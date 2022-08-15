ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Turnto10.com

Washington County Fair kicks off in full swing

RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — The Washington County Fair kicked off on Wednesday morning, featuring rides, entertainment, truck pulls and more. The fair will run through Sunday with the fair gates opening at 8 a.m. According to the fair's website, the rides will open at 12 p.m. The fair was...
RICHMOND, RI
racedayct.com

Art Barry, Legendary Modified Team Owner And Car Builder, Passes

THOMPSON – Art Barry, a cornerstone of the Northeastearn Modified racing community for the last seven decades, passed away Tuesday. Barry, of Preston, was 86 years old. Barry, who began his career in short track racing in 1952 at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl, developed a reputation as one of the top chassis designers in Modified racing under his SPAFCO Racing and Spearpoint Auto brands. He was also regarded as one of the most successful team owners in the history of Modified racing.
THOMPSON, CT
Turnto10.com

NBC 10 goes inside new $250M Attleboro High School

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — The newest high school in the region is almost ready to open. NBC 10 got a sneak peek inside the new Attleboro High School. Aside from new features, it will also expose students to many blue-collar careers. The building is two weeks away from hosting...
ATTLEBORO, MA
ABC6.com

Providence man dies after falling off bridge in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WLNE) — A Providence man died after falling off of a bridge in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday. Police said that Richard Dujardin was walking across the Kilbourn bascule bridge just after 12:30 p.m., when the bridge was raised. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner, Dujardin, who’s 77 years...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Turnto10.com

Villa Marina in Newport sells for $5.5M

(WJAR) — Villa Marina, also known as the Sanford-Covell House, in Newport, Rhode Island was sold for $5.5 million, according to Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty. The eight-bedroom home is located at 72 Washington St. in Newport and was most recently an inn. The property was built in 1870...
NEWPORT, RI
theshelbyreport.com

Dave’s Fresh Marketplace Remains True To Its Roots

From its humble beginnings as a roadside produce stand in Warwick to 10 grocery store locations across several cities, Dave’s Fresh Marketplace has been serving Rhode Island since 1969. The state’s largest locally owned and operated independent grocery, the company is pleased with the recent reopening of its Dave’s...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

3 men arrested after brawls on Block Island plead not guilty

WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Three men that were arrested after a brawls broke out on Block Island last week plead not guilty to all charges in court. Jacob Dorbor, 30, of Providence, Miguel Silva, 36, of Pawtucket and Michael Carvalho, 26, of Providence plead not guilty disorderly conduct charges Wednesday.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ecori.org

Paddling Through the Different Eras of the Blackstone River

Stefanie Covino, left, and Emily Vogler, right, paddle behind Ed and Jack Oleksyk on the Backstone River. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News photos) When Ed Oleksyk was growing up around the Blackstone River, he and his best friend would hike the river valley with absolutely nothing except their imaginations and ingenuity. As...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Macari family buying Phantom Farms, planning more of a destination

CUMBERLAND – Prolific Cumberland developer and businessman Jason Macari, responsible for the redone Berkeley Mill and the 1 Angell Road site containing the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry, among others, is closing this week on the purchase of landmark Phantom Farms. Macari, who lives near the farm at 2920...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Turnto10.com

Man charged with assault in confrontation with radio host John DePetro

(WJAR) — A Rhode Island radio host claims he was attacked by a man pushing a lawnmower during a Facebook Live on Wednesday night. It happened at a home that is at the center of a case surrounding a woman reported missing and comes one day after the host was arrested at the same home for trespassing.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Motorcyclist crashes with truck in Johnston

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A motorcyclist crashed with a truck in Johnston Tuesday morning. Police said the motorcycle hit the truck taking a left hand turn just after 7 a.m. on Hartford Avenue. The man was launched 135 feet away from the site of initial impact. The motorcyclist was...
