ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With this season’s harvest starting soon, Flint River Fresh is asking for help. “Our workforce is the community. So we need individuals to sort of come out on a regular basis to these sites to help us with weeding, to help us with planting, to help us with harvesting and so this is like another way that we give back,” Fredando “Farmer Fredo” Jackson, executive director of Flint River Fresh, said.

ALBANY, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO