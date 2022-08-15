Read full article on original website
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider - Announcement Trailer
Here's your look at Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider, an upcoming side-scrolling action platformer game from the creators of Blazing Chrome. The action-packed reveal trailer shows off gameplay and more from the upcoming game, coming to Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation consoles, and Amazon Luna in fall 2022.
A Plague Tale: Requiem - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer
Check out the latest A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay overview trailer, showing off plenty of action, and most importantly, rats!. Plague Tale: Requiem releases on October 18, 2022.
Dead Island 2 Listing Found on Amazon with February 2023 Release Date
Does anybody remember the game Dead Island 2, if not the title, the players will surely remember the iconic trailer this game had released. Unfortunately the game never released and the fans were left empty handed. Cut to 2022, Goat Simulator 3 was announced during the Summer Game Fest event and they took a jab at Dead Island 2 by starting their own game trailer in the same way theirs did.
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Gets October Release Date
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, the upcoming four versus one game from Friday the 13th and Predator: Hunting Grounds developer IllFonic, will be released on October 18. Preorders are also now live for all versions of Spirits Unleashed - PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Epic Games Store. Illfonic has teased that further information is coming next week at Gamescom. Preordering digitally will grant players advance access to Slimer, a custom Particle Thrower and Proton Pack, and special clothing colourways.
Inkulinati - Early Access and Xbox Game Preview Release Window Trailer
Inkulinati is coming to Steam Early Access and Microsoft’s Xbox Game Preview for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in winter 2022. Alongside these platforms, the full release is also planned for Nintendo Switch. Check out the latest trailer to see characters, turn-based battles, and learn more about what...
Elden Ring Wiki Guide
"Weapon comprised of a blade attached to a long haft. A far-reaching piercing weapon, it can be wielded from behind the safety of a raised shield. Very effective against mounted foes." The Spear Default Weapon Skill is Impaling Thrust: Skill that lets piercing armaments overcome enemy shields. Build power, then...
Why Goat Simulator 3 Will Give Players the Power to Push Its World to the Limit
“If you want to enlarge someone's head so it's as big as the world and now you can't see what you're doing anymore,” says Sebastian Eriksson, CEO & Game Designer at Coffee Stain North, “it's your choice. Do it if you want to!”. That sentence should give you...
Bloody Hell Hotel Is a First-Person Horror Game... That's Also a Stardew Valley-Like Management Sim
IGN can exclusively reveal Bloody Hell Hotel, a game that sees you playing a vampire setting up a hotel business, then feasting on the guests (not to mention farming, dungeon crawling, and more). Led by Wlad Marhulets (creator of indie horror Darq) and backed by talent with experience on the...
First Ever Disney and Marvel Games Showcase Coming in September
A first ever Disney and Marvel Games Showcase will debut next month, featuring brand new video game announcements from the likes of Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, and more. The digital showcase will debut during the D23 Expo on September 9 and has already promised further updates on Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Amy Hennig’s Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Nintendo Switch My Way - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 3 Trailer
The new trailer for the Nintendo Switch system showcases Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 3. Check it out.
Darkwing Duck Gets a Heroic Statue From Diamond Select Toys
Ever since the cancellation of Disney's DuckTales reboot, there hasn't been much reason for Disney Afternoon fanatics to celebrate. But there is one ray of light on the horizon, as Diamond Select Toys is teasing a new statue featuring the one and only Darkwing Duck. IGN can exclusively debut the...
EA Could Announce Details About Dead Space Remake in September
The Dead Space Remake could see additional info released by Electronic Arts and Motive Studio in an in-person media event. This could take place in September, according to a report by Try Hard Guides. The report mentions that the media event could take place in the last week of September...
Thymesia Wiki Guide
Varg is the boss of Hermes Fortress. You may remember him from when he crushed you in the tutorial, so now it is time to get our revenge!. Varg can be an intimidating foe at first due to his large healthpool and highly damaging attacks, but just like the Greatsword knights his attacks are incredibly easy to predict, dodge, and punish.
Chimeraland - Attack of the Tyrant Update Trailer
Chimerland's Attack of the Tyrant update is available now on PC, iOS, and Android, bringing dinosaurs as new tamable beasts, including the Tyrannosaurus Rex, Spinosaurus, Ankylosaurus, and Brontosaurus. The update also features pet shaping and pet dyeing abilities, a new museum, various rewards, and more. Watch the latest trailer for this open-world RPG, where you catch and create pets from mythical beasts.
Short Spear
"A exceedingly plain spear of modest weight. Simple to wield compared to many of its peers, strong attack unleashes a series of successive piercing thrusts." The Short Spear Default Weapon Skill is Impaling Thrust: Skill that lets piercing armaments overcome enemy shields. Build power, then lunge forward for a long thrust that pierces an enemy's guard.
Call of Duty Accused for Plagiarising Skin from Dr Disrespect's Deadrop
Call of Duty Vanguard has not had the best time since release, many players have opted out of playing this title due to matchmaking and weapon issues. Activision is trying hard to rectify these issues and provide the players with the best experience possible. They are also pumping out skins and other cosmetics in order to furnish the players with everything possible. During this process, Call of Duty may have created a massive blunder by picking up a skin from another game.
How to Watch Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero – Showtimes and Streaming Release Status
The second Dragon Ball Super movie takes the characters we've come to know and love and presents them in an all-new aesthetic as the franchise's first-ever 3DCG-animated film. Dragon Ball fans will be happy to hear the stylish new movie "manages to successfully thread the needle between past and present, both showing love for the now codified personalities of its characters and finding a new path for them," according to our Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero review.
Star Wars: Rogue One to Return to Theaters, With a Sneak Peek of Andor Attached
Star Wars spin-off Rogue One is heading back to theaters, and it's bringing a sneak peek at prequel series Andor with it. The gripping prelude to Star Wars: A New Hope is coming back to the big screen in North America. There’s not long to wait, either – Rogue One returns to 150 IMAX theaters across the US on August 26, 2022.
Royal Garden
Royal Garden is the second area of the Thymesia story mode. It is The Royal Garden is made of of various greenhouses, a libray, and even an underground laboratory. Check out our walkthrough for the Royal Garden below:. Royal Garden Walkthrough. As always, start by activating the Beacon to your...
Westworld Co-Creator Breaks Down the Season 4 Finale and Hopes For Season 5
This post contains full spoilers for Westworld Season 4. You can check out our Season 4 finale review here. And, if you're dying for more on the series, check out all of our burning questions after the Westworld Season 4 finale. Westworld just wrapped its fourth season, one that took...
