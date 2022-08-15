ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tukwila, WA

WABI Weekday Walkers headed to Waterworks Gardens on Wednesday, Aug. 17

 3 days ago
From our friends at WABI Burien:

Mosaic Grotto at Waterworks Gardens

Let’s venture back to Waterworks Gardens near Renton on Wednesday, Aug 17.

The King County website says:

“Waterworks Gardens is designed as a series of garden “rooms.” The Knoll is the entry to Waterworks. The path then passes through a series of leaf-shaped ponds, an inlaid mosaic Grotto and wetlands.”

We’ll start at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila, where there is plenty of parking. Walking next to the Green River, we’ll make our way to the Gardens where we’ll take a lovely, paved pathway through the Gardens, over intricate stonework and past marshes and ponds. There is one area where the path rises gradually, but most of the way is level. The walk is about 3 miles roundtrip and will take us 60-80 minutes.

Date: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Time: Meet 5-10 minutes before 9 a.m. so we can start walking promptly at 9:00 am.

Meeting Place: Starfire Sports Complex, 14800 Starfire Way, Tukwila, WA 98188. Meet at the south end of the parking lot, near the bridge over the river.

Parking: There is plenty of parking at the Sports Complex.

Directions: See GoogleMaps to get directions from your location to Starfire Sports Complex. The drive is approximately 15 minutes from Burien Town Center.

Pond view in Waterworks Garden.

See more information about the trails through Waterworks Gardens.For questions, comments and suggestions, please contact:

Audrey Lipps at [email protected] or Maureen Hoffmann at [email protected]

EDITOR'S NOTE: Since South King Media's inception in 2007, we have provided tens of thousands of dollars worth of FREE promotional and marketing services to local nonprofits and organizations. If you're part of a nonprofit and have a fundraiser event or other news, please email details to [email protected]. Thanks!

