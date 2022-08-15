Read full article on original website
Where’s my money? Officials say you could get your tax refund soon
Indiana State Auditor says first tax refund checks are being printed
First batch of Indiana tax refund checks printed, should arrive in mailboxes soon
'The wait is over' l Indiana tax refund checks to hit mailboxes starting this week
Second taxpayer refund begins hitting bank accounts
Indiana taxpayer direct deposit refunds begin, checks should begin arriving this week
Automatic Tax Refunds Mailed This Week For Hoosiers
Indiana printing taxpayer refund checks
Refund checks still making their way to Hoosiers
Indiana seeing largest gas tax drop since 2014
Indiana residents have been seeing some relief at the pump with falling gas prices. That relief will be increased in September when one of the gas taxes drops.
Indiana Legislators pass family support measure including raising adoption tax credit
INDIANA – Indiana legislators recently passed a family supports measure during the special session that provides various tax credits and exemptions for families adopting children. One change was raising the adoption tax credit from $1,000 to $2,500. Other changes include:. The governor shall transfer the first $1,000,000,000 of excess...
Indiana taxpayers to see rebate checks soon
State officials warn Hoosiers of scams on tax refund, inflation relief payments
Sales tax on diapers in Indiana suspended until July 2023
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana lawmakers have suspended the sales tax on diapers until July 1, 2023. That’s according to WRTV in Indianapolis. It’s part of the inflation-relief package passed during the recent Indiana special session. Diapers in Indiana are subject to the standard 7-percent sales tax. The National...
Economist says Indiana will benefit from Inflation Reduction Act
INDIANAPOLIS — President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law Tuesday, a $750 billion health care, climate change and tax bill. The new law is set to save money for millions of Americans who use Medicare for prescriptions. It also makes a historic investment in curbing global warming while reducing the national deficit.
Duke Energy Indiana adds $100,000 to energy bill assistance funds for the summer
INDIANA – Duke Energy is dedicating an additional $100,000 in financial assistance to Indiana customers who may be struggling to pay their energy bills. Qualifying Duke Energy customers can receive up to a $300 credit annually on their account. The funding is made possible through Duke Energy’s Share the...
Indiana Residents To Receive State Checks
Stimulus payments 2022: Direct one-time refund checks worth up to $1,500 being sent now
Indiana Department of Natural Resources in need of workers
With many younger workers now heading back to school for the fall, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is in need of workers to maintain Indiana’s several state parks and recreation areas. Ginger Murphy with the DNR tells Indiana Outdoors Radio that they are short staffed just like every...
Indiana’s new abortion law may not take effect one month from now
There is a chance Indiana’s new abortion law won’t take effect one month from now. Planned Parenthood officials say they are reviewing their legal options before the new law kicks-in, which means there could be a lawsuit. Indiana’s new abortion law requires that only hospitals perform abortions, which...
