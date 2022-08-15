Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued a far-better-than-expected Q2 earnings report and shares are moving higher in the wake of it. The move has the stock up nearly 5% in premarket trading and above a previous resistance target where upward momentum could build. The question is if the market will follow through on the move and, more importantly, if other retailers with issue similar reports because there is still risk in the market. Walmart issued better-than-expected results and raised the guidance but to a range in-line with the consensus which means much of the year’s strength has been seen and future quarters could be weaker than expected. Competitors like Target (NYSE:TGT) report this week as well so there could be volatility ahead regardless of the ultimate direction of the market.

