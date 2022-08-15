Read full article on original website
grunt
3d ago
hardly ,they handed them a choice . they will produce less of expensive drugs ,to produce more of inexpensive drugs they can raise the price on . bottom line is if they run out of the drug because of lack of supply, you can thank the democrats.. it will happen ...
25
jody
2d ago
Not sure it’s a win for Americans. Price controls create shortages. Let’s circle back in a year. They should have subsidized based on need but Dems blew that money on EV rebates.
8
3d ago
Yes now it’s not top agendas, electric vehicle and precious metal mining, and batteries, and health care! Don’t be fooled big donors dictate politicians law!
6
Comments / 39