cones in hand from Leopold’s Ice Cream around the corner. The scent of jasmine wafted on the summer breeze as the sky began darkening to a deep blue. I was admiring the drape of moss over the southern live oak branches that bowed low over the square when something caught my attention.
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Georgia.
wtoc.com
Homeowner finds historic streetcars in backyard
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new homeowner found a blast from the past found on his property and now a group of preservationists are working to share it with everyone. A big part of our transportation of the past has been under wraps in more ways than one on Isle of Hope until now.
AdWeek
WTOC in Savannah to Add 1 Hour of Local News in the Afternoon
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Savannah, Ga., CBS affiliate WTOC is adding an hour of local news to its daily schedule. Beginning Monday, the station will debut...
connectsavannah.com
SAVANNAH AGENDA: Property Matters
A developer continues to receive pushback on plans due to the size and scale of the building in the heart of Savannah’s downtown Historic District after making some design changes to the heavily scrutinized project. And speaking of size, the massive impact of one of Savannah’s Civil Rights icons cannot be fit on a plaque, but it is still important to recognize W.W. Law’s home. The Historic Savannah Foundation reportedly has plans to do just that later this month after locating a missing marker meant for Law’s home. Meanwhile, another Savannah native will be recognized via an honorary street designation, following action by the Savannah City Council last week. Such council actions may one day take place in a restored seat of government as the city moves forward with plans to restore City Hall.
connectsavannah.com
Smash and Dash: Savannah Smithereens Brings Rage Room to Town
Rage rooms have been cropping up around the U.S. for the last few years, and very soon Savannah will have one of her own. Savannah Smithereens is a local smash room company that has gained attention in the last year or so with their pop-up events. The pop-ups were a hit and shortly thereafter people began inquiring about a brick and mortar site.
wtoc.com
2nd annual Midday in the Beer Garden festival returning to Moon River Brewing Company
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The chance to sip and sample locally made craft beers is coming up this weekend at Moon river Brewing Company on Bay Street. The “Midday in the Beer Garden” festival returns to Savannah on Saturday. You can find out more on their website.
wtoc.com
Gretsch family visits Georgia Southern University to see family history on display
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A local university and an international guitar company hope to strike a chord with music students. Members of the company’s founding family visited Georgia Southern University to see how some of their gifts have taken shape. Where else in South Georgia can you see one...
Savannah Tribune
Good Times Celebrates Teddy Adams With 3-Day Birthday Bash August 19 – 21, 2022
Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant presents three amazing nights celebrating jazz historian, educator, author and musician Dr. Teddy Adams with a three-day birthday bash. The three-day Teddy Adams Birthday Bash kicks off Friday, August 19th at 8:00 PM with former students and mentees, bassist Delbert Felix, pianist Louis Heriveaux, drummer Xavier Breaker, trombonist Andrae Murchison & vocalist Gina Renè Harris.
Georgia Southern piano sale set for Thursday-Saturday in Savannah
The Georgia Southern University Fred and Dinah Gretsch School of Music has partnered with the Rockley Family Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting music education, to hold a piano and digital piano sale. The sale will take place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, August 18-20, in the Fine Arts Auditorium...
wtoc.com
Call for Help: Local blood center experiencing all-time low donations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Officials at The Blood Connection in Savannah say they are experiencing a serious shortage of blood donations for all blood types in our area, and they need your help. SIGN UP HERE TO DONATE: https://bit.ly/3PnBUfr. A Blood Connection spokesperson tells WTOC last year was their worst...
Man indicted in boating accident that left 5 dead
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was indicted on homicide charges in a deadly May boating accident on the Wilmington River that left five people dead. Mark Stegall was found guilty on 10 counts of homicide by vessel in the first degree, six counts of serious injury by vessel, operating a vessel under the influence […]
wtoc.com
Chatham Area Transit considering route changes
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit is planning to make some changes to their routes and add some additional services in the county. Before anything is final, CAT is asking the community for their input on the plan. As we transition out of COVID and people return to their...
wtoc.com
Chatham County spends $87K on MPC investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While severance negotiations are underway for Chatham County Manager Lee Smith, WTOC investigates has learned of an investigation involving another governmental entity with ties to Smith and Chatham County. Copies of county invoices show Chatham County taxpayers spent nearly $87,000 for an internal investigation led by...
wtoc.com
New stop light tentatively set to turn on Wednesday on Dean Forest Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heads up for drivers that take Dean Forest Road near I-16 – there will be a new stop light on your route tentatively set to start on Wednesday. That intersection typically has over a thousand cars go through it during rush hour each day. Wednesday...
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill councilmember donates salary to senior center
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - With prices sky high it seems like many are trying to save every penny. But one Richmond Hill leader is doing the opposite and giving back to those who helped raise him. For Richmond Hill Councilmember Robbie Ward, coming to the city’s senior center is...
wtoc.com
Renters, home purchasing assistance opportunities
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - With prices rising for day to day expenses — there is help to pay for housing in both Georgia and South Carolina. If you are looking to buy a house, you can come to the Empowerment Center in Garden City Thursday at 11 a.m. for their event and get your questions answered.
wtoc.com
Agreement passes for SCCPSS to purchase Garden City recreation center
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A deal Garden City leaders say was more than four years in the making. Council members unanimously approved a $3 million agreement with the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System to purchase the site of an old recreation center. The rec center and old gym is...
wtoc.com
Hometown Hero: The Hearts of Compassion Clothes Closet
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A service that grew out of a need recognized at the height of the pandemic continues to help the homeless on Savannah’s Southside. Around the time when most people were feeling isolated, Trinity Lutheran Church started inviting the community in. “We saw more people coming...
WTGS
Savannah employment agency hosts job fair
POOLER, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Signature Contingent Management office started a new series of hiring events on Wednesday. SCM, a staffing agency, is hosting the job fair to fill over 150 full-time industrial, janitorial and clerical positions. Recruitment specialist Tony Sutton said that by partnering with corporations and big...
