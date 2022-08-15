Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita Durairaj
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Related
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Police are Investigating after Two Gunshot Victims are Found in the Mechanicsville Area
Knoxville Police are investigating after two gunshot victims are found in the Mechanicsville area. Officers responding to a multiple shots fired call in the Wallace Street and Moses Avenue area Tuesday night. Officers saw two vehicles quickly fleeing and one person running away from the area. The two victims were...
KPD: Two victims found after shooting in North Knoxville, one with serious injuries
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it responded to a shooting at around 10 p.m. Tuesday and found two victims in the area of Wallace Street and Moses Avenue. It said that when officers arrived they saw two vehicles quickly leaving the scene and another person running...
KPD clears officers in 2021 shooting death of Austin-East student Anthony Thompson Jr.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department announced Wednesday it has cleared four officers of any internal use of force policy violations more than a year after one shot and killed a 17-year-old student during a confrontation at Austin-East Magnet High School. KPD Chief Paul Noel said all of...
Austin-East shooting internal investigation says use of force was justified
Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel and Mayor Indya Kincannon plan to announce the findings of the internal investigation into the officer-involved shooting inside of Austin-East Magnet High School Wednesday at 2 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Claiborne Progress
Assaults, burglaries, DUIs – pleas entered in Claiborne Criminal Court
Pleas ranging from assaults to DUIs were entered recently during sessions in Claiborne Criminal Court, including one for Scott Allen Earls. Earls, 35, charged with one count of aggravated assault, was sentenced to five years of TDOC supervised probation. He must pay court costs and restitution in the amount of $633 and is barred from any contact with his victim.
Knoxville police officer arrested on aggravated domestic assault warrant
A Knoxville Police Department officer was arrested Monday on a charge of aggravated domestic assault, the third KPD officer to be arrested in the last month.
newstalk987.com
Man Receives Two Life Sentences For Murder
An Alcoa man is receiving two life sentences for murder, attempted murder charges. Officials said Ronnie Edward Johnson, 44, pled guilty on two counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted first degree murder on Wednesday. Johnson tried to strangle his girlfriend in 2020 when he accused her...
newstalk987.com
KPD Releases Findings Of Investigation Into Officer-Involved Shooting At Austin-East
The Knoxville Police Department released their findings of an internal investigation of a shooting that happened at Austin-East Magnet High School. The officer-involved shooting resulted in the death of Anthony Thompson Jr.,17. No charges were filed against the four officers involved in the shooting. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Police Investigating a Fatal Shooting that Puts a Middle School on Lockdown
Knoxville Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Rosedale Avenue which put a school on temporary lockdown. Officers responding to the 1900 block on a shooting call and found a man who had been shot. Vine Middle School was temporarily placed on lockdown as a precaution. The victim died at the hospital.
2 injured in shooting near Mechanicsville
Knoxville Police Department reported 2 people were injured in a shooting near Knoxville College.
TBI: Four killed in suspected murder-suicide in East TN identified
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified four people killed in an suspected murder-suicide in LaFollette earlier this month.
'They said they might just keep her' | Knoxville Police looking into what they call a 'unique' case of a stolen pet
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) said it is looking into a "unique" case of a stolen cat in the Fountain City neighborhood. "We let her out to use the restroom like she usually does for about an hour and she normally is either like meowing at the door or comes back right away when we call her and she was nowhere to be found," Cummings mentioned. "So I spent the whole night walking around the neighborhood calling her name looking for her and nothing."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPD: Fulton High School SRO arrested Monday after he was charged with domestic assault
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The School Resource Officer at Fulton High School was arrested on Monday after investigators with the Knox County Sheriff's Office said they got a warrant for aggravated domestic assault. The victim met with investigators on Monday seeking an order of protection, according to a release from...
Rosedale Avenue victim dies after shooting in East Knoxville
One person is dead after a shooting on Rosedale Avenue in East Knoxville Tuesday afternoon.
newstalk987.com
KPD Officer Arrested By KCSO
A Knoxville Police Department officer was arrested and police powers suspend after being arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s office on Monday. According to officials, Officer John Pickens was arrested after a warrant was obtained that charged him with aggravated domestic assault. Pickens has been placed on administrative leave...
hardknoxwire.com
One killed in Rosedale Ave shooting
One man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in East Knoxville, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 1:50 p.m. in the 1900 block of Rosedale Avenue, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. The victim, who wasn’t publicly identified, was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center but...
Rep. Sam McKenzie issues statement on Austin-East investigation
Representative Sam McKenzie (TN-15) issued a statement following the Knoxville Police Department's internal investigation report in the Austin-East shooting that happened in April of 2021.
Knoxville Police asking for help locating missing man
The Knoxville Police Department are asking for help locating a man who went missing. He was last seen on August 2.
WYSH AM 1380
Victims in Campbell murder-suicide identified
The TBI has identified four family members killed in a suspected murder-suicide in Campbell County earlier this month. At the time, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies performing a welfare check at a home on Log Home Lane on August 3rd made the grim discovery after being unable to make contact with anyone inside and forcing their way into the residence. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI began an investigation immediately, but the names of the victims were not made public until this week.
Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk accused of taking bribes to title stolen vehicles agrees to take plea deal
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Sevier County deputy clerk accused of accepting bribes to title stolen cars has signaled she will take a plea deal. Brandy Thornton was one of two deputy clerks accused of accepting bribes in exchange for titling stolen cars after the FBI raided the Sevier County Courthouse in October 2021.
Comments / 0