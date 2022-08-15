Read full article on original website
Related
wschronicle.com
Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022
Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
macaronikid.com
3 MUST-DO events this Weekend in Winston-Salem, NC
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Winston-Salem shares three things to do with your kids in Winston-Salem, NC over the weekend. Sometimes we throw in an event that allows Mom and Dad a date night too!. Here are Macaroni KID Winston-Salem's picks for the three MUST DO things to do in Winston-Salem...
spectrumlocalnews.com
WSSU cheerleaders featured in Ciara's new 'Jump' music video
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The cheerleaders at Winston-Salem State are gaining attention. Members of the team were flown out to California to be featured in R&B singer Ciara's new "Jump" music video. The team's dance captain Destiny Martin says Ciara reached out to them via social media. They worked together...
triad-city-beat.com
New Black-owned magazine carves out space for women of color in the Triad
Featured photo: The first issue of Triad Voice launched in June 2022 and highlights Dana Suggs, the owner of Body & Soul in Winston-Salem. Triad Voice is a new quarterly magazine that launched in June. The magazine focuses on stories that highlight women of color and was founded by Chelsie Smith, who has lived in different cities in the Triad for years. Learn more at triadvoicemag.com and on their Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wschronicle.com
Carolina Classic Fair accepting competition entries until September 1
The Carolina Classic Fair – North Carolina’s second-largest agricultural fair – is accepting entries for a wide variety of competitive exhibits including baking, livestock, photography, art and more. All entries must be submitted by Sept. 1 for this year’s fair, which will take place in Winston-Salem from Sept. 30 through Oct. 9.
Asheboro husband, wife Christian music duo hope to win competition
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An Asheboro husband and wife duo who play Christian music are hoping to win a competition called “The Opening Act.” Brittnee and Doyle Hinkle submitted a video of their music, and judges selected them to advance. Now, if they advance or not is up to online voting. If they win, they […]
randolphnewsnow.com
Friday Night Bluegrass presents “Never Too Late”
ASHEBORO N.C. – This month’s Friday Night Bluegrass will be taking place later this week on Friday, August 19th with the return of Never Too Late. Tickets for this performance are $8.00 in advance or $10.00 at the door. There will be no will call available. Advance tickets are available at the Asheboro Cultural & Recreation Services office located across the street from the Theatre at 241 Sunset Avenue. For more information please call the Cultural & Recreation Services office at (336) 626-1240. Concert begins at 7:00pm. The Sunset Theatre, located at 234 Sunset Avenue in downtown Asheboro.
Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem permanently closed
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular burger joint in Winston-Salem has closed. Co-owner Chris Martin confirmed with WFMY News 2 Monday the Winston-Salem location has permanently closed. Martin said COVID-19 and staffing issues are top reasons for why the location has closed. He said workers have been offered to be...
RELATED PEOPLE
North Carolina family reunites with stolen dog after groomer recognizes pup
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — After 10 months, the Mashburn family are happy to see their dog Abby reunite with them after she was stolen off their property. Harry Mashburn said Abby was stolen from their front yard one day, and the family been looking for her ever since. He said since the beginning, he has […]
Winston-Salem Forsyth County 16-year-old fastest in the country
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad high school student became the fastest 16-year-old in the country. Parkland High School's Antwan Hughes Jr. earned his title during the 100-meter dash at the 2022 AAU Junior Olympics. Antwan Hughes Jr. ran a time of 10.48 seconds, beating his opponent by point two...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 10 Best North Carolina Haunted Houses (2022)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Exploring local hiking trails and waterfalls amid the chilly temperatures of fall in North Carolina is one way to give yourself goosebumps and make the hair on your arms stand up. But visiting...
My Fox 8
‘Embracing Peace,’ 25-foot statue in Graham, ships out Tuesday
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two of Graham’s most iconic residents are celebrating the end of an era. “Embracing Peace,” the city’s 25-foot statue celebrating the sailor and nurse photographed at the end of World War II in 1945, is returning to its home state of New Jersey.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Statesville Record & Landmark
Water Lantern Festival to light up NC lake again on Sept. 10
REIDSVILLE — It’s been a year since thousands of people in Rockingham County were able to float their hopes, prayers, and tributes on the glassy surface of Lake Reidsville. But on Sept. 10 the Piedmont/Triad Water Lantern Festival returns to the 750-acre lake, bringing rice paper lanterns for...
Concerns rise about ATV riders illegally driving on NC streets: What can be done to address this?
Some groups of ATV riders in Durham say they have a larger purpose than joyriding.
Greensboro church giving students free book bags and school supplies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As students in Guilford County get ready to head back to the classrooms, Mount Zion Church in Greensboro wants to help them with school supplies. On Saturday, the church is holding a book bag giveaway. Students can stop by Barber Nails and Beyond to get a free book bag filled with school supplies.
wcti12.com
City of Winston-Salem settles lawsuit about blind man with service animal
Winston-Salem, NC — The City of Winston-Salem has a new policy in place on how officers handle people with service animals. “It’s a good day if you’re a service animal user," said Disability Rights North Carolina (DRNC) staff attorney Chris Hodgson. Nearly two years ago, Wilmer Oliva...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Greensboro community members living on Horse Pen Creek Road ready for construction to end
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — For five years, people using Horse Pen Creek Road in Greensboro have navigated through the construction. They have reached their limit, and there are still weeks of work ahead for crews. Driving on uneven asphalt and encountering unexpected lane closures has neighbors living along the road frustrated. Avoiding the area isn’t […]
K&W bought by Louisiana-based company
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Louisiana company purchased K&W Cafeteria on Thursday, the Triad Business Journal reports. K&W, a Winston-Salem-based company that has been family-owned for 85 years, was bought by Piccadilly Restaurants. Piccadilly expects to keep all of K&W’s locations open, including the five in the Triad. On Monday, the Allred Family formerly owned […]
WCNC
Serial killer hoax making rounds on social media, NC police warn
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A serial killer hoax is making its rounds on social media. Law enforcement agencies around the Triad are warning citizens the posts are not credible. Multiple Facebook groups across the Piedmont are sharing posts on social media saying a serial killer or abductor is currently hunting in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Reidsville.
High Point women find community in Double Dutch fitness club
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A childhood game is helping women over 40 embrace fitness and fun. The ladies of The Down South Divas Double Dutch Fitness Club are celebrating a new season of life while jumping down memory lane. The group has been together for a year and meets Tuesday evenings at Washington Terrace […]
Comments / 0