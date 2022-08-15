ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Universal begins Passholder Appreciation Days

By Dewayne Bevil, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
Revenge of the Mummy has been out of service since January but is expected to be open to Universal Studios guests in "late summer." Dewayne Bevil/Orlando Sentinel/Dewayne Bevil

Universal Orlando is launching its Passholder Appreciation Days, which will run through the end of September.

The event includes free swag such as magnets and passholder-exclusive merchandise while supplies last. There are also passholder-only menu items at restaurants within the theme parks, inside Universal Orlando hotels and at Universal CityWalk .

The giveaway magnet includes a small shoutout to Revenge of the Mummy, a roller coaster that has been closed since January but is expected back in the Universal Studios lineup in late summer.

The passholder merchandise is available for purchase at AP Lounge at Universal Studios Florida and Toon Extra at Island of Adventure. For merch or magnets, buyers must valid annual or seasonal Pass at time of purchase.

Most of Universal’s sit-down restaurants have passholder offerings. Among the choices: Hummus kawarma at Mythos in Islands of Adventure, the return of the Maloney Stack at Finnegan’s Bar & Grill of Universal Studios, Island chicken pancit bowl at Volcano Bay water park, calamarata pasta at Vivo Italian Kitchen at Universal CityWalk and the mango ginger kiss at Voodoo Doughnut at CityWalk.

Universal’s promotion also has discounts for select hotels on select nights. Reservations must be made by Sept. 28, and stays must be completed by end of September. For more information, go to UniversalOrlando.com and click on “annual passes.”

