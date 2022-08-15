Danbury- The Fraternal Order of Police has endorsed Michelle Coelho for State Senate in the 24th district, encompassing Danbury, New Fairfield, and Ridgefield. Coelho said, “It is my absolute privilege to be endorsed by the CT Fraternal Order of Police. Our law enforcement officers give so much every day to our community in order to keep us safe. They deserve our absolute support and the General Assembly should be striving to better equip and protect our law enforcement, rather than making it harder and less safe to do their jobs. I have always backed the blue and will continue to do so as State Senator, to have their support in this endorsement means the world to me.”

DANBURY, CT ・ 21 HOURS AGO