THOMPSON – Art Barry, a cornerstone of the Northeastearn Modified racing community for the last seven decades, passed away Tuesday. Barry, of Preston, was 86 years old. Barry, who began his career in short track racing in 1952 at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl, developed a reputation as one of the top chassis designers in Modified racing under his SPAFCO Racing and Spearpoint Auto brands. He was also regarded as one of the most successful team owners in the history of Modified racing.

THOMPSON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO