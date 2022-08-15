ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Pre-K slots still available at the JCC

By Pat Giblin
 3 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The JCC (Jewish Community Center) still has slots available for it’s Universal Pre-Kindergarten program, which begins on September 7th.

The JCC is a provider for the Vestal and Binghamton school districts’. Classes are free to Vestal and Binghamton children who are 4 years of age by December 1st.

There is a half day program from 9 to 11:45 a.m. and a full day program from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. They also offer wrap around care for an extra fee from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. daily.

According to the JCC, “The UPK program follows the New York State Early Learning Standard goals and works to develop the whole child through an introduction to academic, social and emotional growth opportunities. Students are exposed each week to activities that promote positive self-esteem, expand their language and expression skills and lay the foundation for reading math and scientific inquiry.”

The program is housed in the JCC’s Early Childhood Center located at 500 Clubhouse Road in Vestal. Children will have access to the entire facility which includes an indoor swimming pool, a full-sized gym, and an outdoor facility with two state of the art playgrounds.

If interested, Vestal residents should contact the Vestal School District to apply. Binghamton residents can register at the JCC.

“Self-pay” slots are also available to children from any district by calling the JCC at 607-724-2417.

IN THIS ARTICLE
