Alan Shearer on Chelsea Target & Everton Player Anthony Gordon

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has praised Everton forward and Chelsea target Anthony Gordon.

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has praised Everton forward and Chelsea target Anthony Gordon.

Chelsea have been linked with a lot of players this transfer window and after missing out on Raphinha earlier this summer, Todd Boehly is still after a forward.

Most Blues fans expected it to be a player in his peak years who is a proven goalscorer in a top league.

However, the most recent player linked with a move to Stamford Bridge is Everton's Anthony Gordon.

The 21-year-old is very highly rated at Goodison Park and he's been a key part of their team for a few seasons now.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Thomas Tuchel's side were linked with him yesterday and very quickly, it was reported that they had submitted a bid worth £42million.

Despite being relatively unproven in the league, the Toffee's surprisingly rejected the Blues' offer.

The Merseyside club then slapped a crazy pricetag of £50million on the 21-year-old forward, a fee Chelsea are apparently considering.

IMAGO / PA Images

Even though most people think it's a crazy price to pay for Gordon, some former players really rate the Everton youth player.

Speaking on the Premier League's YouTube channel , Alan Shearer said that he has been impressed with the Everton youngster.

"A young man that has been causing quite a bit of excitement is Anthony Gordon. Everton fans have really gotten behind the winger, who has shown passion and plenty of ability in what has been a tough season for the Toffees.

"I've personally been impressed by his fearless attitude. He's not afraid to get stuck in, and he tries to make things happen going forward, putting plenty of crosses into the box."

Read More Chelsea News