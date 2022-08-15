Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now
DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry sold all but one of his stocks last quarter — after warning an epic market crash is coming
Michael Burry of "The Big Short" sold virtually all of his US stocks last quarter. Burry's Scion Asset Management held only a $3.3 million stake in Geo Group, a new filing shows. Scion owned $165 million of stocks at the end of March, excluding its Apple put options. Michael Burry,...
ValueWalk
These Are The Top 10 Holdings Of Richard Meisenberg
Richard S. Meisenberg is the manager and co-founder of ACK Asset Management, a hedge fund firm with a focus on small cap and mid-cap equities. ACK Asset Management is currently among the top performing hedge funds on the basis of a 3-year annualized weighted return. Before co-founding ACK Asset Management in 2005, Meisenberg worked for Oppenheimer & Co., and Smith Barney. He is also a founding partner at Palisade Capital Management. Meisenberg has a B.S. in Marketing from New York University. Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of Richard Meisenberg.
The 21 Top S&P 500 Stocks Since the Bear-Market Bottom
Stocks have staged a remarkable rally since mid-June, and although the Nasdaq Composite is not in an official bull market just yet, investors may be forgiven if such nitpicking feels like making a distinction without a difference. After all, 2022 has served up more than its fair share of pain....
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
Stock Market Today: Energy Sector Drags on Stocks
Stocks started August on shaky footing, with markets struggling to find direction following their best month since 2020. Much of last week's gains came on the heels of well-received tech earnings. And while the earnings calendar heats up later this week, the main focus on Monday was economic data. Namely, the Institute for Supply Management's purchasing managers' index (PMI) – a measure of factory activity in the U.S. – fell to 52.8 in July from 53.0 in June.
Saudi Public Investment Fund Picks Shares In Alphabet, Zoom, Microsoft
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) purchased shares in U.S.-based tech giants, including Alphabet Inc GOOG, Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM, and Microsoft Corporation MSFT. As per the SEC filing, the market value of the sovereign wealth fund's investment portfolio increased to about $40.8 billion at the end of the...
Benzinga
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 31 companies hit new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was PetroChina Co PTR. SciSparc SPRC is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Nocera NCRA's stock dropped the most, trading...
AMC Entertainment Stock Is On The Move: What's Going On?
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading higher on above-average volume Tuesday. The stock surged following a move higher in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY, which is soaring amid increased retail investor attention. AMC Entertainment is trending across social media platforms as traders highlight high short...
tipranks.com
Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy
Markets fell into bear territory through the first half of the year – but we saw a summer rebound in July that has stabilized this month. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ indexes have climbed back out of their bear markets, and investor sentiment, at least for now, is positive.
ValueWalk
The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
Hot analyst’s calls can be sure-fire catalysts for higher stock prices and those catalysts gain strength when more than one analyst makes the call. The Q2 earnings reporting season was lackluster, but not all companies delivered the same results and the analysts are noticing. Some, like Enphase (NASDAQ:ENPH), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Cigna (NYSE:CI), Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL), and FedEx (NYSE:FDX) put in better than expected performance and issued positive guidance that has them on track to outperform in the back half of the year.
ValueWalk
Where Are Airline Stocks Flying Towards In The Post-Pandemic Travel Boom?
With global mobility back in full swing after more than two years of ensuing restrictions and pandemic lockdowns, airlines have been struggling to keep up with the surging demand, as ticket sales hit shy of pre-pandemic levels. Amid the choppy market conditions, which have seen 47% of stocks experience a...
ValueWalk
Phoenix Group Rise With A Strong Performance
Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (LON:PHNX), the Midlands-based Life Assurance consolidation specialist has released its half-year results. These show good performance on all fronts with the group reporting:. Cash generation up 9% to £950m. Solvency II Surplus of £4.8bn and Shareholder Capital Coverage Ratio of 186% (2021 £5.3bn and 180%)...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Drop After Target Earnings, Fed Minutes
Stocks took a sharp turn lower in early trading Wednesday, as a major earnings miss from one of the nation's biggest retailers shocked investors. Ahead of the opening bell, Target (TGT) said its second-quarter earnings plunged 90% year-over-year to 39 cents per share – missing analysts' consensus estimate by a mile – as the company aggressively marked down excess inventory. But, even though CEO Brian Cornell said on the company's earnings call that "the vast majority of the financial impact of these inventory actions is now behind us," TGT stock fell 2.6% today.
Bona Film Group Scores $1.5 Billion Valuation as Shares Soar on Stock Market Debut
Shares of China’s Bona Film Group soared by 44% on Thursday, their first day of trading following an initial public offering on the Shenzhen stock market. The company had offered its shares for sale at RMB5.03 apiece. They quickly climbed to RMB7.24, before hitting the market’s ceiling on daily price movements. At this price, the company is valued at RMB9.96 billion or $1.47 billion. It raised $205 million from the sale of new shares in the IPO. The IPO move represents a return to public company status for a firm that has frequently been ahead of its time. Bona was in...
biztoc.com
Stock futures slightly lower after Dow snaps five-day winning streak
Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were 69 points lower. S&P 500 futures were down 0.29% while the Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4%. During regular trading the Dow fell roughly 172 points, or 0.5%. Investors have been hoping that the Fed might slow the pace of its...
ValueWalk
Stocks Are The Only Choice
The Broad Market Index was up 3.26% last week and 58% of stocks out-performed the index. Growth of US companies remains very high after falling more broadly for the 3rd consecutive quarter. Sales growth remains near 20% and with profit margins rising, companies are still coining it like never before.
ValueWalk
Suffering Slings And Arrows
Gator Financial Partners 1H2022 Performance Update. Gator Financial Partners letter to investors for the first half of the year ended June 30, 2022. Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Dear Gator Financial Partners: We are pleased to provide you with Gator Financial Partners, LLC’s (the “Fund” or “GFP”) 1st Half 2022 investor letter. This letter reviews the Fund’s 1st.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
What is FAANG? The Five Most Popular Tech Stocks
What makes FAANG stocks so special? And should you invest in them? In this blog post, we will discuss the pros and cons of investing in FAANG stocks. We will also take a closer look at each individual company and see why they are so popular. General Information. FAANG is...
ValueWalk
Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued a far-better-than-expected Q2 earnings report and shares are moving higher in the wake of it. The move has the stock up nearly 5% in premarket trading and above a previous resistance target where upward momentum could build. The question is if the market will follow through on the move and, more importantly, if other retailers with issue similar reports because there is still risk in the market. Walmart issued better-than-expected results and raised the guidance but to a range in-line with the consensus which means much of the year’s strength has been seen and future quarters could be weaker than expected. Competitors like Target (NYSE:TGT) report this week as well so there could be volatility ahead regardless of the ultimate direction of the market.
