Jim Erwin, 90, of Spencer
Memorial services for 90-year-old Jim Erwin of Spencer will be Saturday, August 20th at 11am at First Baptist Church in Spencer. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
Myron Sievers, 88, of Storm Lake
Funeral services for 88-year-old Myron Sievers of Storm Lake will be Friday, August 19th, at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Storm Lake with burial at Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Fratzke and Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake...
Ellen Watterson Rohwer, 93, Sutherlan
Memorial services for 93 year old Ellen Watterson Rohwer of Sutherland will be at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, August 19, 2022, at the Church of Christ in Sutherland. Private family burial will be at Waterman Cemetery in Sutherland. Visitation with family present will be from 5 – 7 P.M. on...
Lorraine E. Baedke, 98, Laurens
Services for 98 year old Lorraine Baedke of Laurens will be 10:30am Thursday, August 18th at the Powers Funeral Home-Sacred Heart Chapel in Laurens. Visitation is also Thursday from 9:30am until service time at the Funeral Home. Burial at the Union Cemetery in Pomeroy. Powers Funeral Home in Laurens is handeling arrangements.
Robert “Bob” Finnegan, 95, of Ruthven
Services for 95-year-old Robert “Bob” Finnegan of Ruthven will be Saturday, August 20th at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ruthven with burial at Calvary Cemetery. A Parish Vigil Service will be Friday at 3:45 p.m. with visitation to follow until 7 p.m. at the church.
Ireton Woman Taken To Hospital After Accident
Ireton, Iowa — An Ireton woman was taken to a hospital after an accident near Ireton on Tuesday evening, August 16th. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that about 7:00 p.m., 27-year-old Jade Vlotho of Ireton was driving a 2015 Dodge Durango southbound on Dipper Avenue on Dipper Avenue, three miles west of Ireton, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch and rolled.
SIoux Center women hospitalized after accident
A Sioux Center woman was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical condition while driving. The accident occured Monday morning at a residence a mile northwest of Sioux Center. The Sioux County Sheriff's office says 67 year old Phyllis Beukelman was in her vehicle, on a residential driveway, when she experienced a medical event. She lost control of the vehicle, which struck trees in a grove on the property. Beukelman was transported by the Sioux Center Ambulance to Sioux Center Health.
Multiple Dogs Euthanized After Causing Rossie Woman’s Death
Rossie, IA (KICD)– A Rossie woman has died after being involved in an incident involving a group of dogs. The Clay County Communications Center originally received a 911 call Monday afternoon from a person believing he had come across a motorcycle crash in the 4500 mile of 200th Avenue.
Marcus Iowa man arrested after pursuit in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Marcus, Iowa man has been arrested and charged after eluding police early Tuesday morning in Sioux City. According to court documents, on August 16th, just after 1:00 a.m., 35-year-old Maurice Leflore, of Marcus, was operating a Sonata in the 1000 block of 18th Street. An officer in a marked vehicle with lights and sirens activated attempted to stop him due to a felony weapons violation warrant out of the state of Illinois. Police say Leflore began to elude officers by increasing his speed, violating all traffic control devices, and eventually turning his lights off while traveling north on Jones Street. He reached speeds in access of 55 mph while in a 25 mph zone. Leflore fled on foot and was apprehended approximately two blocks away.
Two from rural Paullina jailed for theft
PAULLINA—Two rural Paullina residents were arrested about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, on charges of fourth-degree theft. The arrest of 45-year-old David Joseph Case and 32-year-old Margaret Mae Jakobson stemmed from the investigation of the report of several unauthorized fuel purchases on a rural Marcus man’s account using a card taken during a burglary earlier this year, according to the Paullina Police Department.
Alton man jailed for shoving girlfriend
ALTON—A 22-year-old Alton man was arrested about 11:50 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Charles Tyler Oertel stemmed from an argument with a female he lives with in an apartment at 104 Seventh St., according to the Orange City Police Department.
Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa
ROSSIE, Iowa (AP) — A northwest Iowa woman who was found in a ditch died after being attacked by her five Great Danes, authorities said Wednesday. A man found the woman in a rural area of Clay County on Monday but couldn’t get close to her because of several large dogs, according to KTIV-TV. The Clay […]
Sheriff: Iowa woman died due to multiple dog bites; Dogs euthanized
CLAY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa woman has died due to multiple dog bite injuries from her own Great Danes on Monday, authorities said. According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a 911 call around 1:50 p.m. on Monday from a person believing he had come across a motorcycle incident on 200th Avenue south of Rossie, Iowa.
Trial Date Set For Milford Man Accused of Inappropriate Contact
Milford, IA (KICD)– A former bus driver for the Okoboji School District accused of having inappropriate contact with a child has a trial date. 71-year-old Steven Titterington pled not guilty in March to one count each of third degree sexual abuse, sexual exploitation by a school employee and child endangerment after being charged in the alleged 2020 incident a month earlier.
Two arrested in Pocahontas Co. traffic stop
Pocahontas Co., IA – The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office released the following press release this morning for drug offenses and an open container. “On July 29th, 2022, at 12:47 a.m. the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office made contact with a Silver Chevrolet Impala parked at the Swan Lake entrance. As a result, Andrea Wempe of Breda, IA and Bruce Christensen II of Laurens, IA were arrested and both charged with Possession of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense – Aggravated Misdemeanors, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Simple Misdemeanor. Bruce Christensen II was also cited for having an Open Container – Simple Misdemeanor. Both individuals were transported to the Pocahontas County Jail to await their initial appearance before a judge.
Local resident named new compliance/operations manager
Local resident Brittany Koch is the new compliance and operations manager at Midwest Wealth Management in Spirit Lake, Iowa. A graduate of St. Cloud State University, Koch joined Midwest Wealth Management in 2012. Most recently she held the position of operations manager. “Brittany has played a key role at Midwest...
Curlew man arrested for railroad theft in Pocahontas County
Pocahontas Co., IA – The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office released the following press release this morning regarding a theft of railroad materials in the area. “On June 12th, 2022, the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s was contacted by the Union Pacific Railroad to report a theft of railroad materials out of Rolfe, Gilmore City, and Mallard, Iowa. After a lengthy investigation, arrest warrants were issued for Shayne Brodersen (56) of Curlew, lowa. Brodersen was charged with Theft 2nd Degree – D Felony. On August 8th, 2022, The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Brodersen’s residence in rural Curlew, Iowa. Items were seized from the search warrant as evidence from Brodersen’s residence. Brodersen was also arrested on a valid Pocahontas County warrant stemming from this investigation. Brodersen was transported to the Pocahontas County Jail to await his initial appearance before a magistrate.
Mortgage Foreclosure – Joseph and Mary Chambers
MORTGAGOR(S): Joseph W Chambers and Mary K Chambers, Husband and Wife. MORTGAGEE: State Farm Bank FSB SERVICER: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Jackson County Minnesota, Recorder, on November 15, 2002, as Document No. 234929. ASSIGNED TO: MEB Loan Trust II, U.S. Bank National Association, not in...
Sioux City man cited for pot by Allendorf
ALLENDORF—A 25-year-old Sioux City man was cited about midnight Friday, Aug. 12, near Allendorf on charges of second-offense possession of controlled substance — marijuana, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Jacob Zane Kimmel stemmed from the stop of a 2014...
Curlew Man Arrested for Theft of Railroad Materials
A Curlew man has been charged for stealing railroad materials from multiple Pocahontas County communities. The Union Pacific Railroad on June 12th reported to the Pocahontas County Sheriff's Office that railroad materials had been stolen from Rolfe, Gilmore City, and Mallard. Following a lengthy investigation, arrest warrants were issued for 56-year-old Shayne Brodersen. He was charged with 2nd Degree Theft, a class D felony.
