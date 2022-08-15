Read full article on original website
Country musician Jesse Labelle to perform at Stonewall Resort in Lewis County, West Virginia
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Country musician Jesse Labelle has been booked for an Oct. 1 outdoor concert at Stonewall Resort. The concert will be held at 8 p.m. on Lightburn's Patio, with general admission seating. Guests may start to arrive at 7:15 p.m.; tickets are $32 per person until Sept. 1, when the price increases to $42 each, and are available at https://bit.ly/3dFIWic or by calling 304-269-7400. Overnight packages also are available.
WVU bandit Jared Bartlett lives up to the name
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The way West Virginia plays its unique defense, the position they dub “the Bandit” is crucial to its success. But just what the heck is “the Bandit” and how you would he define the perfect “Bandit”?
Ordinances, recognitions part of Bridgeport (West Virginia) City Council agenda
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A trio of ordinances, a new contract and a series of employee service awards make up a majority of Bridgeport City Council's agenda Tuesday. Regularly held at 7 p.m. every other Monday, next week's meeting was bumped to Tuesday due to the 103rd annual Harrison County Chamber dinner at the Pierpont Community & Technical College Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center.
Stephanie Ann Layfield
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Stephanie Ann Layfield, 65, of Lost Creek, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at her residence with family by her side. She was born on March 27, 1957, in Clarksburg, daughter of the late William “Bill” Snyder and Julia Ann Moffett Hayhurst and her husband, Roy Hayhurst.
Deputy Defender Perry Jones
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Plea acceptance and potential sentencing for a Harrison County…
William Joseph Milot
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 32-year-old Connecticut man who committed a gun crime in Mar…
Bridgeport best Big 10 finisher at Challenge
MINERAL, W.Va. (WV News) — The Bridgeport Indians shot a 235, led by a 73 from Jaden Gregory and 81s from Anthony Spatafore and Dominick Peasak, to finish third overall and as the top Big 10 at the Big 10 vs. Cardinal Conference Challenge at Big Bend. For Fairmont...
Ellamore, West Virginia's Shay wins national road bowling title
ELLAMORE, W.Va. (WV News) — Ellamore's Andy Shay defeated Lewisburg's Travis McClintic in an all-West Virginia final of the North American Region championship for Irish road bowling. The event was held in Wompatuck State Park in Boston. Shay now heads to the All Irelands competition Sept. 3-4 in Fenor,...
WVU 2022 Fall Football Practice Photo Gallery VII
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- As the countdown clock to the 2022 opener moves inside of the two-week mark, we take a look at more of the preparation work from West Virginia's football practice fields. All photos by Dan Shrensky.
2-vehicle accident injures one Monday morning on Bridgeport Hill in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One was transported to United Hospital Center after a two-vehicle collision occurred Monday just before 10 a.m. on top of Bridgeport Hill in the eastbound lane of U.S. 50. Harrison County EMS provided transport and the Clarksburg Police Department and Fire Department responded to...
Update: No survivors in Marion Co., West Virginia, plane crash that killed three
METZ, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has released more details on Thursday evening’s plane crash in Marion County that left three people dead. The release states that at around 7 p.m. Thursday, the department was first notified that a plane went down in the Mannington/Metz area of Marion County. First responders from the Mannington area and “several” Monongalia County volunteer fire departments arrived to search the scene for the wreckage.
Monongalia (West Virginia) deputy faces fed civil rights indictment
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A former Monongalia County deputy has been indicted federally on a civil rights violation charge and another count alleging he falsified his use of force report. Lance Kuretza's alleged wrongdoing occurred Jan. 20, 2018, in Monongalia County, the office of U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld...
Upshur superintendent Stankus to join West Virginia Department of Education as deputy superintendent
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Dr. Sara Lewis-Stankus will join the West Virginia Department of Education as a deputy superintendent beginning Aug. 31. She currently serves as the superintendent of Upshur County Schools. Dr. Stankus, an educator with 32 years of experience, earned a doctorate in Educational Leadership from...
Star City (West Virginia) to vote on election cycle timing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — When voters in Star City head to the polls in November, they'll be asked a very important question — should the town sync its election to the regularly scheduled statewide primary starting in 2024?. The Monongalia County Commission voted in favor of...
WVU Gymnastics Zaakira Muhammad Front
Zaakira Muhammad earns promotion to WVU assistant head gymnastics coach.
West Virginia women's soccer opens season against Indiana
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women's soccer team opens its 27th season of competition on Thursday, August 18, playing host to Indiana at 7 p.m. at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. Entering her 27th season as the program's only head coach, Nikki Izzo-Brown has led...
Gallia Academy soccer opens season against Spartans
ALBANY, Ohio (WV News) — The Gallia Academy soccer teams opened their seasons on the road against the Alexander Spartans and Lady Spartans Tuesday evening. The Blue Devils (1-0) took home a 2-1 victory over the Spartans (0-1).
Zaakira Muhammad earns promotion to WVU assistant head gymnastics coach
West Virginia University gymnastics coach Jason Butts announced the elevation of coach Zaakira Muhammad to assistant head coach on Thursday. A four-year letterwinner and NCAA All-American at WVU from 2015-18, Muhammad returned to her alma mater as an assistant coach in 2020 after stints as a graduate assistant at Temple (2018-19) and as an assistant at Eastern Michigan (2019-20).
