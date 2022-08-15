Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
2022 Dougherty Trojans Football Preview
ALBANY — It’s almost game time. The Dougherty Trojans have been working for months and they will open the football season Friday night at Hugh Mills Stadium against crosstown rival Westover in the Hamp Smith Classic. After several years of struggling to find the W, the Trojans surprised...
Post-Searchlight
Bearcats gear up to face off against reigning 3A State Champions
After a nine month wait, football season is finally here for the Bainbridge High School Bearcats as they are set to take on the Cedar Grove Saints at home on Friday at Centennial Field. The opener has already been named Georgia’s “Game of the Week” as the Bearcats take on the defending 3A state champions.
Albany Herald
2022 Westover Patriots Football Preview
ALBANY — More than 100 players are scheduled to dress out for the Westover Patriots for Friday night's football game as Coach Adam Miller begins his third season as the team's head football coach. Miller and his team have a tall task Friday night against crosstown rival Dougherty, which...
Albany Herald
FANTASTIC FIFTEEN: Johnny Cauley a shutdown cornerback for Monroe
ALBANY — They call him”Stretch” because of his tall, thin build, but Monroe senior cornerback Johnny Cauley is not going to let his opponents stretch the field this year if he has his way.
Albany Herald
Dougherty's Kameron Davis picked as Class AAA's top player
ALBANY — Dougherty quarterback Kameron Davis is just beginning his junior year, but the awards are already coming. Davis was named the top football player in the state of Georgia’s Class AAA classification last week by Georgia High School Football Daily.
southgatv.com
Robinson makes cut for SGTC barber post
AMERICUS, GA – Andre Robinson of Americus has been hired as the full-time Barbering instructor at South Georgia Technical College, announced SGTC President Dr. John Watford. Robinson has been an adjunct Barbering instructor for SGTC since August of 2019. He will report to Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers.
WALB 10
Rain chances rise through the week
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful sunshine with seasonably warm low 90s Monday. Through the evening increasing clouds and a slight chance for showers as a cold front slides south. Tuesday mostly sunny, hot and humid. Other than a stray shower or two rain chances are slim. However a more active...
WALB 10
Unsettled pattern through the weekend
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with areas of rain and isolated thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. With ample amount of moisture, several disturbances and a stall front showers and storms are likely the next 7 days. This rather wet weather pattern brings afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms however rain is possible...
wfxl.com
Students charged after multiple fights at Lee County High School football game
Multiple Lee County students are facing charges after fights erupted during the Lee County High School football game Friday night. Leesburg Police Chief Chris Prokesh says that "during the Lee County football game on August 12, there were three minor altercations involving juveniles. Law enforcement from both the Leesburg Police Department and Lee County Sheriff's Office, who were working on-scene at the event immediately intervened in each. Contrary to some information being circulated, there were no weapons or serious injuries involved in any of the incidents."
southgatv.com
Albany’s latest push to portal winners
ALBANY, GA- On Thursday, Utility Board Member Brenda Battle drew July’s 10 Push to Portal winners during the Albany Utility Board meeting. The Push to Portal initiative offers Albany Utility customers the opportunity to win $100 in the form of a credit to their account, a gift card, or a check. Customers who pay their bill on time and through the online portal are entered into the drawing the following month.
allongeorgia.com
Several Georgia State Park and Historic Site Managers Receive Accolades During Recent Conference
Desmond Timmons, Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park, Pine Mountain. Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park’s popularity has skyrocketed under Desmond Timmon’s leadership. Desmond worked to reintroduce prescribed burning on Pine Mountain, which had not been done in more than 12 years. He has been directly involved in the park’s campground renovations, Lake Franklin Dam renovations and the addition of 10 acres of interpretive trails, plus he sits on Harris County’s tourism committee. Having served more than 10 years at Georgia’s largest state park, Desmond is a well-respected senior manager within Georgia’s State Park System.
southgatv.com
SAM train car wins award
CORDELE, GA – SAM Shortline’s manager Chris Lockwood was among several Georgia State Park and Historic Site employees honored during their annual Managers Conference held last weekend in north Georgia. The staff received the Cultural Resource Enhancement Award for a renovation project that provides another veterans artifact to Georgia Veterans State Park.
WALB 10
Several teens charged in Lee Co. football game altercations
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Several teens are facing charges following altercations that happened at a Friday football event at Lee County High School, according to officials. Six teens are facing charges. Officials said those charged are Lee County Schools students. Three altercations happened at the football game. Officials said there...
wfxl.com
Turner County rest area scheduled to close Wednesday
A Turner County rest area is scheduled to close this week for paving work. Interstate 75 South rest area #9 is scheduled to be closed Wednesday, August 17 for interstate paving in the area. The Georgia Department of Transportation says the rest area is expected to close at 7:30 am.
WALB 10
Flint River Fresh looking for more volunteers for daily maintenance
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With this season’s harvest starting soon, Flint River Fresh is asking for help. “Our workforce is the community. So we need individuals to sort of come out on a regular basis to these sites to help us with weeding, to help us with planting, to help us with harvesting and so this is like another way that we give back,” Fredando “Farmer Fredo” Jackson, executive director of Flint River Fresh, said.
WALB 10
Completion of sidewalks near Dougherty Co. school near
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Turner Elementary students enjoyed their first day back at school with brand new sidewalks. The sidewalk runs all the way from School Street down to East Road. The majority of the project was completed just in time for the start of the school year. The city...
WALB 10
Albany community center now named after Civil Rights leader
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Holly Homes Community Center is now named after Mamie Nell “Mimi” Ford Jones, a Civil Rights activist. The process to rename the community center started about a year and a half ago. And now, other activists who advocated for the change get to see it come into fruition.
WALB 10
4 new speed zone cameras now active in Dougherty Co. school zones
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County schools are back in session, which also means the RedSpeed cameras are active once again. This year, four new cameras have been added. Those cameras are near Monroe High School, Morningside Elementary, Dougherty County High School and Northside Elementary. The cameras in the new...
Southwell offers hernia surgery using daVinci robot
TIFTON — Dr. Andrew Nackashi at South Georgia Surgical currently offers ventral, hiatal and inguinal hernia surgeries using the daVinci robot. “Hernia surgery is one of the most common surgical procedures in the country,” Nackashi said. “About 1 in 10 Americans will have a hernia at some point in their lives, and the majority of people will need to have surgery to repair that hernia.”
WALB 10
2 shot to death in Albany shooting identified
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were shot to death in a Monday night shooting, according to the Albany Police Department. It happened in the 300 block of Mercer Avenue. The two victims have been identified as Alonzo Jones, Jr., 25, and Keshawn Griffin, 20. Anyone with information is asked...
