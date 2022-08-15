WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Country musician Jesse Labelle has been booked for an Oct. 1 outdoor concert at Stonewall Resort. The concert will be held at 8 p.m. on Lightburn's Patio, with general admission seating. Guests may start to arrive at 7:15 p.m.; tickets are $32 per person until Sept. 1, when the price increases to $42 each, and are available at https://bit.ly/3dFIWic or by calling 304-269-7400. Overnight packages also are available.

LEWIS COUNTY, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO