Knoxville, TN

Claiborne Progress

Assaults, burglaries, DUIs – pleas entered in Claiborne Criminal Court

Pleas ranging from assaults to DUIs were entered recently during sessions in Claiborne Criminal Court, including one for Scott Allen Earls. Earls, 35, charged with one count of aggravated assault, was sentenced to five years of TDOC supervised probation. He must pay court costs and restitution in the amount of $633 and is barred from any contact with his victim.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
newstalk987.com

Man Receives Two Life Sentences For Murder

An Alcoa man is receiving two life sentences for murder, attempted murder charges. Officials said Ronnie Edward Johnson, 44, pled guilty on two counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted first degree murder on Wednesday. Johnson tried to strangle his girlfriend in 2020 when he accused her...
ALCOA, TN
newstalk987.com

KPD Releases Findings Of Investigation Into Officer-Involved Shooting At Austin-East

The Knoxville Police Department released their findings of an internal investigation of a shooting that happened at Austin-East Magnet High School. The officer-involved shooting resulted in the death of Anthony Thompson Jr.,17. No charges were filed against the four officers involved in the shooting. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

'They said they might just keep her' | Knoxville Police looking into what they call a 'unique' case of a stolen pet

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) said it is looking into a "unique" case of a stolen cat in the Fountain City neighborhood. "We let her out to use the restroom like she usually does for about an hour and she normally is either like meowing at the door or comes back right away when we call her and she was nowhere to be found," Cummings mentioned. "So I spent the whole night walking around the neighborhood calling her name looking for her and nothing."
KNOXVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newstalk987.com

KPD Officer Arrested By KCSO

A Knoxville Police Department officer was arrested and police powers suspend after being arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s office on Monday. According to officials, Officer John Pickens was arrested after a warrant was obtained that charged him with aggravated domestic assault. Pickens has been placed on administrative leave...
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

One killed in Rosedale Ave shooting

One man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in East Knoxville, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 1:50 p.m. in the 1900 block of Rosedale Avenue, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. The victim, who wasn’t publicly identified, was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center but...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Victims in Campbell murder-suicide identified

The TBI has identified four family members killed in a suspected murder-suicide in Campbell County earlier this month. At the time, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies performing a welfare check at a home on Log Home Lane on August 3rd made the grim discovery after being unable to make contact with anyone inside and forcing their way into the residence. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI began an investigation immediately, but the names of the victims were not made public until this week.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN

