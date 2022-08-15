Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
LAFC vs. D.C. United prediction, odds, line: Top soccer expert reveals 2022 MLS picks for Tuesday, August 16
Los Angeles FC looks to extend its winning streak to seven matches when it hosts D.C. United in an MLS matchup on Tuesday night. LAFC (17-3-4) has not lost since July 2, when it dropped a 1-0 decision at Vancouver. The club has earned a league-best 54 points and sits six ahead of Austin FC in the Western Conference. D.C. United (6-4-14) is last in the Eastern Conference with a league-low 22 points and has gone three straight contests without a goal. The teams last met on Apr. 6, 2019, when LAFC cruised to a 4-0 victory on the road.
Bleacher Report Believes This is the Phoenix Suns' Best-Kept Secret
The Phoenix Suns don't have much to hide the rest of the league, but one player may surprise fans this season.
Maarten Paes, FC Dallas shut out East-leading Union
Jesus Ferreira found the net in the 34th minute and the FD Dallas defense and goalkeeper Maarten Paes did the
ESPN
Chicago Blackhawks agree to 1-year deal with Jack Johnson
CHICAGO -- The Blackhawks have agreed to a one-year contract with Jack Johnson after the veteran defenseman helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup last season. The rebuilding Blackhawks announced the deal on Wednesday. Johnson's contract carries a $950,000 hit to the salary cap. "Jack provides the team with a strong...
NHL taking both awards show, draft to Nashville in June 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL will be holding its awards and draft in Music City in June 2023, the first time the league has held both in the same city since 2006. “We are thrilled to bring two of our marquee events — the 2023 NHL awards and the 2023 NHL draft — to Nashville, a special city that certainly knows how to throw a great party,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a news release Thursday. This will mark the 20th anniversary of the first time Nashville hosted the NHL draft. Nashville and the Predators also hosted the 2016 NHL All-Star Weekend, the 2017 Stanley Cup Final and an outdoor game in February at Nissan Stadium. “The city, the Predators organization and the country music community have overwhelmed the NHL with their welcome and support every time Nashville has hosted a league event,” Bettman said. “We cannot wait to return next June to celebrate the stars of our game and introduce the next generation of NHL players.”
Ryan Gauld’s brace carries Whitecaps past Rapids
Ryan Gauld scored twice and Julian Gressel set up a goal with a steal and an assist as the Vancouver
Blackhawks to sign Denver captain Cole Guttman
The Chicago Blackhawks front office certainly isn’t on vacation. After signing Jack Johnson late Tuesday night, the team is now expected to sign college free agent Cole Guttman according to Scott Powers of The Athletic. Guttman, 23, was a draft pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning but failed to...
NWSL Taps Trio of Execs as New Commissioner Berman Eyes Growth
A trio of senior sports executives are joining the NWSL under new commissioner Jessica Berman. Former NFL executive Julie Haddon was tapped as the 10-year-old NWSL’s chief marketing officer, and Tatjana Haenni, who most recently served as the Swiss Football Association’s women’s football director and spent more than 18 years at FIFA, will become the league’s chief sporting director. Bill Ordower, a 23-year MLS and Soccer United Marketing (MLS’ commercial arm) veteran and a partner at ArentFox Schiff LLP law firm, will assume the roles of chief operating and legal officer. “Throughout the hiring process we were intentional about finding individuals who...
MLS
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks News & Rumors: The Olczyks, Johnson, World Juniors
Despite an offseason that suggests the Chicago Blackhawks will be writing all the wrong types of hockey headlines throughout 2022-23, with little success expected to follow, that the franchise continues to maintain its relevance within the mainstream should at least offer some sense of consolation. It’s midway through August, yet the activity surrounding the organization has yet to take a summer break.
markerzone.com
NHL
NHL
Canes Extend Affiliation Agreement With Norfolk Admirals
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the Hurricanes have extended their affiliation agreement with the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals through the 2022-23 season. "We're thrilled to continue this partnership, which has been mutually beneficial," said Waddell. "The Admirals...
Luchi Gonzalez to take San Jose Earthquakes head coach job after World Cup
Luchi Gonzalez is coming back to MLS. The U.S. men’s national team assistant coach will take over as the head coach of the San Jose Earthquakes once the 2022 World Cup comes to an end. Interim head coach Alex Covelo and his staff will remain in place for the rest of the MLS season. “I’m really excited for this opportunity with one of the league’s founding clubs,” said Gonzalez in a team press release announcing the hire. “I thoroughly enjoyed working with the club’s leadership team throughout the interview process and was impressed by their vision for the future, both on and...
MLS
