Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Squirrel Stuck in Dumpster Rescued by Brockton City OfficialsDianna CarneyBrockton, MA
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern FestivalDianna CarneyMendon, MA
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Related
zagsblog.com
Four-star forward Curtis Williams Jr. focusing on 4 schools, decision timeline
Class of 2023 four-star forward Curtis Williams Jr. is focusing on four schools and is eyeing a commitment in the coming weeks. The 6-foot-6 forward from Brother Rice (MI) is concentrating on Providence, Seton Hall, Louisville and Florida State. Williams will visit Providence (Sept. 9-11) and then Louisville. He is...
capeandislands.org
Middleboro to represent New England in Little League World Series on ESPN
The Little League World Series kicks off Wednesday, and the Middleboro Little League will represent New England. The team clinched a berth in the series with a win over Bangor East Little League, of Maine, last week. Now they’re in Williamsport, Penn., meeting the other World Series teams and getting...
Middleboro falls in Little League World Series opener
In their first game of the tournament, a team from Middleboro, MA lost 5-3 against Tennessee. The World Series will run 12 days to determine the best little league team in the world.
Pawtucket stadium developer’s Arizona team may leave newly built facility there
Phoenix Rising is often touted as evidence that developer Brett Johnson will have the experience to make a soccer stadium work in Rhode Island.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Turnto10.com
Washington County Fair kicks off in full swing
RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — The Washington County Fair kicked off on Wednesday morning, featuring rides, entertainment, truck pulls and more. The fair will run through Sunday with the fair gates opening at 8 a.m. According to the fair's website, the rides will open at 12 p.m. The fair was...
racedayct.com
Art Barry, Legendary Modified Team Owner And Car Builder, Passes
THOMPSON – Art Barry, a cornerstone of the Northeastearn Modified racing community for the last seven decades, passed away Tuesday. Barry, of Preston, was 86 years old. Barry, who began his career in short track racing in 1952 at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl, developed a reputation as one of the top chassis designers in Modified racing under his SPAFCO Racing and Spearpoint Auto brands. He was also regarded as one of the most successful team owners in the history of Modified racing.
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 goes inside new $250M Attleboro High School
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — The newest high school in the region is almost ready to open. NBC 10 got a sneak peek inside the new Attleboro High School. Aside from new features, it will also expose students to many blue-collar careers. The building is two weeks away from hosting...
‘I live in the basement’: Airbnb stay turns ugly for bachelorette party in Providence
The women thought they rented out the entire home until a man from the basement tried forcing his way in.
RELATED PEOPLE
ABC6.com
Providence man dies after falling off bridge in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (WLNE) — A Providence man died after falling off of a bridge in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday. Police said that Richard Dujardin was walking across the Kilbourn bascule bridge just after 12:30 p.m., when the bridge was raised. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner, Dujardin, who’s 77 years...
Turnto10.com
Villa Marina in Newport sells for $5.5M
(WJAR) — Villa Marina, also known as the Sanford-Covell House, in Newport, Rhode Island was sold for $5.5 million, according to Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty. The eight-bedroom home is located at 72 Washington St. in Newport and was most recently an inn. The property was built in 1870...
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Place to Eat Is At This Rhode Island Staple
Guy Fieri is one of the world’s most recognizable and influential culinary experts. The guy with the crazy hair has built a career around food and seeking out the best spots in the country. Getting a stamp of approval from Fieri is like a golden ticket for restaurant owners.
theshelbyreport.com
Dave’s Fresh Marketplace Remains True To Its Roots
From its humble beginnings as a roadside produce stand in Warwick to 10 grocery store locations across several cities, Dave’s Fresh Marketplace has been serving Rhode Island since 1969. The state’s largest locally owned and operated independent grocery, the company is pleased with the recent reopening of its Dave’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC6.com
3 men arrested after brawls on Block Island plead not guilty
WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Three men that were arrested after a brawls broke out on Block Island last week plead not guilty to all charges in court. Jacob Dorbor, 30, of Providence, Miguel Silva, 36, of Pawtucket and Michael Carvalho, 26, of Providence plead not guilty disorderly conduct charges Wednesday.
ecori.org
Paddling Through the Different Eras of the Blackstone River
Stefanie Covino, left, and Emily Vogler, right, paddle behind Ed and Jack Oleksyk on the Backstone River. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News photos) When Ed Oleksyk was growing up around the Blackstone River, he and his best friend would hike the river valley with absolutely nothing except their imaginations and ingenuity. As...
Radio host John DePetro arrested on trespassing charge
Warwick police tell 12 News DePetro was arrested outside a home on Staples Avenue.
Valley Breeze
Macari family buying Phantom Farms, planning more of a destination
CUMBERLAND – Prolific Cumberland developer and businessman Jason Macari, responsible for the redone Berkeley Mill and the 1 Angell Road site containing the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry, among others, is closing this week on the purchase of landmark Phantom Farms. Macari, who lives near the farm at 2920...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whatsupnewp.com
Old Canteen Restaurant, donut/coffee shop, liquor store, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell and LoopNet show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and locations are...
Turnto10.com
Man charged with assault in confrontation with radio host John DePetro
(WJAR) — A Rhode Island radio host claims he was attacked by a man pushing a lawnmower during a Facebook Live on Wednesday night. It happened at a home that is at the center of a case surrounding a woman reported missing and comes one day after the host was arrested at the same home for trespassing.
Fisherman fined $9K for catching striped bass in prohibited waters
A fisherman was hit with a $9,000 fine for catching striped bass in prohibited waters, according to the DEM.
ABC6.com
Motorcyclist crashes with truck in Johnston
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A motorcyclist crashed with a truck in Johnston Tuesday morning. Police said the motorcycle hit the truck taking a left hand turn just after 7 a.m. on Hartford Avenue. The man was launched 135 feet away from the site of initial impact. The motorcyclist was...
247Sports
45K+
Followers
361K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0