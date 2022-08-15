Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
After Residents Complain, Three Arrested; Drugs, Gun Seized in Atlantic City, NJ
Cops in Atlantic City say three people were arrested and drugs and a gun were seized after some residents complained about quality of life issues in their neighborhood. That neighborhood is the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue and that's where members of the Atlantic City Police Department's Special Investigations Section conducted a surveillance operation on Monday.
Cape May, NJ, Police Investigate Copper Wire Theft
Cops in Cape May are asking for your help as they investigate the theft of copper wire. Officials say 100 feet of 500 MCM copper wire was taken from an Atlantic City Electric construction site just before 5:30 AM on August 7th. According to police, "the actor gained access to...
Stolen Car Investigation Leads to Three Arrested, Two Guns Seized in Pleasantville, NJ
A police officer on patrol in Pleasantville this past weekend located a stolen car which ultimately resulted in three people being arrested and two guns being seized. The Pleasantville Police Department says at around 11:30 this past Saturday night, an officer spotted an unoccupied stolen vehicle on Lafayette Circle. While...
fox29.com
Armed suspect sought for stealing $3,000 from Dollar General in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking for a man they say robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint in broad daylight. The suspect, armed with a black handgun, reportedly entered the Dollar General on the 1300 bloc of Lehigh Avenue around 1:12 p.m. Monday. He demanded money from the cashier, then fled...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Drunk South Jersey Woman Found With Heroin, Gun In Suburban Philly, Police Say
A New Jersey woman was arrested after police say they found her with drugs and a gun after stopping her for public intoxication in the Philadelphia suburbs. Officers on drug surveillance stopped Colleen L. Brooks, 32, of Mantua, in the 1400 block of Chester Pike in Sharon Hill when they noticed she appeared drunk on Tuesday, Aug. 16, they said.
VIDEO: Police ask for help identifying man wanted in alleged Center City rape
Philadelphia police are searching for the man whom they say raped a woman in Center City early Thursday morning. Detectives have pushed out video and pictures of the suspect in hopes someone can identify him.
Deptford, NJ, Man Charged With DWI, Endangering the Welfare of Children
Authorities in Vineland say a man from Deptford is facing DWI and endangering the welfare of children charges following an incident on Tuesday. According to the Vineland Police Department, they received a 9-1-1 call about a reckless driver traveling northbound on Delsea Drive in the area of Hennis Road. That vehicle was located by police a short time later near West Chestnut Avenue.
Handguns, Drugs Seized In South Jersey Traffic Stop
A traffic stop resulted in the recovery of two handguns, ammunition and drugs in South Jersey, authorities said. On Saturday, Aug. 13, at 11:36 p.m, Pleasantville Police Officer Michael Mabkhouti located a stolen vehicle unoccupied on Lafayette Circle. While investigating the stolen vehicle, another vehicle was believed to be in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police identify 39-year-old man fatally struck on N.J. highway
Police identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle early Tuesday in Toms River as a 39-year-old township man. Officers were initially dispatched to a report of a man “wandering” in the road near Route 37 east and Marian Street around 5:45 a.m., according to township police. Minutes later, police received another call about a person hit by a car in the area.
Hammonton Police Warn About ‘Distraction Burglaries’
Distraction burglaries are the trendy new way to burglarize the homes of some of South Jersey's most vulnerable people. That's what Hammonton Police are warning after two, or, possibly three distraction burglaries happened recently in town. According to the police, during a distraction burglary, the unsuspecting homeowner is conned by...
Armed relative returns fire after victim shot multiple times sitting on Philly porch: Police
A relative armed with a gun rushed out of the home and fired at the gunmen, police say.
Tip Leads To Arrest Of 3 In Atlantic City, Handgun Recovered
A tip about a man with a handgun led to the arrest of three people in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Thursday, Aug. 11, police conducted surveillance based on the tip. The arrests came during a series of drug sales, police said, resulting in these three suspects being charged:. Matthew...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Death of Gloucester County Fire Marshal's Office K9 under investigation
"We have to figure out what exactly happened so this doesn't happen again," said Commissioner Konawel on the death of Ember, the county's fox red labrador.
Man Charged In Murder-For-Hire Scheme In Atlantic City: Prosecutor
A 32-year-old man from Atlantic City has been charged in a murder-for-hire scheme, authorities said. Khalif S. Toombs has been charged with conspiracy, hiring someone to commit murder for payment or promise of a payment and weapons offenses, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. On Jan. 1, 2019, the...
Police Ask for Help Finding Missing Atlantic City Girl
A teenage girl from Atlantic City is missing and police are asking for your help finding her. Nagila Watson, 17, was last seen on Saturday evening, Aug 13, near Carver Hall Apartments in the 500 blocks of Tennessee and Carolina avenues in Atlantic City. Atlantic City Police seem to think...
N.J. corrections officer admits accepting bribe to smuggle phone
A Salem County corrections officer admitted Tuesday in Camden federal court to taking a bribe in exchange for agreeing to smuggle a phone into the jail for a federal detainee, officials said. Marcus Kidd, 36, of Elmer, pleaded guilty to attempted extortion under color of official right, according to New...
ocscanner.news
MANAHAWKIN: COUPLE ARRESTED FOR MULTIPLE LARGE HOME DEPOT SHOPLIFTING ADVENTURES
On Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 at approximately 4:15 p.m., the Stafford Township Police Department responded to a shoplifting in progress at the Home Depot located on Route 72 West in Manahawkin. Upon arrival, the suspect later identified as Ronnie Bridgelal 20 years old of Carteret, New Jersey attempted to flee...
Hammonton Gazette
Woman with stick charged
HAMMONTON—A woman who was said to have been yelling while carrying a large stick was charged at 8:48 p.m. on August 7 on the 200 block of 12th Street, Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said. Police were dispatched to the area in reference to a woman walking around with...
Backyard pool tragedy in NJ: Toddler drowns, 4-year-old in hospital
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A toddler drowned in a backyard pool Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. Police responded to the home on Maulus Court after a 2-year-old and 4-year-old who are related but not siblings were found in the pool, according to Glocester County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Tom Gilbert. The...
Atlantic City Effort To Deny Gas Service To Illegal ATV’s Is Dangerous
This is a textbook case of good intentions run amok. The Atlantic City Council, by a narrow 5 to 4 margin on first reading, voted to approve a City Ordinance that would prevent gasoline stations from selling gas to those riders of “illegal” ATV’s. There is no...
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0