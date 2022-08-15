ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Cornhuskers Are Finalists for 2023 5-Star OT

By Jakob Ashlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e87GL_0hHmXq5q00

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are finalists for one of the best prospects in the 2023 class.

According to On3’s Sam Spiegelman , offensive tackle Zalance Heard will announce his decision on September 1, and his final five schools are Nebraska, Houston, LSU, Florida, and Florida State.

On3 ranks Heard as the 13th-best prospect in the 2023 class. 247 Sports is not quite as high on Heard, as they ranked him as the 63rd overall prospect in the nation.

Heard is listed at 6’5″ and 300 pounds. He attends Neville High School in Monroe, Louisiana.

Heard visited Nebraska in June. 247 Sports’ Crystal Ball predicts Heard will commit to LSU.

LINCOLN, NE
