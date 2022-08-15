Read full article on original website
Bethel Police Swap Uniforms to Aprons on September 12 to Raise Funds for Special Olympics
Bethel Police invite you to join them for dinner at Edison Kitchen on Monday, September 12 from 4 to 8pm. Our wonderful police officers will be your servers and waiters that evening and will be accepting tips for Special Olympics Connecticut. Edison Kitchen is located at 186 Greenwood Ave. Follow...
CT Fraternal Order of Police Endorses Michelle Coelho for State Senate
Danbury- The Fraternal Order of Police has endorsed Michelle Coelho for State Senate in the 24th district, encompassing Danbury, New Fairfield, and Ridgefield. Coelho said, “It is my absolute privilege to be endorsed by the CT Fraternal Order of Police. Our law enforcement officers give so much every day to our community in order to keep us safe. They deserve our absolute support and the General Assembly should be striving to better equip and protect our law enforcement, rather than making it harder and less safe to do their jobs. I have always backed the blue and will continue to do so as State Senator, to have their support in this endorsement means the world to me.”
WBDC, OEC to Visit Child Care Grant Recipients as Part of Road Show
After announcing in July the 61 recipients from the most recent round of awards of the WBDC Child Care Business Support Program, the WBDC and the OEC are hitting the road on Aug. 16 to visit child care businesses in Shelton, Hartford and Wethersfield. The program, designed to support, sustain,...
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity Fall Fundraiser at Lounsbury House on September 22, Hosted by Christine O'Leary, Live Music by Endee Bros
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity is excited to announce it is holding the organization’s first annual Blueprints and Blue Jeans fundraising event to celebrate its 30th anniversary on September 22 at the Lounsbury House in Ridgefield. The fundraiser will celebrate 30 years of building homes, communities and hope in the...
Lehigh University student Emma Santini of Yorktown Heights, NY is awarded the Boren Award
Emma Santini of Yorktown Heights, a recent class of 2022 graduate of International Relations and Economics at Lehigh University, received the Boren Award from the National Security Education Office. This award funds U.S. students to study less commonly taught languages in world regions critical to U.S. interests. Santini will use...
Town of Darien Annual Paving Program
The Town of Darien will postpone the annual paving program usually held during the months of July and August. Due to an abundance of fiscal concern, the Town of Darien will seek fair pricing once oil prices drop and stabilize. Paving will be rescheduled for early Spring of 2023 with...
CHP Acquires Land In Monroe to Build Senior Living Facility
This attractive and well-designed project sits on a site that is naturally buffered from neighborhood impacts. Connecticut Housing Partners (CHP) has purchased just over two acres of land in Monroe, Connecticut on which it plans to construct 49-units of affordable housing for seniors. CHP plans to build a three-story New...
WCSU student-artists’ murals at Danbury Fair mall reveal dates announced
DANBURY, Connecticut — When four emerging artists and graduate students in the Master of Fine Arts program at Western Connecticut State University learned about the Movable Mural Showcase project at Danbury Fair mall, they jumped at the chance to share their creativity and talents with the public for a project hoping to “inspire balance, hope and connection.”
Town of Ridgefield BOS Meeting and Public Hearing on Wednesday (Cannabis Prohibiting Ordinance, Expansion of ECDC)
Town of Ridgefield Board of Selectmen Meeting & Public Hearing on Wednesday August 17, 2022 at 7:30pm. Town Hall Large Conference Room - 400 Main Street, Ridgefield, Connecticut. The Public Hearing will begin immediately at 7:30pm. Agenda. 2. Appointments. a. Zigmas Kaknevicius – appoint to Pension Commission. b. Michael...
BCSD Looking to Adopt a 'Code of Conduct', asks for parent input.
A public hearing was held at last nights Brewster School District's Board of Education meeting for our DRAFT Code of Conduct. Public comment will now be open until Wednesday, September 7th at 12:00pm. If you wish to provide any feedback on the 2022-23 DRAFT Code of Conduct, please do so by either completing this form or emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Fine Art Restoring Hudson Valley
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Fine Art...
City of Danbury Celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan at City Hall
Yesterday, Sunday, August 14, the City of Danbury celebrated Independence Day of Pakistan!. This was the first time this event was held at City Hall, and Mayor Dean Esposito wrote on social media, "We look forward to continuing celebrating in the years to come with our Pakistani community here in Danbury".
Connecticut Receives $20.4M Federal Grant To Modernize Bus System in Southeastern Region
Governor Ned Lamont yesterday announced that the Connecticut Department of Transportation has been awarded a $20,394,000 grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to fund major capital improvements at the Southeast Area Transit District (SEAT). The funds will be used to modernize the transit district’s 42-year-old maintenance facility in Preston...
Fairfield County Bank Holds 151st Annual Meeting, Elects New Corporators
Fairfield County Bank held its 151st Annual Meeting at the Silver Spring County Club. The attendees included the Board of Directors, the Board of Incorporators, and the Senior Management of the Bank. The Annual Meeting is held to inform the Corporators on the financial well-being of the Bank, success and growth over the past year, and strategic plans for the coming year.
Swim Across America Long Island Sound’s 30th Anniversary Events Raise Record-Breaking $1.64 Million to Fight Cancer
LARCHMONT, N.Y. – August 16, 2022 – Hundreds of swimmers made even greater waves this summer at Swim Across America Long Island Sound chapter’s open-water and seven pool events, raising a record-breaking $1.64 million for local cancer research, prevention and treatment. Swim Across America Long Island Sound...
Shop Wilton and Tax Free Sunday August 21 - August 27
2022 Connecticut Sales Tax-Free Week will begin on Sunday, August 21 and run through Saturday, August 27, 2022. Clothing items and footwear under $100 will be exempt of the Connecticut sales tax for the week. Examples of clothing or footwear that are exempt when sold for less than $100 can...
Ridgefield resident Dylan Desmarais named to the dean's list at Washington University in St. Louis
Dylan Desmarais of Ridgefield was named to the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Desmarais is enrolled in the university's Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts. To qualify for the Dean's List in the Sam Fox School, students must earn a...
Longtime Ridgefield resident Gordon L. Walsh Jr., 92, has died
Gordon L. Walsh Jr., 92, of Ridgefield, died peacefully on Friday, August 12, 2022. He was the loving husband of Joan (Oliver) Walsh. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Kane Funeral Home. Contributions in Gordon's memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, http://www.alz.org.
Town of Southbury is HIRING an Assistant Assessor
The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of Assistant Assessor. The position is 35 hours/week and offers a comprehensive benefits package. Salary range is $50,000-$60,000/year. This position provides responsible administrative and clerical assistance to the Assessor in the valuation of real estate, personal property and motor vehicles in preparation of the Grand List as set forth in the State Statutes.
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Audra Cartelli
Tell us about your favorite summertime destination in Ridgefield. The Rail Trail. I love taking sunset walks and reflecting on my day. I feel really fortunate to live so close to it. It’s a great way to unwind and get some exercise!. What community event do you look forward...
