ASHEBORO N.C. – This month’s Friday Night Bluegrass will be taking place later this week on Friday, August 19th with the return of Never Too Late. Tickets for this performance are $8.00 in advance or $10.00 at the door. There will be no will call available. Advance tickets are available at the Asheboro Cultural & Recreation Services office located across the street from the Theatre at 241 Sunset Avenue. For more information please call the Cultural & Recreation Services office at (336) 626-1240. Concert begins at 7:00pm. The Sunset Theatre, located at 234 Sunset Avenue in downtown Asheboro.

ASHEBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO