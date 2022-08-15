ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

SoJO 104.9

After Residents Complain, Three Arrested; Drugs, Gun Seized in Atlantic City, NJ

Cops in Atlantic City say three people were arrested and drugs and a gun were seized after some residents complained about quality of life issues in their neighborhood. That neighborhood is the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue and that's where members of the Atlantic City Police Department's Special Investigations Section conducted a surveillance operation on Monday.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Cape May, NJ, Police Investigate Copper Wire Theft

Cops in Cape May are asking for your help as they investigate the theft of copper wire. Officials say 100 feet of 500 MCM copper wire was taken from an Atlantic City Electric construction site just before 5:30 AM on August 7th. According to police, "the actor gained access to...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
City
Atlantic City, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Deptford, NJ, Man Charged With DWI, Endangering the Welfare of Children

Authorities in Vineland say a man from Deptford is facing DWI and endangering the welfare of children charges following an incident on Tuesday. According to the Vineland Police Department, they received a 9-1-1 call about a reckless driver traveling northbound on Delsea Drive in the area of Hennis Road. That vehicle was located by police a short time later near West Chestnut Avenue.
VINELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

Handguns, Drugs Seized In South Jersey Traffic Stop

A traffic stop resulted in the recovery of two handguns, ammunition and drugs in South Jersey, authorities said. On Saturday, Aug. 13, at 11:36 p.m, Pleasantville Police Officer Michael Mabkhouti located a stolen vehicle unoccupied on Lafayette Circle. While investigating the stolen vehicle, another vehicle was believed to be in...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Police identify 39-year-old man fatally struck on N.J. highway

Police identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle early Tuesday in Toms River as a 39-year-old township man. Officers were initially dispatched to a report of a man “wandering” in the road near Route 37 east and Marian Street around 5:45 a.m., according to township police. Minutes later, police received another call about a person hit by a car in the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Hammonton Police Warn About ‘Distraction Burglaries’

Distraction burglaries are the trendy new way to burglarize the homes of some of South Jersey's most vulnerable people. That's what Hammonton Police are warning after two, or, possibly three distraction burglaries happened recently in town. According to the police, during a distraction burglary, the unsuspecting homeowner is conned by...
HAMMONTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Tip Leads To Arrest Of 3 In Atlantic City, Handgun Recovered

A tip about a man with a handgun led to the arrest of three people in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Thursday, Aug. 11, police conducted surveillance based on the tip. The arrests came during a series of drug sales, police said, resulting in these three suspects being charged:. Matthew...
Daily Voice

Man Charged In Murder-For-Hire Scheme In Atlantic City: Prosecutor

A 32-year-old man from Atlantic City has been charged in a murder-for-hire scheme, authorities said. Khalif S. Toombs has been charged with conspiracy, hiring someone to commit murder for payment or promise of a payment and weapons offenses, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. On Jan. 1, 2019, the...
Rock 104.1

Police Ask for Help Finding Missing Atlantic City Girl

A teenage girl from Atlantic City is missing and police are asking for your help finding her. Nagila Watson, 17, was last seen on Saturday evening, Aug 13, near Carver Hall Apartments in the 500 blocks of Tennessee and Carolina avenues in Atlantic City. Atlantic City Police seem to think...
Hammonton Gazette

Woman with stick charged

HAMMONTON—A woman who was said to have been yelling while carrying a large stick was charged at 8:48 p.m. on August 7 on the 200 block of 12th Street, Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said. Police were dispatched to the area in reference to a woman walking around with...
HAMMONTON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

