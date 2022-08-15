The Automatic Tax Refund checks are being printed and the first group of checks should reach mailboxes later this week. “We have worked tirelessly with the Governor’s team to get Hoosiers their checks, and despite the many challenges we encountered, we are pleased to get printing started. “To those Hoosiers who have been patiently waiting for their check, I want to say - the wait is over! We have successfully printed the first round of checks, which eligible Hoosiers should start to see receive this weekend,” said State Auditor Tera Klutz, CPA.

INDIANA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO