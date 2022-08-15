Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Louisville, coach Satterfield seek to play complete games
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville players and coach Scott Satterfield are determined to better capitalize on early opportunities and finish games strong this season. The fourth-year Cardinals coach acknowledged he had reflected on several close losses last fall after leading in the fourth quarter. But Satterfield has also stressed positives to overshadow those disappointments. Though Louisville (6-7, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) posted its second consecutive losing finish, it improved from 4-7 in a pandemic-marred 2020 to reach its second bowl game in three years. As Satterfield accentuates the positives, he hopes the painful lessons of those narrow defeats motivates his players to finish off opponents. “All these things just resonate in our heads, so every day when they come to train, that’s what they’re thinking about,” Satterfield said earlier this month. “To know that we are close, I think it gave our guys a little bit of a confidence to know that we can compete with anybody in this league.”
OL Madden Sanker will join Louisville teammates at Polynesian Bowl
Just two days before the first game of his senior season, Top247 offensive lineman Madden Sanker ensured that he will play one more time at the prep level before he makes his way to Louisville as he formally accepted an invitation to the Polynesian Bowl on Wednesday. Sanker, who 247Sports...
Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville PG Commit Fabio Basili
Louisville Report breaks down 2022 Louisville men's basketball point guard commit Fabio Basili.
Location, Date Announced for 2022 Louisville Live
The annual preseason basketball event for the Cardinals will take place during homecoming weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville Live event set for Slugger Field
The fourth edition of Louisville Live will be held at Slugger Field on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Previously reported by Cardinal Authority, UofL confirmed the date and venue via its Twitter account on Wednesday. Hosted at Fourth Street Live! for the first two years, the event moved to Churchill Downs...
Report: '22 PG Fabio Basili Commits to Louisville
The Orlando guard is a former teammate of current Cardinal Mike James, and took an official visit to campus over the summer.
Preps to Pros: Analyzing Louisville's 2023 class
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down Louisville's 2023 recruiting class.
Report: Louisville, '23 Prospects Robby & Bobby Washington Have 'Mutual Interest'
The twin brothers from South Florida are currently committed to Miami.
RELATED PEOPLE
Wave 3
Hailey van Lith, adidas debut new UofL-inspired sneakers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new set of sneakers inspired by University of Louisville athletics will be releasing soon by adidas. UofL women’s basketball point guard Hailey van Lith posted pictures of the new adidas Ultraboost 1.0 Louisville colorway on her social media on Monday. “New heat for #theville,”...
'I can’t even comprehend it yet': Basketball coach remembers former player killed in crash on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The woman charged in Sunday's deadly crash on I-264 is now being held on a $100,000 bond. Maria Gibson, 42, was taken into custody early Sunday. According to an arrest citation, she was charged with murder and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, among other charges.
wdrb.com
'The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!' featuring Bow Bow, Keri Hilson, others coming to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hip-hop and R&B reunion is on its way to Louisville. "The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!" is making a stop at the KFC Yum! Center on Oct. 16. Headliners include Bow Wow, Mario and Keri Hilson, with performances by the Ying Yang Twins, Chingy, Dem Franchize Boys and others.
WLKY.com
Most Catholic elementary schools in Louisville started back Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Most Catholic elementary schools in Louisville start the new school year on Tuesday. St. Gabriel welcomed more than 650 students back. The campus has a preschool and has students from kindergarten through eighth grade. Teachers and students will return to some upgrades, including an upgraded lobby,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Healthcare company to build new headquarters in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Confluent Health LLC is opening their new company headquarters in Louisville. The $10 million project will reportedly create 350 full-time jobs. The Kentucky-bred healthcare company will expand its previous office space in Lyndon, doubling from 18,000-square-feet to 36,000-square-feet, according to a press release. Jobs created with...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Ky. issued stop work order to yacht club 2 days before diver was electrocuted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Diver Keith Elkins died working for the Prospect Yacht Club on the Ohio River before Thunder over Louisville in April. Records uncovered by WAVE Troubleshooters raised serious questions about how he died. The Oldham County coroner’s investigation reported Elkins was using compressed air to level a...
styleblueprint.com
A Look Inside the Bellwether Hotel
In the early 1900s, the buildings on the corner of Bardstown Road and Rosewood Avenue were The Highlands Police Station and BellSouth Switching Station, respectively. Fast forward to the 2020s, when husband-and-wife teams Ben Botkins and Sarah Mattingly and Sean and Annie O’Leary decided to take over the historic structures, breathing new life into the buildings and neighborhood. The team combined the two buildings to create The Bellwether, a one-of-a-kind boutique hotel that boasts modern amenities alongside 1920s art-deco design.
leoweekly.com
Gold Bar, A Popular Hotspot for LouCity and Racing Louisville Fans, To Close On Aug. 27
Gold Bar, a Butchertown bar popular with LouCity and Racing Louisville fans, will close this month. The bar announced on social media this morning that its last day will be Saturday, Aug. 27. The post read:. “For two shining, golden years, we’ve been humbled to serve our city. We opened...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'There are going to be a lot of unhappy people:' Louisville subdivision pushes against concrete plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Eastern Jefferson County subdivision is pushing back on a concrete plant planning to build across the street. SI Ready Mix has already started clearing ground on Aiken Road near Lake Forest and the company will complete construction if given a permit to do so. It's...
spectrumnews1.com
School safety: Every JCPS high school and middle school added this position
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools has added dozens of new positions in its buildings with the sole mission of keeping students safe. Earlier this year, the Jefferson County School Board approved the creation of the school safety administrator role. The “SA” works closely with the building principal to ensure each building is following established safety protocols and also make frequent contact with students. On Wednesday, Spectrum News 1 met Tanya Collins, the SA at Crosby Middle School. Collins said she is constantly on the move at least two times a day walking the grounds outside of Crosby. “I start out in the front,” Collins explained. And then she begins walking toward the back of Crosby. She checks every lock on every door. She is looking for anything out of place and anyone unusual. “So I kind of know the normal people that come through the neighborhood. Before carpool you see walkers with their kids heading toward the park but normally, I would be looking for strange vehicles in this back parking lot,” Collins said.
WBKO
Blue Equity Makes Significant Investment in and Provides Growth Capital to Cheetah Clean Auto Wash
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (News Release) - Blue Equity, an independent private equity firm, is pleased to announce that it has formalized an investment and partnership with Cheetah Clean Auto Wash. Cheetah Clean Auto Wash is Kentucky’s leading locally owned and operated chain of car washes with five sites in Bowling...
leoweekly.com
Barn 8 Delivers Culinary Treats In A Delightful Farm Setting
If you haven’t made your way out to Barn 8 Restaurant at Hermitage Farm in Goshen, take my advice: You ought to give it a try soon. You’ll be glad you did. Walk in the front door of the black, red-trimmed former horse barn on U.S. 42, and one of the first things you see will be a small painting of local art enthusiast and 21c hotel founder Steve Wilson, showing a big smile and his trademark red glasses.
247Sports
45K+
Followers
361K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0